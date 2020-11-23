Jeramey Jannene
3,095 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

1,999 actively hospitalized

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,095 new cases on Sunday from 12,291 processed tests. It’s the lowest total of new cases reported since October 26th.

The seven-day case total stands at 41,103, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 126,313, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 32.47%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 33.87%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 107 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 15,930 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,431 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,999 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 11 from a day ago, but down 275 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,237.

Thirteen patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported six deaths Monday. A total of 3,011 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 700 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 41.37 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 16.83.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 26th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,231.9 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 8,706.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,628.4). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Florence, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,536.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,476.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,188.7 (up from 6,135.1). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 986 5,903 66 6 1 4,810.90 29.3 0.60%
Ashland 587 5,136 25 8 0 3,700.40 50.4 1.40%
Barron 3,307 14,847 58 37 0 7,207.90 80.6 1.10%
Bayfield 621 5,025 18 7 0 4,084.50 46 1.10%
Brown 21,212 104,013 581 127 4 8,148.20 48.8 0.60%
Buffalo 733 3,792 11 4 0 5,426.00 29.6 0.50%
Burnett 706 4,609 23 10 0 4,570.50 64.7 1.40%
Calumet 3,882 15,667 195 25 1 7,541.40 48.6 0.60%
Chippewa 4,304 22,492 44 45 2 6,702.00 70.1 1.00%
Clark 1,976 8,223 145 33 3 5,687.80 95 1.70%
Columbia 3,161 22,142 193 10 1 5,533.20 17.5 0.30%
Crawford 837 6,009 16 6 0 5,055.90 36.2 0.70%
Dane 25,006 269,472 716 75 3 4,731.50 14.2 0.30%
Dodge 7,767 32,605 373 66 4 8,706.90 74 0.80%
Door 1,527 10,879 107 11 0 5,443.70 39.2 0.70%
Douglas 1,788 12,297 83 1 0 4,075.30 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 2,446 14,094 95 8 0 5,462.60 17.9 0.30%
Eau Claire 7,250 36,863 99 54 4 7,046.20 52.5 0.70%
Florence 304 1,296 18 11 0 6,876.30 248.8 3.60%
Fond du Lac 7,973 34,443 367 40 3 7,712.80 38.7 0.50%
Forest 694 3,136 45 16 1 7,558.30 174.3 2.30%
Grant 3,238 18,887 201 58 2 6,182.50 110.7 1.80%
Green 1,552 12,177 28 5 1 4,210.10 13.6 0.30%
Green Lake 1,133 6,012 211 5 0 5,935.70 26.2 0.40%
Iowa 1,200 8,648 36 4 0 5,042.20 16.8 0.30%
Iron 326 2,037 58 6 3 5,578.40 102.7 1.80%
Jackson 1,584 8,684 18 4 0 7,672.90 19.4 0.30%
Jefferson 4,907 28,469 318 33 1 5,795.10 39 0.70%
Juneau 1,793 12,289 9 7 0 6,663.40 26 0.40%
Kenosha 8,473 56,603 926 124 3 5,036.50 73.7 1.50%
Kewaunee 1,568 5,764 41 15 0 7,595.40 72.7 1.00%
La Crosse 7,401 39,430 260 32 0 6,254.40 27 0.40%
Lafayette 1,030 5,118 23 3 0 6,100.80 17.8 0.30%
Langlade 1,456 5,450 75 24 7 7,362.10 121.4 1.60%
Lincoln 1,801 8,154 93 22 5 6,332.20 77.4 1.20%
Manitowoc 4,567 22,770 627 33 4 5,690.70 41.1 0.70%
Marathon 9,048 38,295 729 113 13 6,715.10 83.9 1.20%
Marinette 2,760 13,976 224 25 0 6,741.90 61.1 0.90%
Marquette 996 4,731 113 12 0 6,476.80 78 1.20%
Menominee 536 3,546 1 2 0 12,231.90 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 62,571 364,377 4,337 700 9 6,624.90 74.1 1.10%
Monroe 2,328 14,624 28 11 0 5,061.10 23.9 0.50%
Oconto 2,995 13,119 208 23 3 7,889.50 60.6 0.80%
Oneida 2,154 13,046 65 28 1 5,997.80 78 1.30%
Outagamie 13,108 62,701 727 113 0 7,131.70 61.5 0.90%
Ozaukee 4,374 29,749 531 33 3 4,950.20 37.3 0.80%
Pepin 438 2,276 4 2 0 5,960.00 27.2 0.50%
Pierce 1,899 12,303 346 17 4 4,561.10 40.8 0.90%
Polk 1,941 14,348 18 5 0 4,421.40 11.4 0.30%
Portage 4,414 20,621 200 35 2 6,241.60 49.5 0.80%
Price 669 4,248 31 3 0 4,845.00 21.7 0.40%
Racine 13,149 86,752 1,271 149 3 6,736.10 76.3 1.10%
Richland 823 7,700 18 12 0 4,646.60 67.8 1.50%
Rock 8,746 56,545 313 69 2 5,457.20 43.1 0.80%
Rusk 759 3,726 22 5 0 5,222.20 34.4 0.70%
Sauk 3,303 28,781 111 16 0 5,269.10 25.5 0.50%
Sawyer 795 6,304 9 7 0 4,798.10 42.2 0.90%
Shawano 3,546 13,481 137 44 1 8,594.30 106.6 1.20%
Sheboygan 8,350 35,297 310 48 2 7,291.60 41.9 0.60%
St. Croix 4,034 26,428 206 19 0 4,575.30 21.5 0.50%
Taylor 1,062 4,443 97 10 2 5,160.30 48.6 0.90%
Trempealeau 2,201 9,401 31 12 0 7,503.80 40.9 0.50%
Vernon 1,001 10,172 6 7 0 3,305.00 23.1 0.70%
Vilas 1,131 6,684 29 11 0 5,222.60 50.8 1.00%
Walworth 5,470 32,646 839 46 2 5,330.60 44.8 0.80%
Washburn 584 4,617 32 2 0 3,683.80 12.6 0.30%
Washington 8,082 39,664 910 65 5 6,009.50 48.3 0.80%
Waukesha 23,772 126,286 1,966 181 7 5,963.20 45.4 0.80%
Waupaca 3,512 15,624 459 77 27 6,789.00 148.8 2.20%
Waushara 1,691 8,971 52 7 0 6,959.40 28.8 0.40%
Winnebago 12,560 62,625 1,118 101 4 7,416.90 59.6 0.80%
Wood 3,873 22,906 222 26 4 5,231.90 35.1 0.70%

