The Wërd Bar, Now Closed, For Sale
Short-lived far-south-side tavern with glitzy interior available for $449,000.
The tavern has a bold interior, decked out with purple lights and a sparkly, silver bar. Owner Andrew Pakalski said Wërd (pronounced weird) became known mainly for its frequent karaoke nights since opening in 2018. But the business closed in 2020.
The 2,394-square-foot building at 111 W. Howard Ave. includes a two-bedroom apartment on the upper floor. The Tippecanoe neighborhood property is listed by Andrea Jenels-Wimmer of Ogden & Company with an asking price of $449,000.
“Rare opportunity to own this fully renovated tavern + apartment,” said Jenels-Wimmer in the listing. “Top to bottom remodel includes new plumbing, HVAC w/ventilation system, electrical, water heater, windows, tankless Co2 system, flooring, lighting, refrigeration, and so much more.”
The property was acquired by Pakalski for $133,000 in 2018. City records indicate that the building was constructed in 1924. It is assessed for $236,900.
Prior to Wërd Bar, the building was home to Cloud Bar.
Photos
