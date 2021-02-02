Summerfest Moving to September for 2021

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Last week it was PrideFest. This week it’s Summerfest. June summer festivals are moving to later dates as a result of a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” said Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. president and CEO Don Smiley in a press release Tuesday morning.

The festival was originally scheduled to occur on three consecutive weekends for the first time – June 24th-26th, July 1st-3rd and July 8th-10th. It will now take place September 2nd-4th, 9th-11th and 16th-18th.

It’s the second year in a row the festival will attempt to make September work. The festival was delayed and ultimately canceled last year.

Whenever the public is able to get back on the Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, they’ll find a number of new or refreshed amenities. The second phase of the redevelopment of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the new Generac Power Stage (replacing the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage) and the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park will all be ready by June.

Valid 2020 and 2021 Summerfest tickets are eligible to be redeemed during the new September dates. Refunds on online purchases are available. More information is available on Summerfest.com.

A new date for PrideFest has not been announced. The organization said last week it was looking at alternative dates later in the year with Milwaukee World Festival, which holds the master lease for the grounds.