The COVID-19 weekly case rate in Milwaukee County this past week was 18 times higher than it was a month ago.

Between July 28th and August 3rd, there were 1,644 cases of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County, according to a weekly report by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee.

Darren Rausch, director of the Greenfield Health Department, works on the weekly report. In an email accompanying the latest report, he said, “We certainly seem to be increasing at rates not seen since last fall, and it is unknown when this current peak will occur.”

Case rates are quickly rising among children as well. The report shows 301 cases among children during the same seven-day period, which is 14 times higher than the case rate one month ago.

During the past week, there were four deaths due to COVID-19 countywide. Three of them were in the city of Milwaukee.

Deaths are a lagging indicator because of the time it takes for the virus to cause severe, life threatening illness. Throughout the pandemic rises in cases were always followed first by rising hospitalizations, then deaths.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations have begun rising in the county and the rest of the state. The number of patients hospitalized statewide is approximately four times higher than it was a month ago.

The latest data on transmission shows transmission steadily increasing throughout the month of August. The transmission rate for the county from July 21-27, was 1.702. This means that each newly identified case of COVID-19 will, on average, spread the disease to 1.702 other people.

The transmission rate in the city was 1.674 and in the suburbs 1.770. The City of Milwaukee Health Department recently reported that Milwaukee was experiencing “extreme transmission” of the disease.

The county’s positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 has risen week over week for well over a month. The countrywide positivity rate for this past week was 10.6%. In the city it was 11.8%, and in the suburbs 8.5%.

A little over one months ago, the positivity rate for the county was 1.2%. Meanwhile, the number of people getting tested has been steadily increasing since late June.

A heat map of Milwaukee County showing the incidence of COVID-19 shows that high incidence of disease is widespread throughout the county.

Racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 outcomes have been a feature of the pandemic since the beginning.

In the county, Black residents make up a disproportionate number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 relative to the percentage of the county’s population that is Black. Hispanic residents have the highest rate of disease, and American Indian and Alaskan native residents have the highest rate of death.

Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here.