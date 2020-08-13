Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As fast as it went up, Wisconsin’s seven-day COVID-19 testing total is headed back down.

The seven-day rolling total peaked at 99,920 on August 6th, it’s now fallen to 78,771. It was last lower on July 14th.

The news comes as at least one testing provider, Advocate Aurora Health Care, has publicly reported a shortage of supplies to process the tests. Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, during a press briefing Thursday, said the country remains in a competitive environment testing supplies. “We really need our supplies not to get diverted to other areas of the country,” said Palm.

Even with the number of tests falling, the state is still recording near record-high case levels. A total of 943 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours from 12,415 processed tests, a 7.6 percent positive case rate. The seven-day positive case rate, after trending downward is now at 6.89 percent.

Active hospitalizations and daily death totals are also trending upward. Data last updated Wednesday afternoon shows 387 people are actively hospitalized, a figure up 57 in the past week. DHS reports 45 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, just above the growing 30-day average of 43.

The state recorded five deaths in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 6.33 per day and 100-day average of 6.63 per day. The 30-day figure has risen from below four per day less than a month ago.

Palm and Governorbelieve the state can to suppress the spread again. “I know our numbers can feel discouraging, but we flattened the curve before and we can do it again,” said Palm.

“Let’s do this together for each other Wisconsin,” said Evers. “It’s not political, it’s science.”

Evers encouraged people to stay home when possible, limit the size of their social circles and practice physical distancing.

A total of 63,206 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,427 in the past week and 11,098 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 78,771 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,270.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,242.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,841.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,827.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,690.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,675.2).

Kenosha (1,614.7), Walworth (1,360), Iron (1,329.8), Trempealeau (1,222.9), Waukesha (1,131.9), Marinette (1,107.6), Dodge (996.9), Waupaca (960.3), Lafayette (950.1) and Rock (903.8) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,077.5 (up from 1,077.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/13/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/13/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,170 8% Never hospitalized 36,837 58% Unknown 21,199 34% Total 63,206 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county