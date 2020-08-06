Concert Venues Seeking COVID-19 Relief
Some independent venues say they can't last another six months.
After going dark in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipating no more public performances for the rest of 2020, independent concert venues mobilized this week to get public backing for federal legislation to rescue them financially.
In Wisconsin, 72 independent venues have signed on to the effort, ranging from the Pabst and Riverside theaters in Milwaukee and the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison to Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield and the Mineral Point Opera House.
In good times, independent performing arts venues can generate up twelve times the income for surrounding businesses — night spots, restaurants or hotels, for instance — for every dollar that the venue takes in, claims the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) in a statement issued this week.
Nine out of 10 such organizations have reportedly warned that they cannot survive six months without “meaningful support from Congress,” states the association, which was formed just as the pandemic was shutting down member locations.
Venues are looking to the Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258) and the RESTART Act (S. 3814/HR 7481), hoping that one or both bills are included in the next round of COVID-19 relief legislation from Congress.
The bills would provide financial aid, in the form of grants or Small Business Administration loans, to qualifying establishments. Both have bipartisan sponsors. NIVA has been mobilizing concert fans to register support, and it has so far collected 1.3 million letters of support, the organization says.
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Concert Venues Seeking COVID-19 Relief - Erik Gunn - Aug 6th, 2020
- Evictions Rising, Activists Call For Moratorium - Isiah Holmes - Aug 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Announces $32 Million to Support COVID-19 Testing at UW Campuses - Gov. Tony Evers - Aug 6th, 2020
- Statement on Testing Protocol Changes - Advocate Aurora Health - Aug 5th, 2020
- Data Wonk: A Mask Mandate is Not Enough - Bruce Thompson - Aug 5th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Slowing in Milwaukee County, Increasing Statewide - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 5th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to support August 11 election - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - Aug 5th, 2020
- Foundation Allocates $30 Million To Equitable COVID-19 Business Recovery - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 5th, 2020
- After Prison Population Increase, the ACLU of Wisconsin Calls on Leadership to Reduce Incarcerated Population During Pandemic - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Aug 5th, 2020
- Living Day to Day as an Essential Worker - Edgar Mendez - Aug 5th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here