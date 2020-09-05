946 New COVID-19 Cases
Cases are climbing while testing is falling.
Testing is down, cases are up.
One day after Wisconsin reported a record 1,498 new COVID-19 cases, it reported 946 more.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned that Friday’s total was due to a lab correcting a reporting issue and that attention should be paid to the seven-day trend, not the single day result.
The seven-day result indicates a growing number of cases from a dwindling number of tests.
Over the past week DHS reported 5,500 cases from 58,038 tests. The former is the highest rolling total reported since August 11th (when 91,161 tests were processed), while the latter is near the over 100-day low (56,223) set Thursday.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rates, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case of the disease, stand at 9.47 and 8.81 percent. Both are up from a week ago and at their highest point since early in May. Officials have looked for them to trend downward and multiple public health benchmarks call for them to be sustained under five percent.
State health officials discussed the testing effort on Thursday.
A total of 275 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is down 27 from yesterday, but up seven from a week ago. DHS reports that 50 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,048.
Fifteen deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,168, 496 of which have been in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.33 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days.
According to DHS data, 2,615.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,604.7) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,224.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,224.5). Brown County has recorded 2,223 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,185.3). Racine County has recorded 2,124.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,115.2).
Kenosha (1,806.4), Walworth (1,744), Marinette (1,541.4), Trempealeau (1,503.5), Waukesha (1,451.4), Waupaca (1,449.8), Dodge (1,400.1) and Washington (1,310.2) are the only other counties with more than 1,300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,389 (up from 1,372.7 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
A total of 79,354 residents have tested positive for the disease.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 9/5/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/5/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|6,048
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|47,157
|59%
|Unknown
|27,095
|34%
|Total
|80,300
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths**
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|
Case fatality percentage***
|Adams
|9/5/2020
|139
|3,334
|11
|3
|678.2
|2.20%
|Ashland
|9/5/2020
|37
|2,112
|6
|1
|233.2
|2.70%
|Barron
|9/5/2020
|385
|7,652
|19
|3
|839.1
|0.80%
|Bayfield
|9/5/2020
|52
|2,516
|9
|1
|342
|1.90%
|Brown
|9/5/2020
|5,787
|61,727
|165
|58
|2,223.00
|1.00%
|Buffalo
|9/5/2020
|89
|2,075
|3
|2
|658.8
|2.20%
|Burnett
|9/5/2020
|48
|2,248
|3
|2
|310.7
|4.20%
|Calumet
|9/5/2020
|574
|8,188
|28
|2
|1,115.10
|0.30%
|Chippewa
|9/5/2020
|376
|12,489
|22
|0
|585.5
|0.00%
|Clark
|9/5/2020
|257
|4,667
|12
|8
|739.8
|3.10%
|Columbia
|9/5/2020
|377
|12,078
|42
|2
|659.9
|0.50%
|Crawford
|9/5/2020
|118
|3,993
|6
|0
|712.8
|0.00%
|Dane
|9/5/2020
|5,961
|168,233
|383
|40
|1,127.90
|0.70%
|Dodge
|9/5/2020
|1,249
|19,780
|21
|6
|1,400.10
|0.50%
|Door
|9/5/2020
|144
|5,748
|12
|3
|513.4
|2.10%
|Douglas
|9/5/2020
|280
|6,476
|4
|0
|638.2
|0.00%
|Dunn
|9/5/2020
|189
|6,915
|17
|0
|422.1
|0.00%
|Eau Claire
|9/5/2020
|905
|18,880
|21
|6
|879.6
|0.70%
|Florence
|9/5/2020
|30
|740
|0
|0
|678.6
|0.00%
|Fond du Lac
|9/5/2020
|1,241
|19,692
|41
|12
|1,200.50
|1.00%
|Forest
|9/5/2020
|103
|1,229
|2
|4
|1,121.80
|3.90%
|Grant
|9/5/2020
|461
|11,160
|37
|18
|880.2
|3.90%
|Green
|9/5/2020
|282
|6,324
|20
|2
|765
|0.70%
|Green Lake
|9/5/2020
|104
|3,127
|27
|0
|544.8
|0.00%
|Iowa
|9/5/2020
|123
|4,619
|25
|0
|516.8
|0.00%
|Iron
|9/5/2020
|130
|1,376
|6
|1
|2,224.50
|0.80%
|Jackson
|9/5/2020
|77
|5,937
|3
|1
|373
|1.30%
|Jefferson
|9/5/2020
|979
|16,371
|69
|7
|1,156.20
|0.70%
|Juneau
|9/5/2020
|248
|7,312
|3
|1
|921.7
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|9/5/2020
|3,039
|33,759
|350
|65
|1,806.40
|2.10%
|Kewaunee
|9/5/2020
|205
|3,120
|2
|2
|993
|1.00%
|La Crosse
|9/5/2020
|1,312
|21,303
|50
|2
|1,108.70
|0.20%
|Lafayette
|9/5/2020
|186
|2,919
|6
|0
|1,101.70
|0.00%
|Langlade
|9/5/2020
|84
|2,810
|1
|2
|424.7
|2.40%
|Lincoln
|9/5/2020
|88
|4,035
|5
|1
|309.4
|1.10%
|Manitowoc
|9/5/2020
|590
|12,744
|22
|2
|735.2
|0.30%
|Marathon
|9/5/2020
|810
|18,128
|70
|14
|601.2
|1.70%
|Marinette
|9/5/2020
|631
|8,623
|18
|7
|1,541.40
|1.10%
|Marquette
|9/5/2020
|101
|2,572
|8
|1
|656.8
|1.00%
|Menominee
|9/5/2020
|29
|1,988
|0
|0
|661.8
|0.00%
|Milwaukee
|9/5/2020
|24,706
|229,541
|1,490
|502
|2,615.80
|2.00%
|Monroe
|9/5/2020
|302
|8,932
|11
|2
|656.6
|0.70%
|Oconto
|9/5/2020
|471
|7,477
|17
|3
|1,240.70
|0.60%
|Oneida
|9/5/2020
|222
|6,695
|5
|1
|618.2
|0.50%
|Outagamie
|9/5/2020
|2,209
|32,917
|159
|21
|1,201.80
|1.00%
|Ozaukee
|9/5/2020
|988
|16,114
|88
|18
|1,118.20
|1.80%
|Pepin
|9/5/2020
|48
|1,198
|2
|0
|653.2
|0.00%
|Pierce
|9/5/2020
|302
|6,146
|75
|6
|725.4
|2.00%
|Polk
|9/5/2020
|183
|7,555
|6
|2
|416.9
|1.10%
|Portage
|9/5/2020
|699
|11,272
|26
|2
|988.4
|0.30%
|Price
|9/5/2020
|36
|2,238
|2
|0
|260.7
|0.00%
|Racine
|9/5/2020
|4,147
|56,631
|381
|91
|2,124.50
|2.20%
|Richland
|9/5/2020
|61
|3,668
|12
|4
|344.4
|6.60%
|Rock
|9/5/2020
|1,786
|30,389
|166
|28
|1,114.40
|1.60%
|Rusk
|9/5/2020
|29
|1,734
|4
|1
|199.5
|3.40%
|Sauk
|9/5/2020
|675
|17,412
|58
|3
|1,076.80
|0.40%
|Sawyer
|9/5/2020
|165
|4,081
|0
|0
|995.8
|0.00%
|Shawano
|9/5/2020
|308
|7,876
|5
|0
|746.5
|0.00%
|Sheboygan
|9/5/2020
|1,153
|19,736
|46
|9
|1,006.90
|0.80%
|St. Croix
|9/5/2020
|670
|13,387
|59
|7
|759.9
|1.00%
|Taylor
|9/5/2020
|119
|2,367
|3
|3
|578.2
|2.50%
|Trempealeau
|9/5/2020
|441
|5,735
|16
|2
|1,503.50
|0.50%
|Vernon
|9/5/2020
|115
|4,828
|3
|0
|379.7
|0.00%
|Vilas
|9/5/2020
|124
|3,581
|3
|0
|572.6
|0.00%
|Walworth
|9/5/2020
|1,790
|20,617
|137
|32
|1,744.40
|1.80%
|Washburn
|9/5/2020
|71
|2,449
|2
|0
|447.9
|0.00%
|Washington
|9/5/2020
|1,762
|21,498
|54
|29
|1,310.20
|1.60%
|Waukesha
|9/5/2020
|5,788
|70,398
|554
|78
|1,451.90
|1.30%
|Waupaca
|9/5/2020
|750
|9,321
|97
|19
|1,449.80
|2.50%
|Waushara
|9/5/2020
|181
|5,953
|4
|2
|744.9
|1.10%
|Winnebago
|9/5/2020
|1,663
|34,326
|102
|21
|982
|1.30%
|Wood
|9/5/2020
|516
|12,207
|27
|3
|697.1
|0.60%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 946 New COVID-19 Cases - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 5th, 2020
- WI Daily: Record COVID-19 Cases As a Result of Reporting Fix - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 4th, 2020
- MKE County: COVID-19 Positivity Rate Higher in Children Than Adults - Graham Kilmer - Sep 4th, 2020
- Governor Evers and State Public Health Officials Encourages Residents to Wear a Mask and Limit Exposure Ahead of Labor Day Weekend - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Sep 4th, 2020
- Amidst Rising COVID-19 Threat on Campuses, Wisconsin Students Blast Trump for Failed Coronavirus Response - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Sep 4th, 2020
- Federal Eviction Moratorium Affects Wisconsin Residential Properties - Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection - Sep 4th, 2020
- School Plans Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 4th, 2020
- Cultural organization grant program aims to help financially-strapped arts providers - Ald. Michael Murphy - Sep 4th, 2020
- New Data Dashboard Shows COVID-19 Trends by Age Group - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Sep 4th, 2020
- The City of Milwaukee Phase 4.1 Order Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 4th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here