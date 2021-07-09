Get Vaccinated, Get a Shot at Free NBA Finals Tickets

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If your money tree hasn’t sprouted and you’ve put off getting a COVID-19 vaccine jab, there is still at least one way to attend the NBA Finals without emptying your wallet.

The Milwaukee Health Department will give away two free tickets to the game between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, July 14 to those that get vaccinated on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. A raffle will take place for those that have received a shot at 7:45 p.m. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m.

“The Bucks have been remarkable partners throughout this season,” said Health Commissionerin a statement. “Thanks to their generosity and commitment to the health and safety of their fans, we have vaccinated over 130 Bucks fans since our first clinic at Fiserv Forum. We hope to see many fans take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to easily get vaccinated, protect themselves and their community, and see the Bucks play in the NBA finals.”

Both Johnson & Johnson (single shot) and Pfizer (two shots) vaccines will be available. No appointment is necessary. The vaccination is free.

The department has deployed its mobile vaccination unit to Fiserv Forum multiple times since May 2, starting with in-arena vaccinations.

What happens if you don’t win? You’ll be able to watch the game for free at one of three projection screens outside the arena. Or you can buy your way in.

Tickets for the game on SeatGeek.com currently range from $480 for a standing-room-only “seat” to $5,994 to sit courtside. Seats on the Ticketmaster resale market have a wider range, going from $390 to $9,775. All prices are before fees.

The first Bucks home game in the series is scheduled for Sunday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m.