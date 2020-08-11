Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,008 state residents have now died as a result of COVID-19.

The figure, which exempts deaths for which the disease was not believed to be a contributing factor, increased by eight in the past 24 hours according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

On a per-capita basis Wisconsin has the 37th highest death rate in the country. The CDC reports that 17 of every 100,000 residents have perished from the disease, a rate lower than every state bordering Wisconsin. New Jersey has the highest rate in the nation at 178 per 100,000 residents, a rate 10 times higher than Wisconsin’s.

The milestone figure comes as the daily death total has climbed in the past month. The past 30 days have seen DHS report an average of 6.2 deaths per day, compared to 4.37 in the 30 days prior. Since April 1st Wisconsin has recorded an average of 7.44 deaths per day.

The daily death total increase follows an upward trend in the number of cases going back to mid-June. For 28 of the past 33 days Wisconsin has reported over 700 new COVID-19 cases, having crossed the threshold only once before the streak.

Tuesday’s report of 721 new cases builds comes from 13,596 processed tests, a positive case rate of 5.30 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rate averages stand at 6.28 and 6.16 percent, having trended evenly as testing has declined in the past week.

A total of 61,785 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,729 in the past week and 11,606 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 91,161 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

What about yesterday’s report of a 74-day hospitalization high? It vanished. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that 364 people are actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19, up from a total of 352 two days ago and a three week high, but well below the 414 reported yesterday.

The DHS reported that 61 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 42. The daily average has trended upward over the past two months, as have the number of people actively hospitalized.

According to DHS data, 2,235.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,219.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,825.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,804.5). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,670.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,641.4).

Kenosha (1,599.2), Iron (1,329.8), Walworth (1,319.3), Trempealeau (1,172), Waukesha (1,091.6), Marinette (1,065.7), Dodge (962.7), Waupaca (919.4), Rock (892.6), Lafayette (878.4), Dane (864), Washington (823.6) and Ozaukee (811) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,069.2 (up from 1,056.7 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a per-capita rate of 209 over the last 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/11/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/11/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,092 8% Never hospitalized 35,862 58% Unknown 20,831 34% Total 61,785 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county