1,059 New Cases As Governor Announces Mask Mandate

Second biggest testing and case day on record.

By - Jul 30th, 2020 03:03 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,059 new COVID-19 cases from 17,270 processed tests on Thursday afternoon. It was the second-highest testing total and case total ever reported by the department.

The results mark 20 out of 22 days that the state has recorded over 700 new cases of the disease, a level it had hit only once before the stretch began.

The one-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that registered a new case of the disease, was 6.13 percent. The seven- and 14-day averages stand at 6.54 and 6.92 percent. As testing and cases have surged in the past two weeks, the 14-day average has fallen from a July 21st peak of 7.19 percent.

The 14-day rate had hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

“Unfortunately things have changed drastically since then,” said Governor Tony Evers in a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

Evers issued a new emergency health order and with it a statewide mask mandate. The order goes into effect August 1st, the same day Jill Karofsky replaces a justice who voted against the legality of the state’s Safer at Home order in May. But Evers said his decision to issue the order is based on science. “The virus is the issue, not Karofsky,” he told reporters. “We have been thinking about this for several weeks.”

“Wisconsin is in a much more serious situation today than it was a month ago,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

There is still no data on the number of people actively hospitalized, and the issue is expected to continue into next week. Palm said hospitals must enter data into two different systems, one federal and one for the state. “We were given very little notice on some new reporting requirements from the federal government,” said Palm. “We have been diligently working with them to smooth out these issues.”

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said he didn’t believe any of the hospitals were at a capacity level where they needed to use crisis care plans at the moment, but that didn’t mean the public health system is not strained.

“I would anecdotally say that nearly 100 percent of our local health departments are in crisis mode,” he said of contact tracing and other efforts related to controlling the spread of the virus. “Our ability to control it at the local level is becoming very threatened, very weak.”

A total of 51 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 38.1. The average has trended upward in recent weeks.

But the percentage of people requiring hospitalization has trended downward as the average age of those contracting the disease has decreased. DHS reports that 8.8 percent of those with a confirmed case have required hospitalization, but breaking that down by decade reveals a hospitalization rate that ranges from 43 percent for people in their eighties to two percent for teens.

Individuals under the age of 40 represent 54.4 percent of all new cases in the past 30 days. Individuals ages 20 to 29 represent 25 percent all COVID-19 cases over the length of the outbreak and 28.5 percent of cases in the past 30 days.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 919, an increase of eight in the past 24 hours. An average of 4.5 deaths per day have been recorded in the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.77.

According to DHS data, 1,998.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,967) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,565 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,541). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,499.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,483.2).

Kenosha (1,410.3), Iron (1,207.3), Walworth (1,108.6), Trempealeau (968.1), Waukesha (847.4), Rock (822.2), Dane (756.3) and Dodge (731.4) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 901.8 (up from 883.4 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/30/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/30/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,590 9%
Never hospitalized 29,761 57%
Unknown 17,757 34%
Total 52,108 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/30/2020 Negative as of 7/30/2020 Deaths as of 7/30/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/30/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/30/2020
Adams 66 2,304 2 328.8 3%
Ashland 15 1,596 0 95.5 0%
Barron 207 5,450 3 457.4 1%
Bayfield 18 1,762 1 120.1 6%
Brown 3,896 43,458 50 1499.7 1%
Buffalo 41 1,570 2 311.4 5%
Burnett 13 1,441 1 85.2 8%
Calumet 230 5,392 2 461.8 1%
Chippewa 203 9,665 0 319.0 0%
Clark 167 3,426 7 484.2 4%
Columbia 210 8,866 1 368.7 0%
Crawford 55 3,158 0 337.7 0%
Dane 4,007 116,839 35 756.3 1%
Dodge 642 14,785 5 731.4 1%
Door 84 4,072 3 306.1 4%
Douglas 110 4,199 0 253.4 0%
Dunn 101 5,182 0 227.0 0%
Eau Claire 462 13,427 3 448.6 1%
Florence 7 548 0 161.4 0%
Fond du Lac 522 13,689 6 510.2 1%
Forest 57 887 4 632.1 7%
Grant 313 8,348 14 603.9 4%
Green 121 4,395 1 328.2 1%
Green Lake 50 2,276 0 266.6 0%
Iowa 62 3,309 0 262.5 0%
Iron 69 933 1 1207.3 1%
Jackson 45 4,955 1 219.4 2%
Jefferson 542 12,000 5 640.3 1%
Juneau 117 5,707 1 442.9 1%
Kenosha 2,374 25,558 51 1410.3 2%
Kewaunee 109 2,329 2 535.4 2%
La Crosse 775 16,457 1 657.6 0%
Lafayette 102 2,110 0 609.5 0%
Langlade 42 1,944 1 219.2 2%
Lincoln 60 2,990 0 215.5 0%
Manitowoc 281 9,622 1 353.9 0%
Marathon 532 11,483 5 393.3 1%
Marinette 272 6,478 3 671.0 1%
Marquette 67 1,752 1 440.6 1%
Menominee 18 1,613 0 393.1 0%
Milwaukee 19,069 166,828 433 1998.4 2%
Monroe 200 6,635 1 439.5 1%
Oconto 164 5,489 0 436.7 0%
Oneida 79 4,165 0 223.5 0%
Outagamie 1,037 23,478 12 561.3 1%
Ozaukee 514 10,236 16 582.2 3%
Pepin 40 928 0 550.8 0%
Pierce 160 4,335 0 384.6 0%
Polk 108 5,465 2 249.1 2%
Portage 330 8,215 0 467.4 0%
Price 18 1,729 0 133.4 0%
Racine 3,058 40,861 75 1565.0 2%
Richland 25 2,571 4 142.5 16%
Rock 1,330 22,856 26 822.2 2%
Rusk 13 1,195 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 338 11,681 3 531.5 1%
Sawyer 31 2,444 0 189.4 0%
Shawano 143 5,792 0 348.7 0%
Sheboygan 573 14,507 5 497.4 1%
St. Croix 433 9,802 2 492.5 0%
Taylor 44 1,643 0 216.2 0%
Trempealeau 285 4,591 1 968.1 0%
Vernon 54 3,724 0 177.0 0%
Vilas 28 2,041 0 129.7 0%
Walworth 1,142 14,195 21 1108.6 2%
Washburn 17 1,711 0 108.4 0%
Washington 791 13,235 22 588.0 3%
Waukesha 3,380 46,309 51 847.4 2%
Waupaca 344 7,177 14 668.7 4%
Waushara 95 4,973 0 393.9 0%
Winnebago 997 24,367 16 586.7 2%
Wood 204 8,449 1 278.4 0%
Total 52,108 867,602 919 901.8 2%

