Infrastructure Plan Gains Momentum
Bipartisan supporters include two Wisconsin Republicans, business and labor.
The bipartisan infrastructure plan has gained momentum: The House Democratic-GOP Problem Solvers Caucus, which includes Wisconsin GOP Representatives Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil, “strongly supports the Senate infrastructure framework … .” The group also touted a business-labor coalition that endorsed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan: “A broad coalition of organizations across the political spectrum have come together to support this framework to grow our small businesses, create American jobs, advance economic growth and improve the quality of life for every American.”
The business-labor coalition implored: “We urge Congress to turn this framework into legislation that will be signed into law, and … are committed to helping see this cross the finish line. … Don’t let partisan differences get in the way of action – pass significant, meaningful infrastructure legislation now.” Its members include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers, National Retail Federation, American Society of Civil Engineers, AFL-CIO and Building Trades Unions. A huge deal.
In sharp contrast, Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin has wholeheartedly endorsed the “blue-collar blueprint” for infrastructure. In an op-ed for the Wisconsin State Journal, Baldwin wrote: “More than 1,949 miles of Wisconsin highways and 979 bridges are in poor condition and in need of rebuilding. … Over 100 cities, towns and villages in the state still have lead laterals that need to be replaced. From Bloomer to Baraboo, and from Ripon to Racine, … their work at the local level needs federal funding and support. (Moreover), too many families, small businesses and farmers across rural Wisconsin do not have affordable access to reliable, high-speed broadband service.”
Baldwin is all in on getting the bipartisan infrastructure plan passed this year. She will push for “buy America” requirements. That means jobs for Wisconsin workers and support for Wisconsin manufacturers. And, Baldwin strongly supports a “more climate resilient infrastructure.” Finally, the White House said: “In addition to being the largest long-term investment in nearly a century … (it) is a generational investment in rural America.”
It is long past time to end the rural-suburban-urban divide in Wisconsin. The bipartisan infrastructure plan will help all of Wisconsin. Rural areas and inner-cities will get high-speed Internet. Everyone will have access to clean, safe drinking water. Repair of crumbling roads and bridges will help urban commuters get to work and farmers to sell their products. And, expansion of rail will facilitate travel for all.
We are all Americans. We can do this. Time to put America before political party.
This column was originally published by Wispolitics.com.
Bill Kaplan wrote a guest column from Washington, D.C., for the Wisconsin State Journal from 1995 – 2009.
Op-Ed
-
Democrats Should Be Tough on CrimeJul 16th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz
-
The Truth About Critical Race TheoryJul 11th, 2021 by Dr. Javier Tapia
-
Democrats Need Alternative to EversJul 11th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz
Transportation
-
County Pursues Funding to Replace 64 BusesJul 15th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
Final Bus Route Changes Begin in AugustJul 15th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
Should Cities Remove Pavement?Jul 11th, 2021 by Jeff Wood