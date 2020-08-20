Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Waukesha, Washington Counties Have Faster COVID-19 Spreads Than Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee counties all see declining spreads, Waukesha and Washington accelerating.

By - Aug 20th, 2020 08:18 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The latest COVID-19 activity level report from the Department of Health Services shows that nine counties in the state have faster per-capita disease spreads in the past two weeks than Milwaukee County. Included among those are the county’s western and northwestern neighbors Waukesha and Washington counties.

Milwaukee’s other two bordering counties, Ozaukee and Racine, also have per-capita case levels above the state average of 182.7 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days.

Milwaukee’s rate fell for the second straight week, as did the rates in Racine and Ozaukeee counties, but Waukesha and Washington counties saw their spreads accelerate. The state per-capita total fell from 194.

Waukesha’s total grew from 280.5 to 290.2 and Washington’s total grew from 273.6 to 278.8.

Milwaukee’s total fell from 278.1 to 252.1, Ozaukee’s fell from 259.2 to 238.7 and Racine’s fell from 286.8 to 205.9.

Marinette County has the highest per-capita total in the state, 422.6 or more than 4 out of every 100 residents, but because of its population the actual total is only 173.

DHS reported 740 new cases on Thursday from 9,871 tests, a positive case rate of 7.50 percent. It’s the first time the state has reported less than 10,000 consecutive tests for a string of five days since May 26th, the day before the state reported 10,000 tests in a 24-hour period for the first time.

The seven- and 14-day rate positive case rates stand at 7.96 and 7.37 percent, the latter at its highest point since early May.

A total of 68,233 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,027 in the past week and 10,454 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 87 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 63,126 tests have been processed in the past seven days

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,067, an increase of eight in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 6.93 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.49 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,387.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,363.8) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,925.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,916.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,802.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,792.2).

Iron (1,714.8), Kenosha (1,688.9), Walworth (1,500.8), Trempealeau (1,321.4), Marinette (1,307.4), Waukesha (1,269.3), Dodge (1,118.8), Waupaca (1,094.4), Lafayette (1,063.6) and Washington (1,008.7) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,180.8 (up from 1,168 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/20/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/20/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,469 8%
Never hospitalized 39,840 58%
Unknown 22,924 34%
Total 68,233 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/20/2020 Negative as of 8/20/2020 Deaths as of 8/20/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/20/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/20/2020
Adams 97 2,947 2 483.2 2%
Ashland 30 1,887 1 190.9 3%
Barron 346 6,819 3 764.6 1%
Bayfield 40 2,223 1 266.8 3%
Brown 4,682 55,345 57 1802.3 1%
Buffalo 50 1,837 2 379.7 4%
Burnett 31 1,889 1 203.2 3%
Calumet 417 7,247 2 837.2 0%
Chippewa 288 11,342 0 452.6 0%
Clark 206 4,058 8 597.3 4%
Columbia 307 10,923 2 539.0 1%
Crawford 93 3,754 0 571.0 0%
Dane 4,955 151,169 39 935.2 1%
Dodge 982 17,867 5 1118.8 1%
Door 121 4,926 3 441.0 2%
Douglas 233 5,836 0 536.8 0%
Dunn 150 6,213 0 337.1 0%
Eau Claire 687 16,581 4 667.0 1%
Florence 17 688 0 392.0 0%
Fond du Lac 844 16,630 8 824.9 1%
Forest 62 1,094 4 687.5 6%
Grant 410 10,051 16 791.1 4%
Green 229 5,620 1 621.2 0%
Green Lake 67 2,746 0 357.2 0%
Iowa 106 4,152 0 448.8 0%
Iron 98 1,294 1 1714.8 1%
Jackson 65 5,798 1 317.0 2%
Jefferson 765 14,606 6 903.7 1%
Juneau 162 6,620 1 613.2 1%
Kenosha 2,843 31,015 60 1688.9 2%
Kewaunee 149 2,812 2 731.8 1%
La Crosse 1,008 19,671 1 855.3 0%
Lafayette 178 2,618 0 1063.6 0%
Langlade 75 2,543 2 391.4 3%
Lincoln 73 3,720 1 262.1 1%
Manitowoc 429 11,582 1 540.3 0%
Marathon 718 16,226 13 530.8 2%
Marinette 530 7,976 5 1307.4 1%
Marquette 81 2,340 1 532.6 1%
Menominee 28 1,843 0 611.5 0%
Milwaukee 22,778 207,616 474 2387.1 2%
Monroe 254 7,956 2 558.2 1%
Oconto 327 6,711 2 870.7 1%
Oneida 187 5,885 0 529.1 0%
Outagamie 1,484 29,275 16 803.2 1%
Ozaukee 824 14,306 18 933.4 2%
Pepin 46 1,108 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 256 5,463 4 615.3 2%
Polk 150 6,789 2 346.0 1%
Portage 487 10,069 0 689.8 0%
Price 33 2,017 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,762 50,694 85 1925.3 2%
Richland 38 3,213 4 216.7 11%
Rock 1,514 27,307 26 935.9 2%
Rusk 22 1,513 1 155.1 5%
Sauk 547 15,595 3 860.1 1%
Sawyer 127 3,488 0 775.8 0%
Shawano 223 7,051 0 543.8 0%
Sheboygan 903 17,716 8 783.8 1%
St. Croix 554 11,999 6 630.1 1%
Taylor 78 2,122 2 383.2 3%
Trempealeau 389 5,304 2 1321.4 1%
Vernon 80 4,320 0 262.2 0%
Vilas 89 3,193 0 412.2 0%
Walworth 1,546 18,712 25 1500.8 2%
Washburn 52 2,252 0 331.4 0%
Washington 1,357 18,312 25 1008.7 2%
Waukesha 5,063 62,907 70 1269.3 1%
Waupaca 563 8,550 16 1094.4 3%
Waushara 128 5,609 1 530.8 1%
Winnebago 1,321 30,810 19 777.4 1%
Wood 399 10,924 2 544.5 1%
Total 68,233 1,093,294 1,067 1180.8 2%

