The Department of Health Services reported 3,095 new cases on Sunday from 12,291 processed tests. It’s the lowest total of new cases reported since October 26th.

The seven-day case total stands at 41,103, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 126,313, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 32.47%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 33.87%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 107 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 15,930 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,431 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,999 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 11 from a day ago, but down 275 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,237.

Thirteen patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported six deaths Monday. A total of 3,011 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 700 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 41.37 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 16.83.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 26th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,231.9 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 8,706.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,628.4). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Florence, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,536.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,476.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,188.7 (up from 6,135.1). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

