Elizabeth Warren Endorses Barnes for U.S. Senate

A high-profile endorsement in Democratic primary with nine candidates.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin’s crowded 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Barnes’ campaign announced the endorsement on Tuesday. It’s the first endorsement in the race from a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Warren finished third in Wisconsin’s presidential primary that year, behind President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In a statement released by the Barnes campaign, Warren said the lieutenant governor is “the best candidate to defeatand flip this seat in November.”

Johnson, the Republican incumbent, hasn’t announced yet if he plans to seek reelection.

“The Senate race in Wisconsin is crucial,” Warren said in the statement. “With Mandela Barnes fighting alongside me in the Senate, we have a real opportunity to build an economy that works for all of us, strengthen and protect our democracy, expand health care, and tackle the climate crisis head-on.”

In the same statement, Barnes said he is “honored” by the endorsement.

The lieutenant governor has also received the endorsement of Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore. No other current members of Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation have issued endorsements in the race.

Other announced Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Wausau physician Gillian Battino, former state Senate candidate Adam Murphy, Milwaukee Alder Chantia Lewis, state emergency management director Darrell Williams and Millenial Action Project founder Steven Olikara.

The partisan primaries for the seat will be held next August.

Elizabeth Warren Endorses Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin US Senate Race was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.