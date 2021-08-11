After COVID-19 Challenges, Money Pit Bar and Grill Will Celebrate Grand Opening

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In January 2020, Lanette Huck fulfilled her dreams by opening Money Pit Bar and Grill. But the COVID-19 pandemic turned that dream into a nightmare.

Now, 19 months later, Huck is planning to throw a second grand opening party for the bar, 2691 S. 7th St. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 14th.

Huck, like many other business owners, faced financial hardship due to the pandemic. She said keeping the bar portion of the business open through the pandemic was extremely challenging.

“It is the toughest thing I ever did in my life,” Huck said.

At one point Huck, who opened the bar to generate income during her retirement, had to fill orders for the delivery service Instacart to pay her bills.

Huck hopes the grand opening event and pig roast will be a way to meet her neighbors and let them know about the bar. She also hopes the bar will have a positive influence on the Polonia neighborhood since there aren’t many food options in the area and neighbors can walk to and from the bar to avoid drunk driving.

“A lot of people don’t even know this bar is here,” Huck said.

Currently, she plans to open up the kitchen after the grand opening, but is worried about the rising number of COVID-19 infections impacting her business again.

The grand opening event will run all day with the pig roast starting at 2 p.m.

“Wish me luck,” Huck said. “I’m just trying to make it.”

