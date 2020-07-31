Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

One In Every 50 Milwaukee County Residents Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Death total reaches highest level in 50 days.

By - Jul 31st, 2020 03:12 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Data released Friday by the Department of Health Services confirms Milwaukee County is the first in the state to reach a milestone case level.

DHS reports a case rate of 2,017.2 positive cases per 100,000 residents over the length of the outbreak. But the figure can be better understood with a lower denominator.

At least one out of every 50 Milwaukee County residents has tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 19,248 people. Over 20 percent of the cases have come in the past two weeks.

Milwaukee County’s outbreak, measured on a per-capita basis, is almost 30 percent larger than the next closest county (Racine, 1,583.9). On a total number basis, the county has well over four times as many confirmed cases as the next closest county (Dane, 4,086).

Two percent of all Milwaukee County residents that have contracted the disease have perished, in line with the state average.

The death toll from the virus increased by 15 Friday, the biggest one day jump in over 50 days. The statewide total stands at 934. An average of 4.93 deaths per day have been recorded over the past 30 days, down from the 100-day average of 6.83.

Wisconsin recorded 832 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to data released Friday afternoon by DHS.

The new cases come from 15,379 processed tests, the second-highest total in the past week and the fourth-highest since the outbreak began. But the case total is far from a record high and is the third-lowest total in the past week.

And while the absolute number is not record setting, it does affirm a continued surge in cases. In 21 of the last 23 days, there have been at least 700 new cases reported. The state eclipsed the 700 mark only a single time before the stretch began.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 6.48 and 6.82 percent, while the 14-day testing average has climbed to 13,027.5, the highest it has ever been. A total of 92,892 tests have been processed in the seven days.

A total of 52,940 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,023 in the past week and 12,433 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

For the first time in over a week, active hospitalization data is available again. As of Thursday evening, 341 people are actively hospitalized. The figure is in line with where it was when last reported.

But the number of people newly hospitalized each day has surged lately. A total of 47 people were newly hospitalized over the past 24 hours according to DHS, above the 30-day average of 39.

According to DHS data, 2,017.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,998.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,583.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from b). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,508.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,499.7).

Kenosha (1,441.2), Iron (1,242.3), Walworth (1,144.5), Trempealeau (1,022.5), Waukesha (874.5), Rock (829.6), Dane (771.2) and Dodge (746.2) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 916.2 (up from 901.8 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/31/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/31/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,637 9%
Never hospitalized 30,346 57%
Unknown 17,957 34%
Total 52,940 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/31/2020 Negative as of 7/31/2020 Deaths as of 7/31/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/31/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/31/2020
Adams 69 2,342 2 343.7 3%
Ashland 15 1,600 0 95.5 0%
Barron 228 5,522 3 503.8 1%
Bayfield 18 1,768 1 120.1 6%
Brown 3,919 44,161 51 1508.5 1%
Buffalo 41 1,585 2 311.4 5%
Burnett 13 1,458 1 85.2 8%
Calumet 236 5,445 2 473.8 1%
Chippewa 208 9,731 0 326.9 0%
Clark 168 3,451 7 487.1 4%
Columbia 213 8,943 1 374.0 0%
Crawford 56 3,175 0 343.8 0%
Dane 4,086 118,785 37 771.2 1%
Dodge 655 14,927 5 746.2 1%
Door 84 4,096 3 306.1 4%
Douglas 113 4,243 0 260.4 0%
Dunn 102 5,239 0 229.2 0%
Eau Claire 474 13,509 3 460.2 1%
Florence 7 562 0 161.4 0%
Fond du Lac 529 13,832 6 517.0 1%
Forest 58 900 4 643.2 7%
Grant 318 8,403 14 613.6 4%
Green 123 4,422 1 333.7 1%
Green Lake 52 2,325 0 277.2 0%
Iowa 62 3,307 0 262.5 0%
Iron 71 945 1 1242.3 1%
Jackson 46 4,980 1 224.3 2%
Jefferson 544 12,196 5 642.6 1%
Juneau 119 5,751 1 450.4 1%
Kenosha 2,426 25,723 52 1441.2 2%
Kewaunee 109 2,351 2 535.4 2%
La Crosse 788 16,650 1 668.6 0%
Lafayette 103 2,128 0 615.5 0%
Langlade 43 1,982 1 224.4 2%
Lincoln 60 3,028 0 215.5 0%
Manitowoc 287 9,676 1 361.4 0%
Marathon 547 11,610 5 404.4 1%
Marinette 280 6,544 3 690.7 1%
Marquette 69 1,830 1 453.7 1%
Menominee 18 1,624 0 393.1 0%
Milwaukee 19,248 169,969 438 2017.2 2%
Monroe 205 6,740 1 450.5 0%
Oconto 164 5,529 0 436.7 0%
Oneida 81 4,198 0 229.2 0%
Outagamie 1,061 23,673 12 574.3 1%
Ozaukee 528 11,480 16 598.1 3%
Pepin 40 932 0 550.8 0%
Pierce 164 4,379 0 394.2 0%
Polk 111 5,528 2 256.1 2%
Portage 337 8,306 0 477.3 0%
Price 19 1,744 0 140.8 0%
Racine 3,095 41,244 77 1583.9 2%
Richland 25 2,592 4 142.5 16%
Rock 1,342 23,047 26 829.6 2%
Rusk 14 1,208 1 98.7 7%
Sauk 347 11,747 3 545.6 1%
Sawyer 34 2,480 0 207.7 0%
Shawano 147 5,863 0 358.5 0%
Sheboygan 578 14,670 5 501.7 1%
St. Croix 439 9,926 2 499.3 0%
Taylor 47 1,663 0 230.9 0%
Trempealeau 301 4,699 2 1022.5 1%
Vernon 55 3,735 0 180.2 0%
Vilas 29 2,073 0 134.3 0%
Walworth 1,179 14,401 21 1144.5 2%
Washburn 21 1,730 0 133.9 0%
Washington 805 14,896 22 598.4 3%
Waukesha 3,488 47,327 53 874.5 2%
Waupaca 350 7,201 14 680.4 4%
Waushara 99 5,036 0 410.5 0%
Winnebago 1,014 24,784 17 596.7 2%
Wood 216 8,600 1 294.8 0%
Total 52,940 882,149 934 916.2 2%

