One In Every 50 Milwaukee County Residents Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Death total reaches highest level in 50 days.
Data released Friday by the Department of Health Services confirms Milwaukee County is the first in the state to reach a milestone case level.
DHS reports a case rate of 2,017.2 positive cases per 100,000 residents over the length of the outbreak. But the figure can be better understood with a lower denominator.
At least one out of every 50 Milwaukee County residents has tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 19,248 people. Over 20 percent of the cases have come in the past two weeks.
Milwaukee County’s outbreak, measured on a per-capita basis, is almost 30 percent larger than the next closest county (Racine, 1,583.9). On a total number basis, the county has well over four times as many confirmed cases as the next closest county (Dane, 4,086).
Two percent of all Milwaukee County residents that have contracted the disease have perished, in line with the state average.
Wisconsin recorded 832 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to data released Friday afternoon by DHS.
The new cases come from 15,379 processed tests, the second-highest total in the past week and the fourth-highest since the outbreak began. But the case total is far from a record high and is the third-lowest total in the past week.
And while the absolute number is not record setting, it does affirm a continued surge in cases. In 21 of the last 23 days, there have been at least 700 new cases reported. The state eclipsed the 700 mark only a single time before the stretch began.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 6.48 and 6.82 percent, while the 14-day testing average has climbed to 13,027.5, the highest it has ever been. A total of 92,892 tests have been processed in the seven days.
A total of 52,940 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,023 in the past week and 12,433 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
For the first time in over a week, active hospitalization data is available again. As of Thursday evening, 341 people are actively hospitalized. The figure is in line with where it was when last reported.
But the number of people newly hospitalized each day has surged lately. A total of 47 people were newly hospitalized over the past 24 hours according to DHS, above the 30-day average of 39.
According to DHS data, 2,017.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,998.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,583.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from b). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,508.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,499.7).
Kenosha (1,441.2), Iron (1,242.3), Walworth (1,144.5), Trempealeau (1,022.5), Waukesha (874.5), Rock (829.6), Dane (771.2) and Dodge (746.2) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 916.2 (up from 901.8 yesterday).
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 7/31/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/31/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|4,637
|9%
|Never hospitalized
|30,346
|57%
|Unknown
|17,957
|34%
|Total
|52,940
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 7/31/2020
|Negative as of 7/31/2020
|Deaths as of 7/31/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/31/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/31/2020
|Adams
|69
|2,342
|2
|343.7
|3%
|Ashland
|15
|1,600
|0
|95.5
|0%
|Barron
|228
|5,522
|3
|503.8
|1%
|Bayfield
|18
|1,768
|1
|120.1
|6%
|Brown
|3,919
|44,161
|51
|1508.5
|1%
|Buffalo
|41
|1,585
|2
|311.4
|5%
|Burnett
|13
|1,458
|1
|85.2
|8%
|Calumet
|236
|5,445
|2
|473.8
|1%
|Chippewa
|208
|9,731
|0
|326.9
|0%
|Clark
|168
|3,451
|7
|487.1
|4%
|Columbia
|213
|8,943
|1
|374.0
|0%
|Crawford
|56
|3,175
|0
|343.8
|0%
|Dane
|4,086
|118,785
|37
|771.2
|1%
|Dodge
|655
|14,927
|5
|746.2
|1%
|Door
|84
|4,096
|3
|306.1
|4%
|Douglas
|113
|4,243
|0
|260.4
|0%
|Dunn
|102
|5,239
|0
|229.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|474
|13,509
|3
|460.2
|1%
|Florence
|7
|562
|0
|161.4
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|529
|13,832
|6
|517.0
|1%
|Forest
|58
|900
|4
|643.2
|7%
|Grant
|318
|8,403
|14
|613.6
|4%
|Green
|123
|4,422
|1
|333.7
|1%
|Green Lake
|52
|2,325
|0
|277.2
|0%
|Iowa
|62
|3,307
|0
|262.5
|0%
|Iron
|71
|945
|1
|1242.3
|1%
|Jackson
|46
|4,980
|1
|224.3
|2%
|Jefferson
|544
|12,196
|5
|642.6
|1%
|Juneau
|119
|5,751
|1
|450.4
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,426
|25,723
|52
|1441.2
|2%
|Kewaunee
|109
|2,351
|2
|535.4
|2%
|La Crosse
|788
|16,650
|1
|668.6
|0%
|Lafayette
|103
|2,128
|0
|615.5
|0%
|Langlade
|43
|1,982
|1
|224.4
|2%
|Lincoln
|60
|3,028
|0
|215.5
|0%
|Manitowoc
|287
|9,676
|1
|361.4
|0%
|Marathon
|547
|11,610
|5
|404.4
|1%
|Marinette
|280
|6,544
|3
|690.7
|1%
|Marquette
|69
|1,830
|1
|453.7
|1%
|Menominee
|18
|1,624
|0
|393.1
|0%
|Milwaukee
|19,248
|169,969
|438
|2017.2
|2%
|Monroe
|205
|6,740
|1
|450.5
|0%
|Oconto
|164
|5,529
|0
|436.7
|0%
|Oneida
|81
|4,198
|0
|229.2
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,061
|23,673
|12
|574.3
|1%
|Ozaukee
|528
|11,480
|16
|598.1
|3%
|Pepin
|40
|932
|0
|550.8
|0%
|Pierce
|164
|4,379
|0
|394.2
|0%
|Polk
|111
|5,528
|2
|256.1
|2%
|Portage
|337
|8,306
|0
|477.3
|0%
|Price
|19
|1,744
|0
|140.8
|0%
|Racine
|3,095
|41,244
|77
|1583.9
|2%
|Richland
|25
|2,592
|4
|142.5
|16%
|Rock
|1,342
|23,047
|26
|829.6
|2%
|Rusk
|14
|1,208
|1
|98.7
|7%
|Sauk
|347
|11,747
|3
|545.6
|1%
|Sawyer
|34
|2,480
|0
|207.7
|0%
|Shawano
|147
|5,863
|0
|358.5
|0%
|Sheboygan
|578
|14,670
|5
|501.7
|1%
|St. Croix
|439
|9,926
|2
|499.3
|0%
|Taylor
|47
|1,663
|0
|230.9
|0%
|Trempealeau
|301
|4,699
|2
|1022.5
|1%
|Vernon
|55
|3,735
|0
|180.2
|0%
|Vilas
|29
|2,073
|0
|134.3
|0%
|Walworth
|1,179
|14,401
|21
|1144.5
|2%
|Washburn
|21
|1,730
|0
|133.9
|0%
|Washington
|805
|14,896
|22
|598.4
|3%
|Waukesha
|3,488
|47,327
|53
|874.5
|2%
|Waupaca
|350
|7,201
|14
|680.4
|4%
|Waushara
|99
|5,036
|0
|410.5
|0%
|Winnebago
|1,014
|24,784
|17
|596.7
|2%
|Wood
|216
|8,600
|1
|294.8
|0%
|Total
|52,940
|882,149
|934
|916.2
|2%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- GOP Senators Plan Override of Mask Mandate - Laurel White - Jul 31st, 2020
- WI Daily: One In Every 50 Milwaukee County Residents Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2020
- Baldwin, Colleagues Urge Senate to Reject Conditioning Federal Funds to Schools on Re-Opening In-Person - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jul 31st, 2020
- COVID-19 Effect on Economy is Widespread, Complex - Rachael Vasquez - Jul 31st, 2020
- New Order Allows Milwaukee Schools To Reopen, Could Halt Indoor Dining - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2020
- Pandemic Imperiling Local Government Budgets - Brady Carlson - Jul 31st, 2020
- Legislature Must Take Action on Mask Mandate - State Sen. Duey Stroebel - Jul 31st, 2020
- Daily COVID-19 Growth Slowing in Milwaukee County - Graham Kilmer - Jul 30th, 2020
- New Unemployment Claims Rising - Graham Kilmer - Jul 30th, 2020
- Majority Leader Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers’ Mask Mandate - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Jul 30th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here