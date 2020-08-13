Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

COVID-19 Testing Hits Month Low

943 new cases reported Thursday.

By - Aug 13th, 2020 03:48 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

As fast as it went up, Wisconsin’s seven-day COVID-19 testing total is headed back down.

The seven-day rolling total peaked at 99,920 on August 6th, it’s now fallen to 78,771. It was last lower on July 14th.

The news comes as at least one testing provider, Advocate Aurora Health Care, has publicly reported a shortage of supplies to process the tests. Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, during a press briefing Thursday, said the country remains in a competitive environment testing supplies. “We really need our supplies not to get diverted to other areas of the country,” said Palm.

Even with the number of tests falling, the state is still recording near record-high case levels. A total of 943 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours from 12,415 processed tests, a 7.6 percent positive case rate. The seven-day positive case rate, after trending downward is now at 6.89 percent.

Active hospitalizations and daily death totals are also trending upward. Data last updated Wednesday afternoon shows 387 people are actively hospitalized, a figure up 57 in the past week. DHS reports 45 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, just above the growing 30-day average of 43.

The state recorded five deaths in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 6.33 per day and 100-day average of 6.63 per day. The 30-day figure has risen from below four per day less than a month ago.

Palm and Governor Tony Evers believe the state can to suppress the spread again. “I know our numbers can feel discouraging, but we flattened the curve before and we can do it again,” said Palm.

“Let’s do this together for each other Wisconsin,” said Evers. “It’s not political, it’s science.”

Evers encouraged people to stay home when possible, limit the size of their social circles and practice physical distancing.

A total of 63,206 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,427 in the past week and 11,098 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 78,771 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,270.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,242.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,841.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,827.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,690.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,675.2).

Kenosha (1,614.7), Walworth (1,360), Iron (1,329.8),  Trempealeau (1,222.9), Waukesha (1,131.9), Marinette (1,107.6), Dodge (996.9), Waupaca (960.3), Lafayette (950.1) and Rock (903.8) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,077.5 (up from 1,077.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/13/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/13/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,170 8%
Never hospitalized 36,837 58%
Unknown 21,199 34%
Total 63,206 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/13/2020 Negative as of 8/13/2020 Deaths as of 8/13/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/13/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/13/2020
Adams 91 2,742 2 453.3 2%
Ashland 29 1,811 1 184.6 3%
Barron 315 6,366 3 696.1 1%
Bayfield 30 2,029 1 200.1 3%
Brown 4,391 52,385 54 1690.2 1%
Buffalo 45 1,740 2 341.8 4%
Burnett 25 1,754 1 163.8 4%
Calumet 355 6,358 2 712.8 1%
Chippewa 252 10,687 0 396.0 0%
Clark 191 3,873 8 553.8 4%
Columbia 274 10,290 2 481.1 1%
Crawford 82 3,514 0 503.4 0%
Dane 4,666 143,559 38 880.6 1%
Dodge 875 17,034 5 996.9 1%
Door 109 4,667 3 397.2 3%
Douglas 207 5,059 0 476.9 0%
Dunn 134 5,903 0 301.1 0%
Eau Claire 629 15,545 4 610.7 1%
Florence 10 646 0 230.6 0%
Fond du Lac 712 15,660 8 695.9 1%
Forest 60 1,030 4 665.3 7%
Grant 375 9,313 16 723.5 4%
Green 186 5,131 1 504.6 1%
Green Lake 60 2,609 0 319.9 0%
Iowa 88 3,890 0 372.6 0%
Iron 76 1,234 1 1329.8 1%
Jackson 60 5,573 1 292.6 2%
Jefferson 677 13,758 5 799.7 1%
Juneau 145 6,358 1 548.8 1%
Kenosha 2,718 30,121 60 1614.7 2%
Kewaunee 137 2,653 2 672.9 1%
La Crosse 945 18,640 1 801.9 0%
Lafayette 159 2,431 0 950.1 0%
Langlade 67 2,375 1 349.6 1%
Lincoln 71 3,488 0 255.0 0%
Manitowoc 361 10,983 1 454.6 0%
Marathon 671 14,827 10 496.1 1%
Marinette 449 7,577 5 1107.6 1%
Marquette 80 2,205 1 526.1 1%
Menominee 26 1,780 0 567.8 0%
Milwaukee 21,666 200,344 462 2270.6 2%
Monroe 249 7,569 2 547.2 1%
Oconto 262 6,344 1 697.6 0%
Oneida 160 5,440 0 452.7 0%
Outagamie 1,326 27,322 14 717.7 1%
Ozaukee 737 13,501 18 834.8 2%
Pepin 42 1,035 0 578.4 0%
Pierce 230 5,109 3 552.8 1%
Polk 138 6,379 2 318.3 1%
Portage 438 9,452 0 620.4 0%
Price 32 1,928 0 237.2 0%
Racine 3,599 48,217 78 1841.9 2%
Richland 37 3,023 4 211.0 11%
Rock 1,462 25,982 26 903.8 2%
Rusk 21 1,424 1 148.1 5%
Sauk 484 14,462 3 761.1 1%
Sawyer 86 2,876 0 525.4 0%
Shawano 207 6,653 0 504.8 0%
Sheboygan 804 16,989 8 697.9 1%
St. Croix 524 11,356 5 596.0 1%
Taylor 73 2,001 1 358.6 1%
Trempealeau 360 5,093 2 1222.9 1%
Vernon 68 4,126 0 222.8 0%
Vilas 66 2,872 0 305.7 0%
Walworth 1,401 17,488 24 1360.0 2%
Washburn 49 2,126 0 312.3 0%
Washington 1,147 17,528 22 852.6 2%
Waukesha 4,515 58,096 61 1131.9 1%
Waupaca 494 8,280 16 960.3 3%
Waushara 122 5,456 1 505.9 1%
Winnebago 1,235 29,143 18 726.8 1%
Wood 339 9,983 2 462.6 1%
Total 63,206 1,035,195 1,018 1093.8 2%

