James Rowen
Op Ed

Grothman, Fitzgerald Dishonor State Heroes

Vote against removing Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol dishonors Civil War dead.

By - Jul 6th, 2021 12:49 pm
U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Glenn Grothman.

Two of Wisconsin’s most reactionary Republican members of Congress voted recently against removing from the U.S. Capitol statues honoring Confederate military leaders and other figures with racist pasts:

The U.S. House voted Tuesday to remove from the Capitol a bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, a Marylander who wrote the despised Dred Scott decision—as well as evict statues and busts of men who fought for the Confederacy or served in its government.

Wisconsin Republicans were divided, with Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Glenn Grothman voting nay and Rep. Bryan Steil voting in favor. Reps Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany did not vote.

Some recent blog posts about Grothman explain why his ‘Nay’ vote was no surprise.

The war against the seditionist Confederacy cost 12,000 Wisconsin soldiers their lives, state records show.

“…the total number of men Wisconsin is credited with having furnished to the war is 91,327….

Of this number, 3,802 were killed in action or died of wounds, and the number of deaths from all other causes 8,499. Total deaths, 12,301.”

Do any of these Wisconsin soldiers’ families live in Wisconsin?

Would they wonder why Fitzgerald and Grothman would want the U.S. Congress to continue to honor the Confederacy, the brutality and damage it caused and the evils it inflicted on African-Americans which continue to diminish U.S. society today?

The one surprise here was that Rep. Tiffany passed up another chance to take a slap at minority citizens in his district. He has been particularly zealous on that front.

James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.

Categories: Op-Ed, Politics

2 thoughts on “Op Ed: Grothman, Fitzgerald Dishonor State Heroes”

  1. James Rowen says:
    July 6, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    I’d noted in that blog’s last line that Tom Tiffany missed the vote. I later figured out why: Tiffany was politicking in the southern border where Trump had invited him to showboat: https://thepoliticalenvironment.blogspot.com/2021/07/tom-tiffany-went-border-tripping-with.html

  2. GodzillakingMKE says:
    July 6, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    I guess we can count them as neoconfederates.

