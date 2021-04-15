DA Explains Timing of Alvin Cole Decision
Chisholm says "It wasn't just Kenosha" factoring into timing of release.
On April 8, Wisconsin Examiner reported on documents indicating that the Milwaukee District Attorney’s announcement of a decision in the shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole by a former Wauwatosa officer was delayed due to the ongoing unrest in Kenosha. The records, obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests with the U.S. Marshals Service, also suggested that law enforcement anticipated a clearance in the case more than a month in advance.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has responded to the finds, and shed light on the decisions that were made during those tense days. “The fact is that I never tell them [law enforcement] that there’s going to be a date for a clearance,” Chisholm told Wisconsin Examiner. “What I do is I give them a decision date, so they can interpret that however they want. And in fairness, there was no secret here as to what the likely outcome was going to be. And there was no secret for the attorneys representing the family or anybody involved. Because we had spent so much time just exhaustively going through all of the different facts.”
By June, when the district attorney was preparing to sit down with Cole’s family, George Floyd was killed. Kenosha would follow just a few months later. “None of my decisions are predicated on making it easier for anybody,” said Chisholm.“ But what they are … It’s just a practical acknowledgment that I do have to factor in whatever dynamics might be in place so that people can be properly prepared to keep the situation safe and under control. That’s just an obligation I would have, in any case — to put some thought and some level of communication and coordination in place so that there’s adequate resources available to respond to a problem. Just to protect life and property, under any potential scenario.”
“I don’t tell people ahead of time,” what the decision in an officer-involved incident is going to be, he said. Due to the process of evaluating and potentially issuing charges in a case, attorneys and law enforcement may be able to “read into” what may come next. “But it’s not done explicitly,” said Chisholm. “Any of the information that’s communicated is done just so that people can balance a lot of things.”
“It wasn’t just Kenosha,” he added. “At the same time you were preparing for general elections, primary elections. … Doing so in a pandemic context was potentially going to require additional National Guard resources for polling sites to keep them safe and accessible. There were a period of different considerations going into the timing of it. Not the least of which is the public’s right to actually hear what the decision is and having the press have access to me under these circumstances, has to be factored in as well.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Case of Officer Joseph Mensah
- DA Explains Timing of Alvin Cole Decision - Isiah Holmes - Apr 15th, 2021
- Did DA Delay Mensah Decision Due To Kenosha Unrest? - Isiah Holmes - Apr 8th, 2021
- Tosa Police Chief Will Testify in New Mensah Case - Corri Hess - Mar 25th, 2021
- Was Jay Anderson’s Killing Properly Investigated? - Isiah Holmes - Mar 10th, 2021
- 50 Plaintiffs Sue Wauwatosa - Hannah Haynes - Mar 7th, 2021
- ACLU Calls for National Search for Tosa Police Chief - Isiah Holmes - Feb 23rd, 2021
- Waukesha Faith Group Questions Mensah Hiring - Isiah Holmes - Feb 18th, 2021
- Rep. Bowen Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the Killing of Alvin Cole - State Rep. David Bowen - Feb 2nd, 2021
- About Those Phones Taken By Tosa Police - Isiah Holmes - Feb 1st, 2021
- ACLU Blasts Waukesha Sheriff on Mensah Hiring - Isiah Holmes - Jan 27th, 2021
Read more about Case of Officer Joseph Mensah here