Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s the Fourth of July weekend and even though Summerfest isn’t happening at its usual time and the Veterans Park fireworks have been canceled, there are still plenty of other firework shows to celebrate the holiday with a bang. There’s also some weekend long events like the annual Sprecher Fest and a gaming convention hosted by Midwest Gaming Classic.

July 1-3: Sprecher Fest 2021

Sprecher Fest makes its return in 2021 at The Bavarian Bierhaus located at 700 W. Lexington Blvd. The festival will feature Sprecher Brewing Co.’s Special Amber, Hefe Weiss, Black Bavarian and plenty of root beer, Bavarian Bierhaus’ beer selection. Sprecher and the beer hall have also collaborated on a one-of-a-kind Festbier for the event. There will be live music and new food options every day of the festival. Thursday will feature local food trucks and a performance by Pat McCurdy. Friday will feature a fish fry and live music from Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns. Saturday will feature pig and chicken roast specials and a performance by 5 Card Studs. For more information on ticket pricing and hours for each day, click here.

On the first Saturday of every month, the Tosa Maker’s Market will take place near Hart Park, just a short walk from where the Tosa Farmer’s Market is traditionally held. Each month, the market will curate a collection of uniquely-crafted items from small business makers. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, click here.

July 2-3: Game Nights (& Day)

Midwest Gaming Classic is hosting a retro game night that will take place over the course of the holiday weekend featuring everything from tabletop gaming to video games, pinball machines and more. For those who want to flex their skills, there will also be a series of tournaments. Passes to the event are $79 for Friday night, $99 for Saturday night or $175 for a weekend pass. Game Nights (&Day) will take place at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S. Moorland Rd.

July 3: Washington Park History Hike

Explore and learn about a historical Milwaukee park on a hike hosted by the Urban Ecology Center. The walk will begin at 9 p.m. and start at the Urban Ecology Center’s Washington Park branch. Admission is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers, and registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.

July 3-5: Milwaukee Area Fireworks

Veterans Park will not have its traditional firework show this year, but there are plenty of neighborhoods that will be celebrating on their own throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Check below for a list of locations and times for Milwaukee area firework shows.

July 3

Brookfield: 9:17 p.m. start at Mitchell Park

July 4

New Berlin: 10 p.m. start at Malone Park

Wauwatosa: 9:15 p.m. start at Hart Park

Shorewood: 9 p.m. start at Atwater Park

Whitefish Bay: 9 p.m. start at Klode Park

Greendale: Dusk at the Gazebo

Greenfield: 9:45 p.m. at Konkel Park

Oak Creek: Dusk at Lake Vista Park

South Milwaukee: Dusk at Grant Park

July 5

Dusk at Alcott Park

Dusk at Gordon Park

Dusk at Humboldt Park

Dusk at Jackson Park

Dusk at Lake Park

Dusk at Lincoln Park

Dusk at Mitchell Park

Dusk at Noyes Park

Dusk at Washington Park

Dusk at Wilson Park

July 4: $4 Admission at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Looking for a family friendly event to spend your day off on the fourth? The Milwaukee County Zoo is getting in the holiday spirit by reducing its admission to $4.

July 6: Sunset Canoe on the Milwaukee River

The Urban Ecology Center will gear up and row down the Milwaukee River just in time to witness the sunset reflecting off of the water. Canoers will meet at the Rowing Club located at 1990 N. Commerce St. at 6:30 p.m. Personal boats are not allowed, and all equipment will be provided by the Urban Ecology Center. Tickets are $24 for members and $34 for non-members.