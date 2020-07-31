This Weekend’s Protests Against Police Brutality

This weekend will mark the second-straight month of protests.

As protests against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd continue in Milwaukee, here is a list of marches and events occurring this weekend. If you plan to go, do your best to social distance and please wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Have another protest? Email us at info@urbanmilwaukee.com

Saturday

9:00 a.m.: Get Up, Stand Up Yard Sign Pick Up. 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Washington Park Wednesdays will be handing out free yard signs at the Washington Park Bandshell to show solidarity with the fight against racism.

12:00 p.m.: Stand For Justice. This protest will stand at the intersection of 27th and Oklahoma with signs protesting police brutality and racism. One of the organizers says it is a good protest for those unable to attend long protests and rallies.

2:00 p.m.: Wee Chalk Your Walk: Fernwood Neighborhood. The Black Educators Caucus MKE is organizing this event. It begins at Morgan Park, 3400 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Protesters will chalk statements of solidarity with BLM and victims of police killings.

Sunday

2:00 p.m.: #NittyNation Good Vibrations Send Off. This event starts at Liberty Heights Park, 1540 S. 62nd St., in West Allis. It’s a send off for Frank Nitty and others as they begin their march to Washington D.C.

3:00 p.m.: Black Lives Matter: Martyrs of Injustice/Heroes of Protest Mural Unveiling. This event honors those killed by the Milwaukee Police Department as well as protest organizers Khalil Coleman, Markasa Tucker, Vaun Mayes and Nitty. This event is invite only due to COVID-19, but you can follow on Mayes’ Facebook livestream here.

4:00 p.m.: Kneel for 9 & Self-led Prairie Prayer/Meditation Walk. This protest begins at Redeemer United Church of Christ, W220N4915 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.