The Wërd Bar, Now Closed, For Sale

Wërd Bar is for sale.

The tavern has a bold interior, decked out with purple lights and a sparkly, silver bar. Owner Andrew Pakalski said Wërd (pronounced weird) became known mainly for its frequent karaoke nights since opening in 2018. But the business closed in 2020.

Pakalski told Urban Milwaukee he decided to close the bar last July due partially to the pandemic. He also said he wants to focus on other investment projects. Pakalski doesn’t have plans to reopen the bar at another location.

The 2,394-square-foot building at 111 W. Howard Ave. includes a two-bedroom apartment on the upper floor. The Tippecanoe neighborhood property is listed by Andrea Jenels-Wimmer of Ogden & Company with an asking price of $449,000.

“Rare opportunity to own this fully renovated tavern + apartment,” said Jenels-Wimmer in the listing. “Top to bottom remodel includes new plumbing, HVAC w/ventilation system, electrical, water heater, windows, tankless Co2 system, flooring, lighting, refrigeration, and so much more.”

The property was acquired by Pakalski for $133,000 in 2018. City records indicate that the building was constructed in 1924. It is assessed for $236,900.

Prior to Wërd Bar, the building was home to Cloud Bar.

