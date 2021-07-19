Bucks Expect 80,000 Fans For Game Six

Or more. Deer District would become fifth largest city in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are anticipating a big crowd Tuesday night for game six of the NBA Finals.

With a potential title-clinching home game at Fiserv Forum, the team is expanding the free watch party outside the arena from a capacity of 25,000 to 65,000.

Those fans will join the approximately 16,500 fans inside the arena to form a crowd of more than 81,500 in the Deer District . Should the fans incorporate into a new city, it would immediately become the fifth largest in the state, ahead of Racine.

The gates to the expanded area as well as the arena open at 6 p.m. Fans with tickets to the game are encouraged to arrive early and enter at a ticketholder-only gate at W. Juneau Ave. and N. 5th St.

The team is accommodating the expanded capacity by moving the main screen from the north edge of the plaza at W. Juneau Ave. and N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. to the team-owned, empty Park East lot to the north. The screen will now be adjacent to W. McKinley Ave.

W. Juneau Ave. between N. 6th St. and N. Old World Third St. will be closed to allow fans to watch the game while standing in the street. Additional viewing screens will be added to the plaza.

The team has operated three large screens for home and away games. In addition to a large screen on the plaza, screens are also available in the covered, beer-garden alley between N. Old World Third St. and Fiserv Forum.

Those looking to be in the building can still buy tickets. Standing room-only seats are available for $1,000 each before fees on Ticketmaster. Fans looking for an actual seat will need to be prepared to spend at least $1,443 plus fees according to resale tickets listed on Ticketmaster.

Look for Milwaukee Brewers players and coaches in attendance at Tuesday’s Bucks’ game. Using the headline “We want to watch the Bucks game, too,” the baseball team announced it was moving its previously scheduled game forward to a 3:10 p.m. start time.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it was expanding its presence at the Deer District in accordance with the Bucks’ expansion.

The lot the Bucks are moving the main screen to will look a whole lot different in a few months, whether they win the title or not. The team, with partner North Central Group, is planning to build a nine-story hotel on the south portion of the site. Construction is slated to begin later this year.

The Bucks game tips off at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Those planning to attend the watch party are encouraged by the team to RSVP at Bucks.com/playoffs to receive updates on access and other changes.