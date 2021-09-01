New Bar Stocking Up In Walker’s Point

The Wall Street Stock Bar will be in the market for thirsty customers.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For lovers of The Wolf of Wall Street, a new bar is opening up on 2nd Street that may just catch your eye.

Wall Street Stock Bar is set to open soon at 219 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point and replaces Rec Room Craft Co., which closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bar’s hours, according to a license application filed with the city, would be 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. through 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The business is 21+ after 10 p.m. every day.

Along with drinks, the bar will serve some food items, including nachos, salads, wings and pizza, among others. The bar will also feature a sound system and intends to invite live musicians, according to the entertainment license application.

The building includes several areas for dining and an area to smoke outside.

Will the decor make any connections to Wall Street, or maybe actor Leonardo DiCaprio? Owners Jose Robinson and Charese Gardner did not respond for comment by the time of publication.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee Purple Door Ice Cream and Float Milwaukee.

This bar is not the first of its kind with a Wall Street theme, as Wall Street Drink Exchange opened in Elm Grove in 2016 boasting images of New York and Wall Street. The concept extends beyond Wisconsin with a bar in New York allowing customers to play the stock prices for their drinks.

As to whether this new bar will be a good place for stock picks, we’ll have to wait and see.