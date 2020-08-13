Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in the Milwaukee area this week while still maintaining social distancing.

Each week, Urban Milwaukee is curating a list of events that are taking the necessary safety precautions provided by the CDC in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This week, you can visit the unveiling of a new mural, or hop on your bicycle and celebrate black lives on a 12-mile ride. Summer may be on its way out, but there’s still plenty of time to check out the farmers markets. Plus, it’s the final week of the State Fair Drive-Thru, so get in there while you can.

August 13: Rock the Stream featuring Shonn Hinton & Shotgun

Every week, Rock the Green – a nonprofit that puts on eco-friendly music festivals – hosts a live-streaming event featuring various local musicians performing in support of a local non-profit. This week, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun are teaming up with True Skool – an organization based on educating and empowering Milwaukee’s youth through creative arts and hip-hop culture. Shotgun is a bluesy rock band fronted by Hinton, a guitarist who has worked with big names like John Legend and Mary J Blige. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and will be live streamed on Facebook. A donation link will be provided, and all profits are split 50-50 between the musician and the non-profit.

August 13: re:Craft & Relic Launches Virtual Retail Experience

The Mobile Boutique Market (like food trucks, but selling clothing) in 2019 was successful enough to be brought back for a 2020 rendition. However, due to the pandemic, a virtual version of the market will take its place. Using a platform on BoothCentral, re:Craft & Relic is hosting a virtual event that will allow shoppers to virtually explore the mobile boutiques and interact with the owners. Vendors from all over the country, and Canada, will be selling. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To attend the event, follow this link.

Maya Ophelias, a pop-up that specializes in Latin and Filipino-inspired vegan comfort food, will run two services this week at The Mothership bar, at 2301 S. Logan Ave. The menu features eight different options, including cauliflower “al pastor” tacos, fried “chikin” sliders and marshmallow stuffed chocolate chip cookies. Orders must be made through the CashDrop app, as the bar is currently running contactless services. Maya Ophelias will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days.

August 13-16: The Final Week of the State Fair Drive-Thru

Starting at 4 p.m. on August 13, the Wisconsin State Fair Drive-Thru will rotate out the vendors from last week with 12 new state fair staples. This week’s options include Charlie’s Great Food, Hot Wisconsin Cheese, Wisconsin Potatoes, Badger Corn, Rick’s Pizza, Rick’s Elephant Ears, Catalano’s Old Fashion Lemonade, Dr. Vegetable, Saz’s, Milwaukee Pretzel Co., Mille’s Italian Sausage, Mexican Grill and Lori’s Sugar Shack. Vehicles should enter the park grounds via Gate 9 located at S. 76th St. and W. Pierce St. Expect long wait times — it’s a popular event and the line moves slowly in order to give each car time to stop at each vendor. Cream Puffs are available from Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If interested, make sure to order from the cream puffs website or by calling 414-266-7111. For a list of menus for each vendor visit the state fair website.

August 14: DWG – The Sting Project performs at the Starry Nights Drive-in

Donna Woodall and a collection of Milwaukee musicians have banded together to pay tribute to the legacy of the frontman for The Police, Sting. The six-piece band are adapting some of Sting’s greatest hits into fun jazz numbers. Expect to hear the essentials – including “Message in a Bottle” and “Shape of My Heart.” Tickets for this drive-in series concert are $25 per car, and each car will receive two parking spots – one that can be used to set up seats for comfortable viewing. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and food and beverages will be available for purchase on site. The event will take place at the Wilson Center parking lot, at 3270 Mitchell Park Drive. All ticket proceeds benefit the mission of the Wilson Center.

August 14: Marcus Performing Arts Center presents Christopher Jackson

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has been selected as one of the non-profit arts organizations participating in the Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side livestreaming event. At 7 p.m., Christopher Jackson will perform songs from his favorite musicals as well as some of his originals. Jackson, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter, is best known for his role as George Washington in Hamilton. And he’ll be sharing stories from his time playing that role. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on the Marcus Center’s website starting at $40.

August 14-15 Majestic Parking Lot Cinema

The Marcus Theater drive-in pop-up will be showing a double feature on Aug. 14 and 15. This week’s movies involve goofy, immature adults, featuring the comedies “Grownups” and “Daddy’s Home”, showing in that order. The films will be displayed on a 42-foot screen attached to the side of the Majestic Cinema building. Tickets are sold per car and online concession ordering is available. Visit marcustheatres.com for more information on upcoming films and safety guidelines.

Every Saturday until Oct. 17, the Wauwatosa Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. In accordance with guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health officials, the market has added new safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some important guidelines include limiting families to one healthy adult shopper (leave the kids at home if possible), one-way walking traffic routes and pre-ordering for quick pick-up. For a full list of guidelines, check out the Facebook event page. The market is located at Hart Mills Parking Lot at 7720 Harwood Ave.

August 15: Oak Creek Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the Oak Creek Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has new safety precautions in place and added an online ordering option that includes a drive-thru. Vendors start taking orders for pickup each Monday. The market is located at the Drexel Town Square, at 8040 S. 6th St.

August 15: South Shore Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the South Shore Farmer’s Market at South Shore Park in Bay View will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The market is following a new social-distancing format that will allow for safe, fast and easy transactions. Pre-orders can be made from the online store Monday through Thursday.

August 16: Greenfield Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday up until the end of October the Greenfield Farmer’s Market at Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market encourages social distancing and mask wearing. And there are one-way traffic arrows to help prevent crowded spaces. The market is accepting cash, Visa, Mastercard and SNAP benefits for payment. For more information, visit greenfieldwifarmersmarket.com.

August 16: Riverwest Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday until October 18, the Riverwest Farmer’s Market will take place on N. Pierce Street between E. Center Street and E. Hadley Street (next to the basketball court). Fresh produce, flowers and baked goods are just some of the goods for sale at the market. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 16: Mural Unveiling Party

Murals have been popping up all over the city lately, with the newest being on the intersection of N. 14th Street and W. Vliet Street. A celebration of the completion of the mural will take place with free food, music and a fashion show. The artists behind this mural are the same that immortalized George Floyd at Holton and North and Breonna Taylor at Locust and Holton. The theme of the event is “Give them their flowers now.”

Make sure your bike tires are pumped, because this weekend is second Black is Beautiful protest bike ride. Designed as a moment to collectively take a break from the stress of protesting, the 12-mile bike ride will begin at Kilbourn Reservoir Park. For those who would like to participate but don’t have a bike, Bublr Bikes is waiving fees from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. city wide for those who RSVP via at this website. A DJ will ride along atop a car, keeping the morale high with music. All profits made from the Black is Beautiful t-shirts, which can be purchased at amongtheprime.com and picked up at the event, will be donated to Connect Milwaukee and the Bike Fed.

August 18: Northside Pop-up Farmers Market

The Northwest Side Community Development Corporation is hosting a pop-up farmers market that will last three weeks and will focus on increasing access to fresh food. This week, the market will make an appearance at the Ascension All Saints Family Health Center, at 2400 W. Villard Ave. on August 18 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Some vendors include Signature Sweets, Pete’s Pops and Red Stone Rice. Social distancing practices will be enforced and masks are required. Cooking demonstrations, raffle prizes and other activities will take place throughout the duration of the event.

August 18: Outdoor Yoga and Empanadas

Grab your mat and a mask and head to Gordon Park at 6 p.m. for an outdoor yoga session followed by food from Pedro’s South American Food Truck. Mats will be placed six feet apart from one another, and no hands-on adjustments will be given by the instructors. For $22, participants will have access to the yoga session, one empanada and juice. Visit mkeyogasocial.com for more information.

