Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two of Wisconsin’s most reactionary Republican members of Congress voted recently against removing from the U.S. Capitol statues honoring Confederate military leaders and other figures with racist pasts:

The U.S. House voted Tuesday to remove from the Capitol a bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, a Marylander who wrote the despised Dred Scott decision—as well as evict statues and busts of men who fought for the Confederacy or served in its government. The legislation passed on a vote of 285-120, with all the nay votes from Republicans and 67 of them voting with Democrats.

Some recent blog posts about Grothman explain why his ‘Nay’ vote was no surprise.

The war against the seditionist Confederacy cost 12,000 Wisconsin soldiers their lives, state records show.

“…the total number of men Wisconsin is credited with having furnished to the war is 91,327…. Of this number, 3,802 were killed in action or died of wounds, and the number of deaths from all other causes 8,499. Total deaths, 12,301.”

Do any of these Wisconsin soldiers’ families live in Wisconsin?

Would they wonder why Fitzgerald and Grothman would want the U.S. Congress to continue to honor the Confederacy, the brutality and damage it caused and the evils it inflicted on African-Americans which continue to diminish U.S. society today?

The one surprise here was that Rep. Tiffany passed up another chance to take a slap at minority citizens in his district. He has been particularly zealous on that front.

James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.