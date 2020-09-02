COVID-19 Testing Continues to Fall
But cases aren't falling as fast.
COVID-19 testing is falling again in Wisconsin after appearing to level off. A total of 57,836 Wisconsin residents were tested for the first time in the past seven days, the lowest total in over three months. The number has trended downward from a high of 99,920 on August 6th and was last lower on May 26th.
Meanwhile the number of residents testing positive for the disease has fallen at a slower rate. A total of 4,869 residents have tested positive for the disease in the past seven days. On August 6th (the testing high), the seven-day figure was 5,671, but on May 26th (the last testing low) the seven-day case figure stood at 2,978.
So is Wisconsin under testing and as a result a number of undiagnosed cases are contributing to undetected transmission networks? Hard to say. Undetected cases, if they exist in large numbers, should start to appear in hospitalization data in the coming weeks. But hospitalizations are down currently from where they were a week ago.
But there is another key variable: age.
Individuals ages 20 to 29 represent 25 percent of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, a percentage that has grown even as cases surged over the summer. The age group has a hospitalization rate of two percent.
The hospitalization rate for individuals ages 70 to 79 is 31 percent, 41 percent for individuals 80 to 89 and 35 percent for individuals 90 and older. But individuals 70 and above now represent only seven percentage of cases, a percentage that is shrinking.
The effects of schools reopening, the Labor Day weekend and cooling temperatures on transmission networks remains to be seen.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rates, a measure of the percentage of tests confirming a new case of the disease, stand at 8.42 and 8.23 percent. The figures are down from yesterday, but up from a week ago. Officials have looked for them to trend downward and multiple public health benchmarks call for them to be sustained under five percent.
A total of 287 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is down eight from yesterday and 57 from a week ago. DHS reports that 38 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 5,916.
Twelve deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,142, 494 of which have been in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.43 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days.
According to DHS data, 2,568.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,561.1) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,156.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,104.72). Brown County has recorded 2,115.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,100.8). Racine County has recorded 2,074.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,062.7).
Kenosha (1,777.9), Walworth (1,682), Marinette (1,509.6), Trempealeau (1,452.3), Waukesha (1,417.3), Dodge (1,345.2), Waupaca (1,333.8) and Washington (1,241) are the only other counties with more than 1,200 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,334.2 (up from 1,324.7 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
A total of 77,129 residents have tested positive for the disease.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 9/2/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/2/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,916
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|45,334
|59%
|Unknown
|25,879
|34%
|Total
|77,129
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths**
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|
Case fatality percentage***
|Adams
|9/2/2020
|121
|3,259
|11
|3
|590.4
|2.50%
|Ashland
|9/2/2020
|35
|2,071
|6
|1
|220.6
|2.90%
|Barron
|9/2/2020
|375
|7,504
|19
|3
|817.3
|0.80%
|Bayfield
|9/2/2020
|47
|2,485
|9
|1
|309.1
|2.10%
|Brown
|9/2/2020
|5,508
|59,870
|162
|58
|2,115.80
|1.10%
|Buffalo
|9/2/2020
|69
|2,011
|4
|2
|510.8
|2.90%
|Burnett
|9/2/2020
|43
|2,170
|4
|2
|278.4
|4.70%
|Calumet
|9/2/2020
|520
|7,976
|29
|2
|1,010.20
|0.40%
|Chippewa
|9/2/2020
|354
|12,230
|22
|0
|551.2
|0.00%
|Clark
|9/2/2020
|247
|4,537
|8
|8
|711
|3.20%
|Columbia
|9/2/2020
|366
|11,913
|41
|2
|640.7
|0.50%
|Crawford
|9/2/2020
|107
|3,947
|5
|0
|646.3
|0.00%
|Dane
|9/2/2020
|5,564
|165,861
|371
|40
|1,052.80
|0.70%
|Dodge
|9/2/2020
|1,200
|19,408
|20
|5
|1,345.20
|0.40%
|Door
|9/2/2020
|134
|5,516
|9
|3
|477.7
|2.20%
|Douglas
|9/2/2020
|258
|6,334
|3
|0
|588
|0.00%
|Dunn
|9/2/2020
|179
|6,735
|17
|0
|399.8
|0.00%
|Eau Claire
|9/2/2020
|838
|18,306
|18
|6
|814.4
|0.70%
|Florence
|9/2/2020
|27
|738
|0
|0
|610.7
|0.00%
|Fond du Lac
|9/2/2020
|1,170
|19,064
|40
|10
|1,131.80
|0.90%
|Forest
|9/2/2020
|81
|1,189
|2
|4
|882.2
|4.90%
|Grant
|9/2/2020
|435
|10,892
|35
|18
|830.6
|4.10%
|Green
|9/2/2020
|269
|6,205
|20
|1
|729.7
|0.40%
|Green Lake
|9/2/2020
|94
|3,065
|26
|0
|492.5
|0.00%
|Iowa
|9/2/2020
|122
|4,507
|24
|0
|512.6
|0.00%
|Iron
|9/2/2020
|126
|1,361
|6
|1
|2,156.10
|0.80%
|Jackson
|9/2/2020
|76
|5,895
|3
|1
|368.1
|1.30%
|Jefferson
|9/2/2020
|932
|16,035
|71
|6
|1,100.70
|0.60%
|Juneau
|9/2/2020
|240
|7,177
|3
|1
|891.9
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|9/2/2020
|2,991
|33,367
|343
|64
|1,777.90
|2.10%
|Kewaunee
|9/2/2020
|191
|3,051
|2
|2
|925.2
|1.00%
|La Crosse
|9/2/2020
|1,208
|21,089
|49
|2
|1,020.80
|0.20%
|Lafayette
|9/2/2020
|185
|2,849
|6
|0
|1,095.80
|0.00%
|Langlade
|9/2/2020
|84
|2,756
|1
|2
|424.7
|2.40%
|Lincoln
|9/2/2020
|85
|4,008
|5
|1
|298.9
|1.20%
|Manitowoc
|9/2/2020
|541
|12,514
|21
|2
|674.1
|0.40%
|Marathon
|9/2/2020
|788
|17,783
|68
|14
|584.8
|1.80%
|Marinette
|9/2/2020
|618
|8,474
|20
|6
|1,509.60
|1.00%
|Marquette
|9/2/2020
|91
|2,531
|8
|1
|591.8
|1.10%
|Menominee
|9/2/2020
|29
|1,962
|0
|0
|661.8
|0.00%
|Milwaukee
|9/2/2020
|24,263
|223,915
|1,463
|494
|2,568.90
|2.00%
|Monroe
|9/2/2020
|290
|8,786
|11
|2
|630.5
|0.70%
|Oconto
|9/2/2020
|436
|7,333
|14
|2
|1,148.50
|0.50%
|Oneida
|9/2/2020
|218
|6,513
|5
|0
|607
|0.00%
|Outagamie
|9/2/2020
|1,974
|32,008
|152
|20
|1,074.00
|1.00%
|Ozaukee
|9/2/2020
|935
|15,830
|81
|18
|1,058.20
|1.90%
|Pepin
|9/2/2020
|48
|1,173
|2
|0
|653.2
|0.00%
|Pierce
|9/2/2020
|294
|5,996
|76
|6
|706.1
|2.00%
|Polk
|9/2/2020
|176
|7,425
|5
|2
|400.9
|1.10%
|Portage
|9/2/2020
|652
|10,974
|22
|1
|922
|0.20%
|Price
|9/2/2020
|36
|2,192
|2
|0
|260.7
|0.00%
|Racine
|9/2/2020
|4,049
|55,240
|379
|91
|2,074.30
|2.20%
|Richland
|9/2/2020
|51
|3,550
|11
|4
|287.9
|7.80%
|Rock
|9/2/2020
|1,718
|29,908
|165
|26
|1,072.00
|1.50%
|Rusk
|9/2/2020
|25
|1,672
|4
|1
|172
|4.00%
|Sauk
|9/2/2020
|654
|17,151
|59
|3
|1,043.30
|0.50%
|Sawyer
|9/2/2020
|162
|3,986
|0
|0
|977.7
|0.00%
|Shawano
|9/2/2020
|287
|7,719
|4
|0
|695.6
|0.00%
|Sheboygan
|9/2/2020
|1,091
|19,329
|48
|9
|952.7
|0.80%
|St. Croix
|9/2/2020
|646
|13,102
|57
|7
|732.7
|1.10%
|Taylor
|9/2/2020
|113
|2,327
|3
|3
|549.1
|2.70%
|Trempealeau
|9/2/2020
|426
|5,617
|13
|2
|1,452.30
|0.50%
|Vernon
|9/2/2020
|105
|4,708
|4
|0
|346.7
|0.00%
|Vilas
|9/2/2020
|114
|3,482
|1
|0
|526.4
|0.00%
|Walworth
|9/2/2020
|1,726
|20,170
|135
|31
|1,682.00
|1.80%
|Washburn
|9/2/2020
|69
|2,415
|1
|0
|435.2
|0.00%
|Washington
|9/2/2020
|1,669
|21,261
|54
|29
|1,241.00
|1.70%
|Waukesha
|9/2/2020
|5,650
|69,172
|551
|75
|1,417.30
|1.30%
|Waupaca
|9/2/2020
|690
|9,121
|96
|18
|1,333.80
|2.60%
|Waushara
|9/2/2020
|167
|5,876
|3
|2
|687.3
|1.20%
|Winnebago
|9/2/2020
|1,569
|33,065
|99
|21
|926.5
|1.30%
|Wood
|9/2/2020
|478
|11,887
|22
|3
|645.7
|0.60%
