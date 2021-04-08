Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A traveling exhibit featuring more than 300 projected pieces by artist Vincent van Gogh comes to the Wisconsin Center starting July 9th.

Billed as an immersive experience, guests at “Beyond Van Gogh” will walk through a set course surrounded by projections of such iconic paintings as “The Starry Night”. The experience lasts approximately one hour.

The pieces are projected and move in a nearly 360-degree fashion around the guests as music plays, creating the engrossing experience.

“Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests will come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen attendees’ relationship with art,” said the Wisconsin Center District in announcing the offering.

Weekday prices start at $42.99 for adults with discounted rates for children, students, seniors and military members. Weekend prices start at $52.99. Group pricing is also available.

The exhibit is scheduled to run July 9th through September 19th. Sunday through Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The last daily admission window is one hour before the exhibit closes.

Tickets go on sale April 9th at 9:00 a.m. An event website has more details.

The in-person, indoors event will include timed admission and group pods to maintain distance between guests. Masks, under the City of Milwaukee ordinance, are required. Separate doors for entry and exit will be maintained to aid in spacing.

The convention center is Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR certified for its cleanliness protocols, which includes a substantial number of hand sanitizer stations. The exhibit will take place in the exhibition hall on the top floor of the building, levels above the vaccination hub. It’s the first event at the venue open to the general public since the start of the pandemic.

The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit was designed by Montreal-based Normal Studio. It is one of at least five different traveling Van Gogh immersive experience exhibits that date back to 2011.

