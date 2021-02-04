COVID-19 Transmission Ticks Up in Milwaukee
New case numbers are going down, but small changes in data trends point to a rise in transmission.
For the past month, Milwaukee County has experienced a steady decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19.
Most key indicators of the level of disease in the community continue to move “in a favorable direction,” said Darren Rausch, director of the Greenfield Health Department.
Trends in daily cases, transmission and testing all largely continued in recent weeks, except for some small aberrations in the city which may point to increased transmission in Milwaukee.
One point is that disease is currently decreasing among children in the suburbs faster than among children in Milwaukee. This, Rausch said, “would be indicative of more disease occurring in the City of Milwaukee within the last week.”
Also, the transmission rate, which measures how many people will be infected, on average, by a single case of COVID-19, has been inching up. The rate has been well below 1.0 for weeks, indicating suppression of the disease in the county. Just recently it went up to .85. In the city, this rise has been more pronounced than in the suburbs.
Testing numbers are low, and have been dropping since the beginning of January. Fortunately, the positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive has also been dropping. This past week the positivity rate was 6.6%. The week before it was 7.1%.
The county’s American Indian and Alaskan Native population has the highest rates of hospitalization and death in the county. The county’s Hispanic population has the highest rate of disease. And white residents have the highest cumulative number of deaths.
Read the weekly report here. Read the kids report here.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 6,020 Wisconsin Residents Have Died From COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 5th, 2021
- Evers Vetoes GOP COVID-19 Bill - Graham Kilmer - Feb 5th, 2021
- Legislative Republicans Do Not Care About the Health of Wisconsin Residents - Sup. Steven Shea - Feb 5th, 2021
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Memorializes Residents Lost During the COVID-19 Pandemic - County Executive David Crowley - Feb 5th, 2021
- Gov. Evers Vetoes GOP Bill Limiting Response to Pandemic - Gov. Tony Evers - Feb 5th, 2021
- They wouldn’t fight the fire: 296 days (and counting) of GOP inaction leaves us all burned - State Sen. Chris Larson - Feb 5th, 2021
- Gov. Evers to Veto GOP Bill Limiting Response to Pandemic - Gov. Tony Evers - Feb 5th, 2021
- Rep. Robyn Vining Supports Wearing Masks to Save Lives - State Rep. Robyn Vining - Feb 5th, 2021
- Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin Backs Assembly Bill 1 Reforms, Urges Governor Evers to Sign Bill - AFP Wisconsin - Feb 5th, 2021
- Democrats Take Action to Protect Public Health - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Feb 5th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
MKE County
-
Committee Reviews Mental Health Emergency Center PlanFeb 3rd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
Storms, Climate Change Threaten Milwaukee CoastlineFeb 2nd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
Bus System Redesign Changes Begin Next MonthFeb 1st, 2021 by Graham Kilmer