Nationwide Eviction Moratorium Enacted
Evictions are halted until the end of the year for renters that lost income during the pandemic.
The federal government is halting evictions through the end of the year for those who have lost work during the pandemic.
The moratorium, enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is meant to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 by keeping shelters as underpopulated as possible.
It will cover tenants who cannot pay rent due to loss of household income and who can prove they’ve made their best effort to pay a landlord. They must also specify that eviction could leave them homeless or force them to live with others at close quarters, like shelters.
Like the eviction moratorium Gov. Tony Evers put in place earlier this year, the federal government’s moratorium stops evictions, but it does not suspend rent.
The CDC order covers those who:
- earn $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers;
- can prove they’ve sought government assistance to pay rent;
- can’t pay rent because of COVID-19 challenges;
- and face a high risk of homelessness if evicted.
In a news release, Ald. Khalif Rainey said, “this is very welcomed news, as we have seen a surge in evictions in the weeks since the CARES Act moratorium expired.”
Forms will be available on the CDC website once the order is published in the Federal Register.
Resources to consult if you’re worried about eviction
- Community Advocates rent helpline: 414-270-4646
- Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee: 414-727-5300
- Mediate Milwaukee: 414-939-8800
- Legal Action of Wisconsin: 855-947-2529
- Social Development Commission: 414-906-2700
Check out our Instagram Story on “Milwaukee resources to help you avoid evictions.”
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
