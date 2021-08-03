Democratic congressman faces rematch against Derrick Van Orden. Just 15% of such efforts have succeeded since 1848 in Wisconsin.

Long-serving Democratic Congressman Ron Kind (along with most of Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation) has not yet officially declared he is running for reelection in 2022.

However, Kind’s 2020 3rd CD opponent – Derrick Van Orden – is back on the campaign trail, hoping to avenge his narrow 2.7-point loss from last November.

The outcome of next year’s 3rd CD race will not only depend on whether Kind seeks a 14th term, but how Wisconsin’s congressional district lines are drawn for the next five congresses.

But even if Kind does not suit up to face Van Orden again next year, the odds are good that one of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts will feature a rematch between major party nominees from a recent election cycle.

Since primaries for the office began in Wisconsin in 1906, there has been at least one rematch U.S. House contest in 51 of 58 cycles – all but 1906, 1956, 1982, 1990, 2000, 2010, and 2018.

[Note: For this study, rematch elections were tabulated among major party nominees plus prominent third party nominees who either were elected to the U.S. House (e.g. Progressives, Socialists) or received double-digit support in a race that included two major party candidates on the ballot].

Van Orden might take note, however, that over the last quarter-century, losing nominees getting another chance against their opponent have not had any success. Since 1996, all 18 second- or third-chance attempts by losing Democratic and Republican nominees ended in another loss.

Three of those rematches took place during the 2020 cycle in the 2nd (Republican Peter Theron), 4th (Republican Tim Rogers), and 7th (Democrat Tricia Zunker) CDs against incumbents Mark Pocan, Gwen Moore, and Tom Tiffany respectively.

Overall, nearly one in six U.S. House elections in Wisconsin history has involved a pair of nominees squaring off for another round at the ballot box (120 of 789, or 15.2 percent).

The last successful rematch campaign took place 27 years ago when Republican real estate developer Mark Neumann followed up his 0.6-point special election loss to state Assemblyman Peter Barca in 1993 with a 0.7-point win during the 1994 Republican Revolution.

Neumann is the only losing candidate to be victorious across the 32 rematch U.S. House elections held in Wisconsin from 1976 through 2020.

During the pre-primary era, it was more unusual for the state to see the same major party nominees battle against one another in multiple cycles.

From statehood through 1904, only seven of the 217 U.S. House election held in Wisconsin were rematches (3.2 percent).

That number has increased to 113 of 572 races since primaries for the office commenced in 1906, or nearly one in five elections (19.8 percent).

Overall, challengers seeking a rematch have been successful in winning the U.S. House seat in 23 of 120 instances, or 19.2 percent of the time.

The first U.S. House rematch election took place in the state’s 6th CD in 1876 between former Democratic Assemblyman Gabriel Bouck and Republican U.S. Representative Alanson Kimball.

Kimball won an open seat race against Bouck (running on the Democratic-Reform ticket) in 1874 by just 0.4 points. Democrats renominated Bouck in 1876 and he unseated the freshman legislator with a 7.2-point victory.

Two of the next three losing nominees seeking rematches were also victorious the second time around:

1890 (7th CD): Democratic banker Frank Coburn rebounded from his 12.0-point loss against GOP incumbent Ormsby Thomas in 1888 with a 6.6-point victory two years later

rebounded from his 12.0-point loss against GOP incumbent in 1888 with a 6.6-point victory two years later 1892 (1st CD): Republican Henry Cooper narrowly lost the 1890 open seat race to former Beloit City Councilman Clinton Babbitt by 1.0 points but then knocked the freshman legislator out of office in 1894 by 9.8 points en route to his first of 18 nonconsecutive terms

Babbitt and Cooper would meet up for a third time in 1898 with Rep. Cooper cruising to a 26.1-point victory.

To be sure, there have been several pairs of Wisconsinites who have met up in a U.S. House general election for not just a second time but three or more cycles.

During the early 20th Century the Milwaukee-based 5th CD featured the state’s most famous pairing of political rivals – Republican attorneyand Socialist(running on the Social Democratic ticket until 1916).

Stafford and Berger squared off nine times during a 24-year stretch with Stafford winning the general elections of 1904, 1912 (as the Democratic nominee), 1914, 1916, 1920 (when the seat was vacant), and 1928.

Berger, co-founder of the American Socialist Party, defeated Stafford in 1918 (but was not subsequently seated in the U.S. House), 1922, and 1926.

One major party nominee, Republican John Schafer, faced three different Democratic nominees (all Milwaukee attorneys) at least three times each.

Schafer held his 4th CD seat against Democrat William Kershaw in 1926, 1928, and 1930. He then lost three consecutive elections to Democrat Raymond Cannon in 1932, 1934, and 1936 before winning back his old job in 1938 when Cannon lost his party’s primary to Thaddeus Wasielewski and had to run as an independent. After defeating Wasielewski in the 4th CD in 1938, Schafer lost to him in 1940 and 1942

Other pairs of nominees who ran against each other during at least three cycles include:

The cycles with the largest number of U.S. House rematch elections in Wisconsin history are 1916 and 1938 with five each.

Four districts featured rematches during the Elections of 1914, 1928, 1942, 1950, 1958, 1960, and 1980.

