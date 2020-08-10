Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Jump To 74-Day High

No new deaths, state total at 998.

By - Aug 10th, 2020 07:07 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of people actively hospitalized in Wisconsin with a confirmed case of COVID-19 jumped to 414, a one-day increase of 69, according to data released Monday afternoon by the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The last time more people were hospitalized was May 29th.

But hospital capacity is not an immediate issue. The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard shows that 63 percent of intensive care unit beds are in use for any purpose in area hospitals. The percentage has hovered in the low 60s since the start of May. The dashboard reports that 28 percent of all hospital beds in the county are in use.

The WHA report of a 69 person increase does not match the Department of Health Services report of 31 people newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Both organizations rely on the state’s electronic records system, but the DHS figure only tracks individuals hospitalized for the first time. The WHA figure was posted 90 minutes after the DHS figure.

DHS reports that 5,031 people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 have required hospitalization, 8.2 percent of all people with a confirmed case of the disease. The percentage has fallen as the age of those with a confirmed case of the disease has trended younger and testing has expanded.

Zero deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide total at 998. An average of 5.9 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, a figure that has trended upward. It is still below the 100-day average of 6.64 deaths.

DHS reported 510 new cases of the disease Monday from 8,170 protecessed tests. Monday’s release is regularly the lowest total reported over the course of the week. But the number of tests processed in the past 24 hours exceeded Sunday’s report of 7,418.

A total of 61,064 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,736 in the past week and 11,647 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 95,703 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,219.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,207.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,804.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,798.4). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,641.4 cases per 100,000 residents (no change).

Kenosha (1,592.7), Iron (1,312.3), Walworth (1,296), Trempealeau (1,148.2), Waukesha (1,077.8), Marinette (1,013.9), Dodge (951.3), Waupaca (909.7), Rock (890.8), Dane (859.5) and Lafayette (854.5) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,056.7 (up from 1,047.9 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a per-capita rate of 209 over the last 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/10/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/10/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,031 8%
Never hospitalized 35,306 58%
Unknown 20,724 34%
Total 61,061 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/10/2020 Negative as of 8/10/2020 Deaths as of 8/10/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/10/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/10/2020
Adams 86 2,600 2 428.4 2%
Ashland 25 1,764 1 159.1 4%
Barron 295 6,122 3 651.9 1%
Bayfield 28 1,999 1 186.8 4%
Brown 4,264 50,425 54 1641.4 1%
Buffalo 44 1,702 2 334.2 5%
Burnett 22 1,629 1 144.2 5%
Calumet 330 6,164 2 662.6 1%
Chippewa 239 10,475 0 375.6 0%
Clark 188 3,767 7 545.1 4%
Columbia 252 9,935 1 442.5 0%
Crawford 75 3,434 0 460.5 0%
Dane 4,554 138,622 38 859.5 1%
Dodge 835 16,667 5 951.3 1%
Door 106 4,475 3 386.3 3%
Douglas 186 4,985 0 428.6 0%
Dunn 126 5,773 0 283.2 0%
Eau Claire 590 15,225 4 572.9 1%
Florence 8 639 0 184.5 0%
Fond du Lac 671 15,235 7 655.8 1%
Forest 59 997 4 654.2 7%
Grant 357 9,045 15 688.8 4%
Green 167 4,990 1 453.0 1%
Green Lake 56 2,563 0 298.6 0%
Iowa 82 3,691 0 347.2 0%
Iron 75 1,198 1 1312.3 1%
Jackson 58 5,448 1 282.8 2%
Jefferson 637 13,469 5 752.5 1%
Juneau 138 6,233 1 522.4 1%
Kenosha 2,681 29,473 60 1592.7 2%
Kewaunee 131 2,574 2 643.4 2%
La Crosse 914 18,021 1 775.6 0%
Lafayette 143 2,359 0 854.5 0%
Langlade 65 2,305 1 339.2 2%
Lincoln 68 3,354 0 244.2 0%
Manitowoc 345 10,679 1 434.5 0%
Marathon 655 13,750 9 484.2 1%
Marinette 411 7,385 3 1013.9 1%
Marquette 80 2,133 1 526.1 1%
Menominee 22 1,746 0 480.5 0%
Milwaukee 21,178 195,396 456 2219.4 2%
Monroe 244 7,427 2 536.2 1%
Oconto 256 6,047 0 681.6 0%
Oneida 141 5,004 0 398.9 0%
Outagamie 1,276 26,486 14 690.6 1%
Ozaukee 692 13,056 17 783.8 2%
Pepin 42 1,013 0 578.4 0%
Pierce 224 4,952 2 538.4 1%
Polk 132 6,176 2 304.5 2%
Portage 420 9,197 0 594.9 0%
Price 33 1,877 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,526 46,566 78 1804.5 2%
Richland 37 2,932 4 211.0 11%
Rock 1,441 25,302 26 890.8 2%
Rusk 21 1,353 1 148.1 5%
Sauk 444 13,316 3 698.2 1%
Sawyer 69 2,818 0 421.5 0%
Shawano 200 6,510 0 487.7 0%
Sheboygan 753 16,383 9 653.6 1%
St. Croix 502 11,017 5 571.0 1%
Taylor 71 1,941 1 348.8 1%
Trempealeau 338 5,000 2 1148.2 1%
Vernon 64 4,072 0 209.7 0%
Vilas 55 2,752 0 254.7 0%
Walworth 1,335 16,978 23 1296.0 2%
Washburn 48 2,041 0 305.9 0%
Washington 1,066 17,101 22 792.4 2%
Waukesha 4,299 55,017 59 1077.8 1%
Waupaca 468 7,979 15 909.7 3%
Waushara 120 5,388 1 497.6 1%
Winnebago 1,193 27,630 18 702.1 2%
Wood 305 9,625 1 416.2 0%
Total 61,061 1,001,402 998 1056.7 2%

