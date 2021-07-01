Ultra-low-cost carrier will offer nonstop service to eight destinations by end of year.

The skies over Milwaukee are going to start looking a bit more yellow, and it won’t just be from the sun.

Spirit Airlines, the ultra-low-cost carrier with bright yellow jets, is adding more flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The company made the announcement last week when its first Milwaukee flight touched down.

It is adding daily, nonstop service to Phoenix, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers and three times a week service to Cancun, Mexico. The flights will join daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando.

The new domestic flights will start operating in November. The Cancun service will begin in December.

“We see a vibrant future full of new opportunities for travel here in the Badger State,” said John Kirby, Spirit vice president of network planning, in a statement. “We’re excited to nearly triple our convenient, nonstop flights to exciting destinations. We can’t wait to take more Milwaukee Guests to ‘sun and sand’ destinations and bring travelers from all over to enjoy Wisconsin’s great festivals, sports scene and fun outdoor activities.”

Airport director Brian Dranzik said service to Spirit hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Las Vegas will provide ample connecting flight options for Milwaukee travelers beyond the new destinations.

“When you think about where we were a year ago, it’s hard to imagine that we would be introducing a new airline here at MKE, let alone one that’s expanding so quickly,” said Dranzik.

Spirit runs three types of Airbus planes, which seat 148, 178 and 228 passengers respectively. The airline operates one of the newest fleets of any major airline.

The airline offers low-cost base fares, like $23 to Las Vegas, but up charges for a number of items including carry-on bags larger than a small backpack, checked bags, advance seat reservations, in-flight snacks and beverages and priority boarding.

Spirit is one of three airlines to announce service to Milwaukee this year. JetBlue Airways will offer nonstop flights to New York City and Boston starting in 2022. Sun Country Airlines is launching nonstop flights to Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Fort Myers, FL, and Cancun, Mexico in August.

Based on May 2021 data, Southwest Airlines continues to be the airport leader, with a 48% market share and 757 landings. It is followed by Delta Air Lines (20%, 418), American Airlines (15%, 457) and United Airlines (8%, 329).

Milwaukee airport traffic is at 62% of its 2019 levels based on May 2021 data.