MCTS Selects BRT Construction Contractor
The transit system is executing a contract with Zenith Tech, a firm based in Waukesha.
The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has selected a construction contractor for the $55 million Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line that will run from downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa.
Zenith Tech, a construction contractor based in Waukesha, has been selected after submitting the lowest bid for the project at $15.2 million, according to the transit system. Zenith Tech is part of Walbec Group, a construction and engineering conglomerate. Zenith Tech is a heavy civil construction company. It recently won a $57.6 million contract for a bridge replacement on Interstate 43, according to the Daily Reporter,
The transit system is still working to execute a contract with Zenith Tech, said Matt Sliker, a spokesperson for the transit system. The transit system is planning to begin construction on the project by late May or early June, and it’s expected construction will run until Fall of 2022.
The transit system is still accepting bids for the off-bus, cloud-based fare collection system, Sliker said. MCTS will continue to accept proposals for the system until May 21st.
The BRT project is the first of its kind in Milwaukee County. The transit system has been working on it since 2016. The service will dovetail with the newly redesigned transit system that prioritizes high-frequency service and shorter travel times. The new system, called MCTS Next, is currently being rolled out in three phases.
The BRT was originally planned to be completed and operational by 2021. Delays in the grant-making process with the federal government pushed the project back a year. Now, it’s expected the service will be ready by late 2022.
Starting in 2019, the project hit delays as it tried to secure a $40.9 million Small Starts Grant from the federal Department of Transportation (DOT). The grant is covering 80% of the project costs and was critical to moving it forward.
More about the East-West BRT Line
- Transportation: MCTS Selects BRT Construction Contractor - Graham Kilmer - Apr 29th, 2021
- Transportation: MCTS Selects Electric Bus Manufacturer - Graham Kilmer - Mar 11th, 2021
- Transportation: BRT Secures Key $41 Million Grant - Graham Kilmer - Dec 14th, 2020
- Transportation: County Expects Key BRT Grant Soon - Graham Kilmer - Dec 3rd, 2020
- Transportation: Increased Transit Funding Planned for 2021 - Graham Kilmer - Oct 15th, 2020
- Transportation: 27th Street Could Get Bus Rapid Transit Line - Graham Kilmer - Oct 9th, 2020
- Transportation: BRT Line Delayed Until 2022 - Graham Kilmer - Jul 11th, 2020
- Transportation: Trump Announces Funding for Milwaukee Bus Rapid Transit Line - Jeramey Jannene - May 28th, 2020
- Transportation: Committee Approves City BRT Agreement - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 23rd, 2019
- Transportation: Bus Rapid Transit Expected by 2021 - Graham Kilmer - Jul 12th, 2019
Read more about East-West BRT Line here
MKE County
-
County Facilities To Ban Single-Use PlasticsApr 27th, 2021 by Corri Hess
-
Board Approves Overtime Oversight PolicyApr 26th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
Sherman Park Could Get New Basketball CourtApr 23rd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
Third New Airline Coming To AirportApr 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Canadian Railroad Mergers Would Impact MilwaukeeApr 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Daily Service Returns to Amtrak’s Milwaukee-Chicago LineApr 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene