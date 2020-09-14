State High Court Rejects Green Party Appeal

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected an effort by Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins to get on the state’s November ballot.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court’s three liberals in ruling against Hawkins. The court also lifted its order barring clerks from mailing ballots, meaning those mailings can move forward.

The court ordered clerks to stop mailing ballots last week while it considered the case.

The court’s majority ruled Monday that the election has already effectively begun, and that reprinting ballots now would be both expensive and time-consuming.

“For this court to order the printing and mailing of replacement ballots containing the petitioners’ names would create a substantial possibility of confusion among voters who had already received, and possibly returned, the original ballots,” read the majority opinion. “Under the circumstances presented here, it would be unfair both to Wisconsin voters and to the other candidates on the general election ballot to interfere in an election that, for all intents and purposes, has already begun.”

County clerks told the court last week that they had already printed at least 2.3 million ballots. Clerks are required by state law to begin mailing absentee ballots to voters on Thursday.

Democrats had feared that adding Hawkins to the ballot would take votes away from Joe Biden and assist President Donald Trump. Rapper Kanye West is still hoping to be added to the Wisconsin ballot.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Green Party Effort To Get On Presidential Ballot was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.