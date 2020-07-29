Over 700 cases in 19 of last 21 days, but positive case rate no longer climbing.

Wisconsin recorded 870 positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, the 19th time in 21 days that the state has recorded over 700 positive tests according to the Department of Health Services. Prior to the streak, the state had recorded over 700 cases in a single 24-hour period only once.

Wednesday’s cases come from 14,694 tests, a positive case rate of 5.92 percent. The seven- and 14-day averages both ticked upward to 6.67 percent and 6.95 percent, but both are below where they were a week ago.

Public health officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands as evidence of sufficient testing and a disease spread that may be slowing. The 14-day testing average climbed to an all-time high of 12,672 per day.

Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 911. An average of 4.47 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.81.

A total of 51,049 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,202 in the past week and 12,322 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

DHS reports that 46 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 38.

What about the number of people actively hospitalized? Still no data for the eighth day. A message on the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard said the organization is making changes to accommodate “recently announced requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are working to make any disruption as short and minimal as possible.”

A total of 4,539 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with the disease since the outbreak began, 8.9 percent of all people with a confirmed case of the disease. The percentage has trended down as the number of people infected under the age of 40 has grown.

According to DHS data, 1,967 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,941.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,541 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,527.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,483.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,471.2).

Kenosha (1,390.7), Iron (1,189.9), Walworth (1,070.7), Trempealeau (954.5), Waukesha (823.3), Rock (819.1), Dane (749.3) and Dodge (722.3) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 883.4 (up from 868.4 yesterday).

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/29/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/29/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,539 9% Never hospitalized 29,128 57% Unknown 17,382 34% Total 51,049 100%

