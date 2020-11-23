3,095 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday
1,999 actively hospitalized
The Department of Health Services reported 3,095 new cases on Sunday from 12,291 processed tests. It’s the lowest total of new cases reported since October 26th.
The seven-day case total stands at 41,103, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 126,313, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.
“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.
DHS reported 107 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 15,930 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,431 in the past week.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,999 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 11 from a day ago, but down 275 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,237.
Thirteen patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.
DHS reported six deaths Monday. A total of 3,011 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 700 in Milwaukee County.
Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 26th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.
Menominee County has recorded 12,231.9 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 8,706.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,628.4). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Florence, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.
According to DHS data, 6,536.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,476.1).
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,188.7 (up from 6,135.1). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
Charts and Maps
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths †
|Number of probable deaths ‡
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
|Case fatality percentage ††
|Adams
|986
|5,903
|66
|6
|1
|4,810.90
|29.3
|0.60%
|Ashland
|587
|5,136
|25
|8
|0
|3,700.40
|50.4
|1.40%
|Barron
|3,307
|14,847
|58
|37
|0
|7,207.90
|80.6
|1.10%
|Bayfield
|621
|5,025
|18
|7
|0
|4,084.50
|46
|1.10%
|Brown
|21,212
|104,013
|581
|127
|4
|8,148.20
|48.8
|0.60%
|Buffalo
|733
|3,792
|11
|4
|0
|5,426.00
|29.6
|0.50%
|Burnett
|706
|4,609
|23
|10
|0
|4,570.50
|64.7
|1.40%
|Calumet
|3,882
|15,667
|195
|25
|1
|7,541.40
|48.6
|0.60%
|Chippewa
|4,304
|22,492
|44
|45
|2
|6,702.00
|70.1
|1.00%
|Clark
|1,976
|8,223
|145
|33
|3
|5,687.80
|95
|1.70%
|Columbia
|3,161
|22,142
|193
|10
|1
|5,533.20
|17.5
|0.30%
|Crawford
|837
|6,009
|16
|6
|0
|5,055.90
|36.2
|0.70%
|Dane
|25,006
|269,472
|716
|75
|3
|4,731.50
|14.2
|0.30%
|Dodge
|7,767
|32,605
|373
|66
|4
|8,706.90
|74
|0.80%
|Door
|1,527
|10,879
|107
|11
|0
|5,443.70
|39.2
|0.70%
|Douglas
|1,788
|12,297
|83
|1
|0
|4,075.30
|2.3
|0.10%
|Dunn
|2,446
|14,094
|95
|8
|0
|5,462.60
|17.9
|0.30%
|Eau Claire
|7,250
|36,863
|99
|54
|4
|7,046.20
|52.5
|0.70%
|Florence
|304
|1,296
|18
|11
|0
|6,876.30
|248.8
|3.60%
|Fond du Lac
|7,973
|34,443
|367
|40
|3
|7,712.80
|38.7
|0.50%
|Forest
|694
|3,136
|45
|16
|1
|7,558.30
|174.3
|2.30%
|Grant
|3,238
|18,887
|201
|58
|2
|6,182.50
|110.7
|1.80%
|Green
|1,552
|12,177
|28
|5
|1
|4,210.10
|13.6
|0.30%
|Green Lake
|1,133
|6,012
|211
|5
|0
|5,935.70
|26.2
|0.40%
|Iowa
|1,200
|8,648
|36
|4
|0
|5,042.20
|16.8
|0.30%
|Iron
|326
|2,037
|58
|6
|3
|5,578.40
|102.7
|1.80%
|Jackson
|1,584
|8,684
|18
|4
|0
|7,672.90
|19.4
|0.30%
|Jefferson
|4,907
|28,469
|318
|33
|1
|5,795.10
|39
|0.70%
|Juneau
|1,793
|12,289
|9
|7
|0
|6,663.40
|26
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|8,473
|56,603
|926
|124
|3
|5,036.50
|73.7
|1.50%
|Kewaunee
|1,568
|5,764
|41
|15
|0
|7,595.40
|72.7
|1.00%
|La Crosse
|7,401
|39,430
|260
|32
|0
|6,254.40
|27
|0.40%
|Lafayette
|1,030
|5,118
|23
|3
|0
|6,100.80
|17.8
|0.30%
|Langlade
|1,456
|5,450
|75
|24
|7
|7,362.10
|121.4
|1.60%
|Lincoln
|1,801
|8,154
|93
|22
|5
|6,332.20
|77.4
|1.20%
|Manitowoc
|4,567
|22,770
|627
|33
|4
|5,690.70
|41.1
|0.70%
|Marathon
|9,048
|38,295
|729
|113
|13
|6,715.10
|83.9
|1.20%
|Marinette
|2,760
|13,976
|224
|25
|0
|6,741.90
|61.1
|0.90%
|Marquette
|996
|4,731
|113
|12
|0
|6,476.80
|78
|1.20%
|Menominee
|536
|3,546
|1
|2
|0
|12,231.90
|45.6
|0.40%
|Milwaukee
|62,571
|364,377
|4,337
|700
|9
|6,624.90
|74.1
|1.10%
|Monroe
|2,328
|14,624
|28
|11
|0
|5,061.10
|23.9
|0.50%
|Oconto
|2,995
|13,119
|208
|23
|3
|7,889.50
|60.6
|0.80%
|Oneida
|2,154
|13,046
|65
|28
|1
|5,997.80
|78
|1.30%
|Outagamie
|13,108
|62,701
|727
|113
|0
|7,131.70
|61.5
|0.90%
|Ozaukee
|4,374
|29,749
|531
|33
|3
|4,950.20
|37.3
|0.80%
|Pepin
|438
|2,276
|4
|2
|0
|5,960.00
|27.2
|0.50%
|Pierce
|1,899
|12,303
|346
|17
|4
|4,561.10
|40.8
|0.90%
|Polk
|1,941
|14,348
|18
|5
|0
|4,421.40
|11.4
|0.30%
|Portage
|4,414
|20,621
|200
|35
|2
|6,241.60
|49.5
|0.80%
|Price
|669
|4,248
|31
|3
|0
|4,845.00
|21.7
|0.40%
|Racine
|13,149
|86,752
|1,271
|149
|3
|6,736.10
|76.3
|1.10%
|Richland
|823
|7,700
|18
|12
|0
|4,646.60
|67.8
|1.50%
|Rock
|8,746
|56,545
|313
|69
|2
|5,457.20
|43.1
|0.80%
|Rusk
|759
|3,726
|22
|5
|0
|5,222.20
|34.4
|0.70%
|Sauk
|3,303
|28,781
|111
|16
|0
|5,269.10
|25.5
|0.50%
|Sawyer
|795
|6,304
|9
|7
|0
|4,798.10
|42.2
|0.90%
|Shawano
|3,546
|13,481
|137
|44
|1
|8,594.30
|106.6
|1.20%
|Sheboygan
|8,350
|35,297
|310
|48
|2
|7,291.60
|41.9
|0.60%
|St. Croix
|4,034
|26,428
|206
|19
|0
|4,575.30
|21.5
|0.50%
|Taylor
|1,062
|4,443
|97
|10
|2
|5,160.30
|48.6
|0.90%
|Trempealeau
|2,201
|9,401
|31
|12
|0
|7,503.80
|40.9
|0.50%
|Vernon
|1,001
|10,172
|6
|7
|0
|3,305.00
|23.1
|0.70%
|Vilas
|1,131
|6,684
|29
|11
|0
|5,222.60
|50.8
|1.00%
|Walworth
|5,470
|32,646
|839
|46
|2
|5,330.60
|44.8
|0.80%
|Washburn
|584
|4,617
|32
|2
|0
|3,683.80
|12.6
|0.30%
|Washington
|8,082
|39,664
|910
|65
|5
|6,009.50
|48.3
|0.80%
|Waukesha
|23,772
|126,286
|1,966
|181
|7
|5,963.20
|45.4
|0.80%
|Waupaca
|3,512
|15,624
|459
|77
|27
|6,789.00
|148.8
|2.20%
|Waushara
|1,691
|8,971
|52
|7
|0
|6,959.40
|28.8
|0.40%
|Winnebago
|12,560
|62,625
|1,118
|101
|4
|7,416.90
|59.6
|0.80%
|Wood
|3,873
|22,906
|222
|26
|4
|5,231.90
|35.1
|0.70%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 3,095 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard tops 900,000 COVID-19 tests collected; testing week shortened over Thanksgiving holiday - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Mayo Clinic Puts Hospital Beds in Garage, Lobbies as COVID-19 Surges - Rich Kremer - Nov 23rd, 2020
- The State of Politics: State Officials Can’t Agree on Pandemic - Steven Walters - Nov 23rd, 2020
- WILL Files Original Action in WI Supreme Court to Halt Latest Dane County Gathering Ban, Restrictions on Businesses - Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers Announces Wisconsin has Shipped One Millionth N95 Mask through State Distribution System - Gov. Tony Evers - Nov 23rd, 2020
- WI Daily: 3,507 New Cases, 0 Deaths Reported Sunday - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Rising Cases, Stress at One Hospital - Bram Sable-Smith - Nov 22nd, 2020
- State High Court to Review School Shutdown - Ruth Conniff - Nov 22nd, 2020
- WI Daily: 3,005 Wisconsin Residents Have Died As a Result of COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 21st, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here