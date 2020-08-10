Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of people actively hospitalized in Wisconsin with a confirmed case of COVID-19 jumped to 414, a one-day increase of 69, according to data released Monday afternoon by the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The last time more people were hospitalized was May 29th.

But hospital capacity is not an immediate issue. The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard shows that 63 percent of intensive care unit beds are in use for any purpose in area hospitals. The percentage has hovered in the low 60s since the start of May. The dashboard reports that 28 percent of all hospital beds in the county are in use.

The WHA report of a 69 person increase does not match the Department of Health Services report of 31 people newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Both organizations rely on the state’s electronic records system, but the DHS figure only tracks individuals hospitalized for the first time. The WHA figure was posted 90 minutes after the DHS figure.

DHS reports that 5,031 people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 have required hospitalization, 8.2 percent of all people with a confirmed case of the disease. The percentage has fallen as the age of those with a confirmed case of the disease has trended younger and testing has expanded.

Zero deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide total at 998. An average of 5.9 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, a figure that has trended upward. It is still below the 100-day average of 6.64 deaths.

DHS reported 510 new cases of the disease Monday from 8,170 protecessed tests. Monday’s release is regularly the lowest total reported over the course of the week. But the number of tests processed in the past 24 hours exceeded Sunday’s report of 7,418.

A total of 61,064 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,736 in the past week and 11,647 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 95,703 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,219.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,207.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,804.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,798.4). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,641.4 cases per 100,000 residents (no change).

Kenosha (1,592.7), Iron (1,312.3), Walworth (1,296), Trempealeau (1,148.2), Waukesha (1,077.8), Marinette (1,013.9), Dodge (951.3), Waupaca (909.7), Rock (890.8), Dane (859.5) and Lafayette (854.5) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,056.7 (up from 1,047.9 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a per-capita rate of 209 over the last 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/10/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/10/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,031 8% Never hospitalized 35,306 58% Unknown 20,724 34% Total 61,061 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county