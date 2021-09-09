Taste of Life Soul Food will also serve Jamaican and Mexican dishes.

A new soul food restaurant, Taste of Life Soul Food, will be opening in the next couple months.

The restaurant will be located at 724 S. Layton Blvd. near W. National Ave. (27th St. turns into Layton Blvd. from National to Lincoln Ave.) in the Clarke Square neighborhood. It will specialize in soul food along with Mexican and Jamaican fare.

It will open on the building’s second floor, serving takeout only. The restaurant will eventually include a small dining area and also do delivery.

Menu items include breakfast items such as waffles, along with later-in-the-day fare like burgers, lasagna, salads, nachos and desserts. The restaurant hours listed on the license application are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I like soul food and there is no good soul food in Milwaukee,” owner Shakeya Rogers said, adding that she wants her restaurant to stand out.

The location also houses Christian Faith Fellowship Church East on the first floor, according to the church’s website. Rogers said the location has fed homeless people and many homeless people remain in the area, so she hopes to help that community.

She said she hopes to have reasonable prices. For people who are struggling, she said, food will be provided for free.

“People who really need something to eat, if we see them we will give them a plate,” Rogers said.