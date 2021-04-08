Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit Debuts July 9th
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9th.
A traveling exhibit featuring more than 300 projected pieces by artist Vincent van Gogh comes to the Wisconsin Center starting July 9th.
Billed as an immersive experience, guests at “Beyond Van Gogh” will walk through a set course surrounded by projections of such iconic paintings as “The Starry Night”. The experience lasts approximately one hour.
“Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests will come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen attendees’ relationship with art,” said the Wisconsin Center District in announcing the offering.
Weekday prices start at $42.99 for adults with discounted rates for children, students, seniors and military members. Weekend prices start at $52.99. Group pricing is also available.
The exhibit is scheduled to run July 9th through September 19th. Sunday through Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The last daily admission window is one hour before the exhibit closes.
Tickets go on sale April 9th at 9:00 a.m. An event website has more details.
The in-person, indoors event will include timed admission and group pods to maintain distance between guests. Masks, under the City of Milwaukee ordinance, are required. Separate doors for entry and exit will be maintained to aid in spacing.
The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit was designed by Montreal-based Normal Studio. It is one of at least five different traveling Van Gogh immersive experience exhibits that date back to 2011.
The exhibit will be the first ticketed event held at the facility since the pandemic took hold.
One thought on “Visual Art: Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit Debuts July 9th”
One might want to review Akira Kurosawa’s film “Dreams” (1990) in his section called “Crows.” The viewer’s surrogate gets brought into Van Gogh’s “Wheat Field With Crows.” You also get Martin Scorsese as Vincent.
You don’t have to leave home either.
Enjoy.