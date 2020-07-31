GOP Senators Plan Override of Mask Mandate
Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald says the Senate is ready to convene.
The leader of the Wisconsin state Senate says GOP lawmakers are ready to vote on overriding Gov. Tony Evers’ new statewide mask mandate, but the fate of an override in the state Assembly remains unclear.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Friday morning his Republican colleagues in the Senate “stand ready to convene the body to end the Governor’s order.”
“The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this. How can we trust that he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose in-person instruction this fall?” Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “There are bigger issues at play here, and my caucus members stand ready to fight back.”
The state Legislature could override the governor’s emergency declaration and mask mandate with a simple majority vote in both chambers. Republicans hold a 19-13 majority in the Senate and a 63-36 majority in the Assembly.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the override’s prospects in his chamber.
The vote would come in the form of a joint resolution, which does not require the governor’s signature to go into effect. State law allows the governor’s emergency declarations to be halted either by the governor, if he chooses to end the declaration ahead of schedule, or by a legislative joint resolution.
The governor’s statewide mask mandate, issued Thursday, requires people five-years-old and older to wear masks in indoor and “enclosed” public spaces in Wisconsin, beginning tomorrow. The order is set to be in effect until Sept. 28.
There is also a possibility the order could be challenged in court. A conservative advocacy group has said its lawyers are reviewing the governor’s action.
GOP Leader: Senators Ready To Override Statewide Mask Mandate was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- GOP Senators Plan Override of Mask Mandate - Laurel White - Jul 31st, 2020
- WI Daily: One In Every 50 Milwaukee County Residents Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2020
- Baldwin, Colleagues Urge Senate to Reject Conditioning Federal Funds to Schools on Re-Opening In-Person - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jul 31st, 2020
- COVID-19 Effect on Economy is Widespread, Complex - Rachael Vasquez - Jul 31st, 2020
- New Order Allows Milwaukee Schools To Reopen, Could Halt Indoor Dining - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2020
- Pandemic Imperiling Local Government Budgets - Brady Carlson - Jul 31st, 2020
- Legislature Must Take Action on Mask Mandate - State Sen. Duey Stroebel - Jul 31st, 2020
- Daily COVID-19 Growth Slowing in Milwaukee County - Graham Kilmer - Jul 30th, 2020
- New Unemployment Claims Rising - Graham Kilmer - Jul 30th, 2020
- Majority Leader Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers’ Mask Mandate - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Jul 30th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
More about the Statewide Mask Mandate
- GOP Senators Plan Override of Mask Mandate - Laurel White - Jul 31st, 2020
- Legislature Must Take Action on Mask Mandate - State Sen. Duey Stroebel - Jul 31st, 2020
- Majority Leader Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers’ Mask Mandate - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Jul 30th, 2020
- Statement from Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow after Governor Evers Issues Mask Mandate - Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow - Jul 30th, 2020
- Statement: Mask mandate an important step, but state leaders should create new stay-at-home order - WISPIRG - Jul 30th, 2020
- Chairwoman Nicholson Urges Local Health Officers to Enforce Statewide Mask Rule - Sup. Marcelia Nicholson - Jul 30th, 2020
- State mask mandate is in the best interest of Wisconsin residents - Common Council President Cavalier Johnson - Jul 30th, 2020
- Governor Evers Public Health Emergency’s Next Step is Closing Schools - Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann - Jul 30th, 2020
- Dictator Evers’ Mask Decree - State Rep. Cody Horlacher - Jul 30th, 2020
- Evers Issues Statewide Mask Mandate - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 30th, 2020
Read more about Statewide Mask Mandate here