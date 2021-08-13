Milwaukee Oktoberfest Set For September 24-26

11th annual event will be held at War Memorial Center on Milwaukee's lakefront.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two Milwaukee Oktoberfest events will merge in 2021, bringing a three-day event to the lakefront in late September.

Kegel’s Inn, the War Memorial Center and Swarmm Events will host the free, outdoor event at the War Memorial’s Fitch Plaza patio that overlooks Lake Michigan and the adjacent parking lot, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Oktoberfest

“We are excited to host this fundraising event for the War Memorial this year,” said Kegel’s ownerin a statement. “We’ve had great success with our new Beer Garden at the War Memorial and we want ourto be the grand finale to a wonderful summer along the lakefront. We couldn’t ask for better partners with Swarmm Events and the War Memorial Center to celebrate Milwaukee’s history and heritage at this spectacular outdoor space.”

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the War Memorial Center’s veterans’ services and programming.

Kegel’s will offer bratwurst and pretzels, as well as beers from local breweries and well-known German brewers Hofbrau and Hacker Pschorr.

The festival will include a vendor market, stein hosting competitions, a brat eating competition, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a bags (cornhole) tournament and live music “from the best German bands in the region.”

Different iterations of Swarmm’s event were previously held at Pere Marquette Park, the Deer District and Cathedral Square Park.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“I am very excited to be teaming up with both the War Memorial and Kegel’s Inn for the 11th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest,” said Swarmm owner. “I have always wanted to team up with great partners to help expand an Oktoberfest event in Milwaukee and believe I have finally found that. Let’s put Milwaukee on the map for great American Oktoberfest celebrations.”

The event is free to attend, but those wishing to consume alcohol will need to purchase a $5 event ticket. VIP tickets are available for $45 and include a complimentary one liter beer, pretzel or brat and behind-the-scenes War Memorial Center tour.

A press release announcing the event did not include any special health protocols.

The event takes place September 24th, 25th and 26th. The event starts at 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and at a to-be-determined time Sunday.

More information on the event is available on MilwaukeeOktoberfest.com.