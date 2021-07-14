Bucks Planning Deer District Night Market

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee will soon have a third night market.

The Milwaukee Bucks are launching Deer District Market. The market, with eight total dates scheduled, will have an emphasis on supporting minority-owned businesses and local, small food businesses according to a release from the team. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin are serving as the presenting sponsor.

The open air, free event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 28, August 4, 11, 25 and September 1, 8, 15 and 25.

“We’re pleased to partner with Deer District and the Milwaukee Bucks to bring this fun, new event to Downtown in a way that promotes healthy eating and support for local food business,” said David Olson, Froedtert Health senior vice president. “Deer District Market will bring healthy nutritious options within walking distance to more of our community and promote a healthier lifestyle by offering nutritious food choices and education.”

The new market will be held in the plaza outside Fiserv Forum, a few blocks north of the city’s highest-profile night market. The Milwaukee Night Market was launched by NEWaukee on W. Wisconsin Ave. in 2014 and will transition to Westown Association operation for its single 2021 installment on August 18th. Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. was announced as the presenting sponsor last week.

The new Bucks night market is being produced by Arthur Ircink.

“I’m honored to bring my experience and connections to Deer District to create something new and exciting, building off all the recent momentum in the district while supporting small business,” said Ircink in a statement.

The Shorewood resident created the Wisconsin Foodie television show and the Shorewood Farmers Market in Estabrook Park . He also serves as the publisher of Edible Milwaukee and a Shorewood village trustee.

A third night market also launched this year. The Washington Heights Night Market occurs on W. Washington Blvd. on the second Thursday of each month through September 9th.

The Bucks have a history of partnering on events on the plaza in front of the arena, 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. Beyond game day events, the team has hosted a series of festivals including the multi-week, annual Christkindlmarket.

Vendors interested in participating in the Deer District Market are encouraged to email Ircink at arthur.ircink@gmail.com.