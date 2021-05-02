Urban Milwaukee
WI Daily

405 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported -2 COVID-19 deaths as it continues to clean up its data.

By - May 2nd, 2021 07:59 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 405 new COVID-19 cases Sunday from 4,293 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,545, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 30,761, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 14.78%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 13.99%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 315 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 22 from the day prior and a decrease of 35 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 244.

The state reported 30 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 29,412 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 443 in the past week.

DHS reported -2 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,839 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,298 in Milwaukee County. The DHS website includes this note regarding the potential for reporting negative values:

Our goal is to provide the highest quality COVID-19 data with full transparency. In recent weeks, DHS has been able to ramp up data quality assurance efforts in the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS), which includes correcting case status from “confirmed” or “probable” where appropriate, ensuring completeness of data fields, and reducing unknowns. Due to these efforts, data displayed on the website may change over time. In particular, dashboards and data tables that track cumulative cases or deaths, as well as those showing newly reported numbers each day may appear lower than expected – in some counties, substantially lower or even negative. For more information on this effort, and details on why the cases and deaths might go up or down from one day to the next, visit our Data 101 webpage.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 6.87, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 5.83.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,233.7 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,225.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,224.6). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Juneau, Oconto, Pepin, Chippewa, Kewaunee, Shawano, Calumet, Outagamie and Eau Claire are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,129.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,116.2) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,365.4 (up from 10,358.4).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 29th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (111.3) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 30.8%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,711 8,517 186 12 5 8,348.4 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,242 7,505 91 15 0 7,829.5 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,731 20,095 153 82 1 12,491.3 178.7 1.4%
Bayfield 1,128 7,216 123 19 0 7,419.1 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,394 136,618 3,496 241 42 12,059.4 92.6 0.8%
Buffalo 1,351 5,553 34 7 0 10,000.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,352 6,412 141 22 0 8,752.5 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,748 22,426 660 48 4 11,166.4 93.2 0.8%
Chippewa 7,325 30,306 192 94 2 11,406.1 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,236 11,322 403 58 4 9,314.6 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,369 28,246 391 57 12 9,398.2 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,709 7,772 58 17 0 10,323.2 102.7 1.0%
Dane 44,309 343,869 1,480 302 23 8,384.0 57.1 0.7%
Dodge 11,798 42,765 920 163 21 13,225.7 182.7 1.4%
Door 2,589 14,710 219 22 6 9,229.6 78.4 0.8%
Douglas 3,988 19,973 752 34 17 9,089.7 77.5 0.9%
Dunn 4,616 19,698 401 32 0 10,308.9 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,470 51,610 349 107 12 11,147.5 104.0 0.9%
Florence 444 1,662 55 12 0 10,043.0 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,314 47,081 1,226 111 10 11,912.2 107.4 0.9%
Forest 957 4,503 77 23 3 10,422.6 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,887 24,253 772 85 5 9,331.0 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,488 17,576 119 18 6 9,461.8 48.8 0.5%
Green Lake 1,569 8,191 439 19 3 8,219.8 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 2,010 11,554 88 10 1 8,445.7 42.0 0.5%
Iron 575 2,695 117 21 19 9,839.2 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,620 9,624 62 26 2 12,691.3 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,322 37,582 1,177 109 23 9,828.2 128.7 1.3%
Juneau 3,137 14,929 112 22 5 11,658.2 81.8 0.7%
Kenosha 15,500 77,311 2,712 306 16 9,213.5 181.9 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,342 7,791 332 26 9 11,344.7 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,711 57,734 785 81 1 10,741.7 68.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,554 6,866 150 8 1 9,204.5 47.4 0.5%
Langlade 1,991 7,450 166 32 14 10,067.2 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,047 11,268 214 63 28 10,713.0 221.5 2.1%
Manitowoc 7,506 32,053 1,229 69 19 9,352.8 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,549 53,767 1,525 186 34 10,797.8 138.0 1.3%
Marinette 4,114 19,580 446 66 3 10,049.3 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,370 6,474 186 22 5 8,908.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 799 3,888 8 11 0 18,233.7 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 105,114 508,301 9,979 1,298 47 11,129.3 137.4 1.2%
Monroe 4,512 19,747 107 37 1 9,809.1 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,420 17,732 530 53 8 11,643.2 139.6 1.2%
Oneida 3,619 15,579 159 69 6 10,077.1 192.1 1.9%
Outagamie 20,517 92,473 2,954 202 16 11,162.7 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,128 43,803 996 84 7 9,198.7 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 850 3,312 26 7 0 11,566.2 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,917 17,766 974 36 6 9,408.0 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,379 20,481 124 46 7 9,974.9 104.8 1.1%
Portage 6,705 27,872 569 68 4 9,481.2 96.2 1.0%
Price 1,226 5,853 106 7 0 8,878.9 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,511 102,496 3,025 341 28 11,019.8 174.7 1.6%
Richland 1,300 8,273 72 15 0 7,339.7 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,816 78,959 1,862 168 22 9,868.7 104.8 1.1%
Rusk 1,294 5,303 52 17 1 8,903.3 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,773 35,589 275 47 6 9,209.4 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 1,663 8,681 52 25 1 10,036.8 150.9 1.5%
Shawano 4,679 18,261 573 72 11 11,340.3 174.5 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,678 49,644 907 140 10 11,944.3 122.3 1.0%
St. Croix 7,681 38,380 1,692 50 7 8,711.7 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,864 6,201 234 24 8 9,057.3 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,527 12,818 105 41 3 12,024.4 139.8 1.2%
Vernon 1,911 13,015 71 39 3 6,309.6 128.8 2.0%
Vilas 2,237 9,357 146 39 2 10,329.7 180.1 1.7%
Walworth 9,391 43,660 2,796 136 23 9,151.7 132.5 1.4%
Washburn 1,440 6,925 85 18 2 9,083.5 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,584 57,455 2,032 151 11 10,844.3 112.3 1.0%
Waukesha 43,556 185,716 4,907 523 51 10,926.1 131.2 1.2%
Waupaca 4,875 21,593 1,119 118 44 9,423.7 228.1 2.4%
Waushara 2,154 11,274 330 34 3 8,864.9 139.9 1.6%
Winnebago 18,037 85,857 3,065 195 21 10,651.1 115.2 1.1%
Wood 6,997 33,559 488 81 13 9,452.1 109.4 1.2%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us