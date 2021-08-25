Supervisor Pushes Vaccine Mandate
Ryan Clancy pushing County Executive Crowley to enact vaccine mandate for county workers.
A Milwaukee County Supervisor is pushing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all Milwaukee county employees.
Sup. Ryan Clancy has sponsored a resolution that calls on the County Executive to establish a policy that requires all county employees to show proof of vaccination.
On Monday, Mayor Tom Barrett announced a vaccine requirement for all city employees that goes into effect Sept. 1st. Employees will have until Oct. 29th to show proof of vaccination; after that, they can be suspended for 30 days, and potentially be fired if they still don’t show proof of vaccination.
Clancy’s resolution notes that the Delta variant has recently been driving up cases of COVID-19, and that the vaccines available are still effective against the new variants of the disease.
The resolution also points to major organizations in Milwaukee that have implemented some variation of a vaccine mandate, like Northwestern Mutual, which is requiring all employees and visitors coming to its offices to be vaccinated. It also mentions Summerfest’s new policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the festival this fall.
The City of Madison and Dane County have also both recently announced vaccine mandates for public employees.
During a media briefing Monday, County Executive David Crowley said, “A vaccine mandate for Milwaukee County employees is not off the table.”
He said county officials began discussing potential vaccine mandates when the Delta variant began driving cases up more than a month ago.
The county has already approved vaccine incentives for employees and persons incarcerated in the Milwaukee County Jail or the House of Correction (HOC). It’s offering paid time off for employees that receive it, and cash for people in the jail or HOC that can be used in the canteen.
The state also recently announced it was offering $100 to anyone vaccinated between Aug. 23rd and Sept. 6th.
