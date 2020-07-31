Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Data released Friday by the Department of Health Services confirms Milwaukee County is the first in the state to reach a milestone case level.

DHS reports a case rate of 2,017.2 positive cases per 100,000 residents over the length of the outbreak. But the figure can be better understood with a lower denominator.

At least one out of every 50 Milwaukee County residents has tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 19,248 people. Over 20 percent of the cases have come in the past two weeks.

Milwaukee County’s outbreak, measured on a per-capita basis, is almost 30 percent larger than the next closest county (Racine, 1,583.9). On a total number basis, the county has well over four times as many confirmed cases as the next closest county (Dane, 4,086).

Two percent of all Milwaukee County residents that have contracted the disease have perished, in line with the state average.

The death toll from the virus increased by 15 Friday, the biggest one day jump in over 50 days. The statewide total stands at 934. An average of 4.93 deaths per day have been recorded over the past 30 days, down from the 100-day average of 6.83.

Wisconsin recorded 832 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to data released Friday afternoon by DHS.

The new cases come from 15,379 processed tests, the second-highest total in the past week and the fourth-highest since the outbreak began. But the case total is far from a record high and is the third-lowest total in the past week.

And while the absolute number is not record setting, it does affirm a continued surge in cases. In 21 of the last 23 days, there have been at least 700 new cases reported. The state eclipsed the 700 mark only a single time before the stretch began.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 6.48 and 6.82 percent, while the 14-day testing average has climbed to 13,027.5, the highest it has ever been. A total of 92,892 tests have been processed in the seven days.

A total of 52,940 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,023 in the past week and 12,433 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

For the first time in over a week, active hospitalization data is available again. As of Thursday evening, 341 people are actively hospitalized. The figure is in line with where it was when last reported.

But the number of people newly hospitalized each day has surged lately. A total of 47 people were newly hospitalized over the past 24 hours according to DHS, above the 30-day average of 39.

According to DHS data, 2,017.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,998.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,583.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from b). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,508.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,499.7).

Kenosha (1,441.2), Iron (1,242.3), Walworth (1,144.5), Trempealeau (1,022.5), Waukesha (874.5), Rock (829.6), Dane (771.2) and Dodge (746.2) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 916.2 (up from 901.8 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/31/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/31/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,637 9% Never hospitalized 30,346 57% Unknown 17,957 34% Total 52,940 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county