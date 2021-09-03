Annie Mattea

Persian and Middle Eastern Restaurant Relocating on East Side

Shahrazad moving to former Halal Guys space.

Sep 3rd, 2021 11:28 am

3133 N. Oakland Ave. Future site of Shahrazad.

The East Side’s Shahrazad Restaurant will soon have a new home.

The Persian and Middle Eastern restaurant is replacing the Halal Guys restaurant at 3133 N. Oakland Ave. Halal Guys quietly closed in the past year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shahrazad is currently located at 2847 N. Oakland Ave, a few blocks south of the new location. The relocation will place the restaurant closer to the UW-Milwaukee campus.

According to the license application, owner Mohammed Katibi has operated Sharazad for 15 years. Katibi did not respond to a request for more information at the time of publication. 

Katibi hopes to open in the new location on October 3 according to the license application. The restaurant’s long-time location is currently closed.

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 

Menu items will include shawarma, kebabs and falafel, among other items. 

The new building also contains Jimmy John’s and Domino’s restaurants. Unlike those restaurants, Shahrazad will provide a sit-down restaurant with full service. 

Its new building, 3129-3139 N. Oakland Ave. is owned by a limited liability company that lists John Germanotta as its registered agent. Shahrazad’s current home is owned by a company that lists Michael Vitucci as its agent.

