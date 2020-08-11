2020 Fall Partisan Primary Election Results

Live City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County results for the August 11th Partisan Primary Election.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Follow the election results as they come in from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Results are unofficial results from the Milwaukee County Election Commission and neighboring counties (when a seat in Milwaukee also includes encompasses a portion of an adjoining county).

Races are ordered by how they appeared on the ballot. Races with only a single candidate are not included.

Ward reporting totals do not necessarily include absentee ballots and are subject to be updated after 100 percent of wards are reporting.

Last updated 11:48 p.m.

State Senator – District 6 – Democratic

Winner will face Republican nominee Alciro Deacon in the general election.

LaTonya Johnson – 3,998 – 76.52%

Michelle Bryant – 1,222 – 23.42%

98 of 98 Milwaukee County wards reporting

State Senator – District 28 – Republican

Will face Democratic nominee Adam Murphy in the general election.

Steve Bobowski – 4,068 – 22.59%

Dan Griffin – 3,759 – 20.88%

Jim Engstrand – 1,227 – 6.81%

Julian Bradley – 7,491 – 41.60%

Marina Croft – 1,461 – 8.11%

58 of 58 Milwaukee County wards reporting

29 of 29 Waukesha County wards reporting

Representative to the Assembly – District 8 – Democratic

Will face the Republican nominee in the general election

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez – 295 – 48.44%

JoAnna Bautch – 313 – 51.40%

27 of 27 Milwaukee County wards reporting

Representative to the Assembly – District 8 – Republican

Will face the Democratic nominee in the general election

Ruben Velez – 50 – 46.73%

Angel C. Sanchez – 55 – 51.40%

27 of 27 Milwaukee County wards reporting

Representative to the Assembly – District 9 – Democratic

Will face Republican nominee Veronica Diaz in the general election.

Christian Saldivar – 320 – 42.72%

Marisabel Cabrera – 428 – 57.14%

32 of 32 Milwaukee County wards reporting

Representative to the Assembly – District 11 – Democratic

Winner faces Republican nominee Orlando Owens in the general election

Curtis Cook II – 308 – 12.12%

Dora Drake – 1,207 – 47.48%

Tomika S. Vukovic – 911 – 35.84%

Carl Gates – 113 – 4.45%

33 of 33 Milwaukee County wards reporting

Representative to the Assembly – District 14 – Republican

The winner of this race will face Democratic nominee Robyn Vining in the general election

Bonnie Lee – 5,011 – 69.66%

Steven Shevey – 798 – 11.09%

Linda Boucher – 1,385 – 19.25%

18 of 18 Milwaukee County wards reporting

17 of 17 Waukesha County wards reporting

Representative to the Assembly – District 17 – Democratic

The winner of this race will face Republican nominee Abie Eisenbach in the general election

Mike Brox – 321 – 15.68%

Supreme Moore Omokunde – 1,161 – 56.72%

Chris Walton – 561 – 27.41%

34 of 34 Milwaukee County wards reporting

Milwaukee County Register of Deeds – Democratic

There is no Republican nominee. Winner of this race wins the election.

John F. Weishan Jr. – 18,643 – 35.73%

Israel Ramón – 33,404 – 64.02%

478 of 478 Milwaukee County wards reporting

Representative in Congress – District 4 – Republican

The winner of this race will face Democratic nominee Gwen Moore in the general election

Tim Rogers – 4,397 – 49.62%

Cindy Werner – 4,432 – 50.02%

367 of 367 Milwaukee County wards reporting