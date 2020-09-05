Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Testing is down, cases are up.

One day after Wisconsin reported a record 1,498 new COVID-19 cases, it reported 946 more.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned that Friday’s total was due to a lab correcting a reporting issue and that attention should be paid to the seven-day trend, not the single day result.

The seven-day result indicates a growing number of cases from a dwindling number of tests.

Over the past week DHS reported 5,500 cases from 58,038 tests. The former is the highest rolling total reported since August 11th (when 91,161 tests were processed), while the latter is near the over 100-day low (56,223) set Thursday.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case of the disease, stand at 9.47 and 8.81 percent. Both are up from a week ago and at their highest point since early in May. Officials have looked for them to trend downward and multiple public health benchmarks call for them to be sustained under five percent.

State health officials discussed the testing effort on Thursday.

A total of 275 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is down 27 from yesterday, but up seven from a week ago. DHS reports that 50 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,048.

Fifteen deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,168, 496 of which have been in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.33 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,615.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,604.7) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,224.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,224.5). Brown County has recorded 2,223 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,185.3). Racine County has recorded 2,124.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,115.2).

Kenosha (1,806.4), Walworth (1,744), Marinette (1,541.4), Trempealeau (1,503.5), Waukesha (1,451.4), Waupaca (1,449.8), Dodge (1,400.1) and Washington (1,310.2) are the only other counties with more than 1,300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,389 (up from 1,372.7 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 79,354 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/5/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/5/2020 Ever hospitalized 6,048 8% Never hospitalized 47,157 59% Unknown 27,095 34% Total 80,300 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity