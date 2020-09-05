Jeramey Jannene
946 New COVID-19 Cases

Cases are climbing while testing is falling.

By - Sep 5th, 2020 02:13 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Testing is down, cases are up.

One day after Wisconsin reported a record 1,498 new COVID-19 cases, it reported 946 more.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned that Friday’s total was due to a lab correcting a reporting issue and that attention should be paid to the seven-day trend, not the single day result.

The seven-day result indicates a growing number of cases from a dwindling number of tests.

Over the past week DHS reported 5,500 cases from 58,038 tests. The former is the highest rolling total reported since August 11th (when 91,161 tests were processed), while the latter is near the over 100-day low (56,223) set Thursday.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case of the disease, stand at 9.47 and 8.81 percent. Both are up from a week ago and at their highest point since early in May. Officials have looked for them to trend downward and multiple public health benchmarks call for them to be sustained under five percent.

State health officials discussed the testing effort on Thursday.

A total of 275 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is down 27 from yesterday, but up seven from a week ago. DHS reports that 50 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,048.

Fifteen deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,168, 496 of which have been in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.33 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,615.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,604.7) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,224.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,224.5). Brown County has recorded 2,223 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,185.3). Racine County has recorded 2,124.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,115.2).

Kenosha (1,806.4), Walworth (1,744), Marinette (1,541.4), Trempealeau (1,503.5), Waukesha (1,451.4), Waupaca (1,449.8), Dodge (1,400.1) and Washington (1,310.2) are the only other counties with more than 1,300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,389 (up from 1,372.7 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 79,354 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/5/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/5/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,048 8%
Never hospitalized 47,157 59%
Unknown 27,095 34%
Total 80,300 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/5/2020 139 3,334 11 3 678.2 2.20%
Ashland 9/5/2020 37 2,112 6 1 233.2 2.70%
Barron 9/5/2020 385 7,652 19 3 839.1 0.80%
Bayfield 9/5/2020 52 2,516 9 1 342 1.90%
Brown 9/5/2020 5,787 61,727 165 58 2,223.00 1.00%
Buffalo 9/5/2020 89 2,075 3 2 658.8 2.20%
Burnett 9/5/2020 48 2,248 3 2 310.7 4.20%
Calumet 9/5/2020 574 8,188 28 2 1,115.10 0.30%
Chippewa 9/5/2020 376 12,489 22 0 585.5 0.00%
Clark 9/5/2020 257 4,667 12 8 739.8 3.10%
Columbia 9/5/2020 377 12,078 42 2 659.9 0.50%
Crawford 9/5/2020 118 3,993 6 0 712.8 0.00%
Dane 9/5/2020 5,961 168,233 383 40 1,127.90 0.70%
Dodge 9/5/2020 1,249 19,780 21 6 1,400.10 0.50%
Door 9/5/2020 144 5,748 12 3 513.4 2.10%
Douglas 9/5/2020 280 6,476 4 0 638.2 0.00%
Dunn 9/5/2020 189 6,915 17 0 422.1 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/5/2020 905 18,880 21 6 879.6 0.70%
Florence 9/5/2020 30 740 0 0 678.6 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/5/2020 1,241 19,692 41 12 1,200.50 1.00%
Forest 9/5/2020 103 1,229 2 4 1,121.80 3.90%
Grant 9/5/2020 461 11,160 37 18 880.2 3.90%
Green 9/5/2020 282 6,324 20 2 765 0.70%
Green Lake 9/5/2020 104 3,127 27 0 544.8 0.00%
Iowa 9/5/2020 123 4,619 25 0 516.8 0.00%
Iron 9/5/2020 130 1,376 6 1 2,224.50 0.80%
Jackson 9/5/2020 77 5,937 3 1 373 1.30%
Jefferson 9/5/2020 979 16,371 69 7 1,156.20 0.70%
Juneau 9/5/2020 248 7,312 3 1 921.7 0.40%
Kenosha 9/5/2020 3,039 33,759 350 65 1,806.40 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/5/2020 205 3,120 2 2 993 1.00%
La Crosse 9/5/2020 1,312 21,303 50 2 1,108.70 0.20%
Lafayette 9/5/2020 186 2,919 6 0 1,101.70 0.00%
Langlade 9/5/2020 84 2,810 1 2 424.7 2.40%
Lincoln 9/5/2020 88 4,035 5 1 309.4 1.10%
Manitowoc 9/5/2020 590 12,744 22 2 735.2 0.30%
Marathon 9/5/2020 810 18,128 70 14 601.2 1.70%
Marinette 9/5/2020 631 8,623 18 7 1,541.40 1.10%
Marquette 9/5/2020 101 2,572 8 1 656.8 1.00%
Menominee 9/5/2020 29 1,988 0 0 661.8 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/5/2020 24,706 229,541 1,490 502 2,615.80 2.00%
Monroe 9/5/2020 302 8,932 11 2 656.6 0.70%
Oconto 9/5/2020 471 7,477 17 3 1,240.70 0.60%
Oneida 9/5/2020 222 6,695 5 1 618.2 0.50%
Outagamie 9/5/2020 2,209 32,917 159 21 1,201.80 1.00%
Ozaukee 9/5/2020 988 16,114 88 18 1,118.20 1.80%
Pepin 9/5/2020 48 1,198 2 0 653.2 0.00%
Pierce 9/5/2020 302 6,146 75 6 725.4 2.00%
Polk 9/5/2020 183 7,555 6 2 416.9 1.10%
Portage 9/5/2020 699 11,272 26 2 988.4 0.30%
Price 9/5/2020 36 2,238 2 0 260.7 0.00%
Racine 9/5/2020 4,147 56,631 381 91 2,124.50 2.20%
Richland 9/5/2020 61 3,668 12 4 344.4 6.60%
Rock 9/5/2020 1,786 30,389 166 28 1,114.40 1.60%
Rusk 9/5/2020 29 1,734 4 1 199.5 3.40%
Sauk 9/5/2020 675 17,412 58 3 1,076.80 0.40%
Sawyer 9/5/2020 165 4,081 0 0 995.8 0.00%
Shawano 9/5/2020 308 7,876 5 0 746.5 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/5/2020 1,153 19,736 46 9 1,006.90 0.80%
St. Croix 9/5/2020 670 13,387 59 7 759.9 1.00%
Taylor 9/5/2020 119 2,367 3 3 578.2 2.50%
Trempealeau 9/5/2020 441 5,735 16 2 1,503.50 0.50%
Vernon 9/5/2020 115 4,828 3 0 379.7 0.00%
Vilas 9/5/2020 124 3,581 3 0 572.6 0.00%
Walworth 9/5/2020 1,790 20,617 137 32 1,744.40 1.80%
Washburn 9/5/2020 71 2,449 2 0 447.9 0.00%
Washington 9/5/2020 1,762 21,498 54 29 1,310.20 1.60%
Waukesha 9/5/2020 5,788 70,398 554 78 1,451.90 1.30%
Waupaca 9/5/2020 750 9,321 97 19 1,449.80 2.50%
Waushara 9/5/2020 181 5,953 4 2 744.9 1.10%
Winnebago 9/5/2020 1,663 34,326 102 21 982 1.30%
Wood 9/5/2020 516 12,207 27 3 697.1 0.60%

