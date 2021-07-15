Alderwoman Chantia Lewis For U.S. Senate?
Website appears, and quickly disappears.
The Democratic primary in Wisconsin for next year’s U.S. Senate race keeps getting more and more crowded.
On Thursday a website was briefly live touting a long-rumored candidate: Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.
The website didn’t include a photo of Lewis and the biography on the site was a verbatim copy of her official biography on her Common Council webpage. The “Why Chantia For Senate?” section included boilerplate text found in a website template.
The website isn’t the only thing missing information. Lewis also hasn’t opened a formal campaign account or filed to run.
While Urban Milwaukee was taking website screenshots, Lewis was a virtual participant in a Public Safety & Health Committee meeting. When texted for comment on a run (after the site was pulled down), Lewis responded: “lol, no comment at this time.”
Lewis, 41, was first elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. An Air Force veteran, Alverno College graduate and ordained minister, Lewis has branded her far northwest side council district the “New Ninth” as she seeks to reinvigorate the commercial area around the former Northridge Mall. A fiery speaker, she has passionately advocated for many issues including an unarmed responders program, universal basic income pilot program, city office of veterans affairs and emergency housing.
Her website billed her as a “hometown girl with a big heart.”
Should Lewis join the race to replace incumbent Republican Ron Johnson, she’ll find a crowded field with plenty of familiar faces.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson was the first to formally declare, followed by Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, radiologist Gillian Battino and Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry. They’ve since been joined by State Senator Chris Larson, Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky and Franklin software entrepreneur Adam Murphy. Steven Olikara, head of the Millennial Action Project, created an exploratory committee, a precursor to filing to run.
But an even bigger name is due in the race any day. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is due to enter the race in the coming days, having begun fundraising and filming a commercial.
Johnson has not formally announced his intention to run for a third term.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on the alderwoman’s website.
Website
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
City Hall
-
Federal Funds Could Be Used for Milwaukee Universal Basic Income ProgramJul 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Morales Reaches Tentative, $626,000 Settlement With CityJul 13th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Barrett Plan Combats Reckless DrivingJul 13th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene