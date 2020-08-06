Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in the Milwaukee area this week while still maintaining social distancing.

Each week, Urban Milwaukee is curating a list of events that are taking the necessary safety precautions provided by the CDC in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And it’s a great week to check out the Wisconsin State Fair Drive-Thru if you haven’t yet — curbside cream puffs are finally here. After indulging in some fried state fair goodies, make sure to attend some of this week’s virtual concerts and dance parties, or wash away that guilty conscious with some organic produce from one of the many farmers markets.

August 6-9: Wisconsin State Fair Drive-Thru Week 3

Starting at 4 p.m. on August 6, the Wisconsin State Fair Drive-Thru will rotate out the vendors from week two with 12 new state fair staples. This week’s options include Charlie’s Great Food, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Wisconsin Potatoes, Badger Corn, Rick’s Pizza, Rick’s Elephant Ears, Catalano’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, Dr. Vegetable, Official FairWear by TSMGI (which has a cream puff mask for sale), Saz’s and Milwaukee Pretzel Co., Mile’s Italian Sausage, Brad & Harry’s Cheese Curds, Lori’s Sugar Shack and last but not least, Curbside Cream Puffs. Vehicles should enter the park grounds via Gate 9 located at S. 76th St. and W. Pierce St. Expect long wait times — it’s a popular event and the line moves slowly in order to give each car time to stop at each vendor. Cream Puffs are available from Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If interested, make sure to order off of the cream puffs website at www.originalcreampuffs.com/curbside.html or by calling 414-266-7111. For a list of menus for each vendor visit wistatefair.com.

August 7: Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Starry Nights Drive-in Concert

The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) is putting on an outdoor concert series called Starry Nights Drive-In Summer Concert Series. This week, MYSO staff will perform under the name Bronzeville Jazz, a nod to the Bronzeville neighborhood that the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra calls home. Attendees will be allotted two parking spaces in the Wilson Center parking lot, one which can be used for setting up chairs if they don’t want to stay in their vehicles. Masks are required to enter and use the restrooms. Tickets are sold per car and can be purchased for $15. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit wilson-center.com/starry-nights-drive-in.

This drive-in movie event is held specially for members of the Midtown or Near West neighborhoods. It’s held at the Harley-Davidson parking lot located on 35th St. And Juneau Ave., Akeelah and the Bee will be projected onto a large screen, preceded by a live performance from Haynie. After the movie, a raffle and panel discussion will be led by members of Black Lens, Near West Side Partners, Neighborhood House, Midtown Neighborhood Alliance and Progressive Community Health Center. Tickets are only $5, and those attending must provide an ID at check-in to verify neighborhood association. Face masks are required, and will be provided to those without them.

August 7: Music on the Beerline

Riverworks MKE has been hosting a virtual concert series called Music on the Beerline, where local Milwaukee musicians perform on the Beerline Performance Stage. The performances are streamed live on the Riverworks MKE Facebook page, and will involve a mix of dance, spoken word and live music. This week, House of Renji, Jade Charon, Zach Pietrini, Brit Nicole, Corey Pieper and SistaStrings will perform and do interviews. The event will be hosted by Ray Nitti. The show will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

August 7-8: Majestic Parking Lot Cinema

The Marcus Theater drive-in pop-up will be showing a double feature on August 7 and August 8. This week’s theme is sci-fi, featuring the classic “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and the Marvel hit “Black Panther,” with the former being shown first. The films will be displayed on a 42-foot screen attached to the side of the Majestic Cinema building. Tickets are sold per car and online concession ordering is available. Visit marcustheatres.com for more information on upcoming films and safety guidelines.

August 7-9: The Transplanted Art Show

In lieu of the Morning Glory Art Fair having to cancel its 2020 iteration, the J.A.R. Studio will be hosting a group of artists that will sell their work out of booths. The show will be completely outdoors, limiting two visitors per booth. J.A.R. Studio fiber artists will have hand-crafted masks available for those in need, and hand-washing, sanitizing and six-foot distancing will be enforced. Featured artists for this event are Jef Raasch, Erika Mock, Kim Wilson, Fred Fischer, Ilze Heider, Debbie Radke, Jean Smaglik Wells, Andrew Linderman, Kathy Johnson, Mary L Hager and Linda Franzblau. The show will run on Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 8: Virtual Movie Soundtracks of the ‘80s

Do you miss dressing up and hitting the dance floor at Mad Planet? With the intent on getting you to dance the night away in your living room, Mad Planet is hosting a virtual music video night that will put an emphasis on the music from the ‘80s — in particular, music from iconic ‘80s films. Notable movies that will be featured include Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles, Purple Rain, Lost Boys and The Breakfast Club. The featured DJ for the night is DJ Synthia. For more information, visit the Facebook event.

August 8: Tosa Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday up until Oct. 17, the Wauwatosa Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. In accordance with guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health officials, the market has added new safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some important guidelines include limiting families to one healthy adult shopper (leave the kids at home if possible), one-way walking traffic routes and pre-ordering for quick pick-up. For a full list of guidelines, check out the Facebook event page. The market is located at Hart Mills Parking Lot at 7720 Harwood Ave.

August 8: Oak Creek Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the Oak Creek Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has new safety precautions in place and added an online ordering option that includes a drive-thru. Vendors start taking orders for pickup each Monday. The market is located at the Drexel Town Square located at 8040 S. 6th St.

August 8: South Shore Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, South Shore Farmer’s Market at South Shore Park in Bay View will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The market is following a new social-distancing format that will allow for safe, fast and easy transactions. Pre-orders can be made from the online store Monday through Thursday.

August 8-9: JustVeggiez Vegan Popup

JustVeggiez is hosting a vegan curbside pop-up at the Up Start Kitchen located at 4325 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. Each day will have a different vegan meal for $15. On Saturday, get your hands on a vegan BBQ sandwich with slow-roasted seitan marinated in BBQ sauce served on a bun and topped with coleslaw. The sandwich also comes three JustVeggiez Chix Nuggets, pasta and potato salad. On Sunday, take home a Southern Fried Soul Food Meal that includes Vegan Southern Fried Drumsticks (with a gluten-free option available), JustVeggiez Soul Greens, Vegan Cheezy Mac & Cheese, Vegan Brown Sugar Sweet Potatos (gluten-free) and Vegan Dinner Rolls. A preorder option is available, but orders can also be placed at the event.

August 9: Greenfield Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday up until the end of October the Greenfield Farmer’s Market at Konkel Park at 5151 W. Layton Ave.,will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market encourages socially distancing and mask wearing. And there are one-way traffic arrows to help prevent crowded spaces. The market is accepting cash, Visa, Mastercard and SNAP benefits for payment. For more information, visit greenfieldwifarmersmarket.com.

