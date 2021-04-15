Plus, The Domes begin its spring show, dog day at Lyndon Sculpture Garden and Ghost Tours return to The Riverside Theater.

There’s plenty to do in Milwaukee this weekend while practicing safe social distancing. If you missed your chance at exploring The Riverside Theatre during Halloween, you’re in luck — the Ghost Tours are returning for two nights only. Check out the monthly virtual fundraiser concert presented by Mid Coast, and catch a 25th anniversary screening of “Twister,” the original tornado movie.

Ongoing: Florentine Opera Presents Shakespeare

The Florentine Opera Company is celebrating music inspired by Shakespeare with performances of classics from Britten, Gounod, Verdi and more. The hour-and-a-half long program will take place in a secret room in a Milwaukee landmark home with ties to England and bootlegging. Historian John Eastberg will make an appearance to provide some historical background. The performance is digital only and can be purchased for $25 by following this link.

The Mitchell Park Domes is putting on its spring floral show titled “Seasons of Legend.” The show will look at the ways different cultures crafted intricate stories to explain the changing of the seasons. The show will be divided into five sections, each exploring a different folklore legend. For safety purposes, the domes are now offering timeslot reservations. For more information on admission fees and reserving your timeslot, click here.

April 15: Harley-Davidson Virtual Gallery Talk

The Harley-Davidson Museum continues its virtual gallery talk series with a session that will explore the museum’s newest collection — a 1957 Model FL from Mexican stunt rider Alfonso Sotomayor Canales. The talk will explore Sotomayor’s career of extreme jumps (over a dozen or more people at a time) and the story of Harley-Davidson’s relationship with Mexico. Tickets to the event are $6 and can be purchased here. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

April 16: Mid Coast Volume 4

Mid Coast, a monthly virtual concert and fundraiser, is putting on its fourth event this year featuring Uptoppink, Flowers4ever and Social Cig. The event will also support Bullhorn Films — a film crew dedicated to documenting social justice movements in Wisconsin. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch. For more information, click here.

Celebrate the 25th birthday of the original disaster flicks — 1996’s tornado adventure “Twister.” With ground-breaking special effects (for the time), Twister paved the way for future disaster movies, featuring performances by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton. The film will be screened at Bay View’s Avalon Theater, 2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., and tickets are only $6. The Avalon is following Cinema Safe guidelines — a program designed by leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theaters during the pandemic. For more information on showtimes and precautionary measures taken by the theater, click here.

April 16-18: The Riverside Theater Ghost Tours Return

The highly-popular Riverside Theater Ghost Tours introduced this past Halloween season have returned due to popular demand. Join experienced ghost hunters on a spooky tour of the theater, featuring audio clips from prior hunts, stories of otherworldly encounters and a look at “hot spots” in areas that are otherwise inaccessible to the public. There is also an option for a late night ghost hunt — a three-hour excursion that will include a seance led by a medium and exclusive access to professional ghost hunting equipment. For more information, click here.

April 16-May 9: Next Act Theatre Presents The Last White Man

Next Act Theatre will debut its virtual performance of The Last White Man, a story about three successive actors wrestling with the role of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The play is a thrilling, zany and fast-moving love letter to the theatre world written by Bill Cain. For more information on showtimes, click here.

The Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Rd.,, hosts a monthly dog-walking event through its grounds. Bring your canine friend along for a refreshing tour of the garden. All dogs must be kept on leashes. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 17: Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

Despite the melting snow, the Winter Farmers Market is still on. The market, which is celebrating its 12th season, takes place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) until March 27th. The market will feature 30 vendors offering fresh local produce, baked goods, cheeses, handmade soaps and more. COVID-19 safety precautions and guidelines will be enforced, including a mandatory mask policy and restrictions on eating and drinking in the market.