870 New COVID-19 Cases

Over 700 cases in 19 of last 21 days, but positive case rate no longer climbing.

By - Jul 29th, 2020 10:23 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded 870 positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, the 19th time in 21 days that the state has recorded over 700 positive tests according to the Department of Health Services. Prior to the streak, the state had recorded over 700 cases in a single 24-hour period only once.

Wednesday’s cases come from 14,694 tests, a positive case rate of 5.92 percent. The seven- and 14-day averages both ticked upward to 6.67 percent and 6.95 percent, but both are below where they were a week ago.

Public health officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands as evidence of sufficient testing and a disease spread that may be slowing. The 14-day testing average climbed to an all-time high of 12,672 per day.

Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 911. An average of 4.47 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.81.

A total of 51,049 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,202 in the past week and 12,322 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

DHS reports that 46 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 38.

What about the number of people actively hospitalized? Still no data for the eighth day. A message on the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard said the organization is making changes to accommodate “recently announced requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are working to make any disruption as short and minimal as possible.”

A total of 4,539 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with the disease since the outbreak began, 8.9 percent of all people with a confirmed case of the disease. The percentage has trended down as the number of people infected under the age of 40 has grown.

According to DHS data, 1,967 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,941.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,541 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,527.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,483.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,471.2).

Kenosha (1,390.7), Iron (1,189.9), Walworth (1,070.7), Trempealeau (954.5), Waukesha (823.3), Rock (819.1), Dane (749.3) and Dodge (722.3) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 883.4 (up from 868.4 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/29/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/29/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,539 9%
Never hospitalized 29,128 57%
Unknown 17,382 34%
Total 51,049 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/29/2020 Negative as of 7/29/2020 Deaths as of 7/29/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/29/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/29/2020
Adams 65 2,271 2 323.8 3%
Ashland 15 1,576 0 95.5 0%
Barron 145 5,289 3 320.4 2%
Bayfield 19 1,751 1 126.7 5%
Brown 3,855 42,831 50 1483.9 1%
Buffalo 40 1,555 2 303.8 5%
Burnett 13 1,408 1 85.2 8%
Calumet 224 5,284 2 449.7 1%
Chippewa 198 9,558 0 311.1 0%
Clark 166 3,375 7 481.3 4%
Columbia 204 8,748 1 358.2 0%
Crawford 54 3,143 0 331.5 0%
Dane 3,970 113,416 35 749.3 1%
Dodge 634 14,620 5 722.3 1%
Door 82 4,010 3 298.8 4%
Douglas 102 4,072 0 235.0 0%
Dunn 98 5,118 0 220.2 0%
Eau Claire 448 13,222 3 435.0 1%
Florence 5 542 0 115.3 0%
Fond du Lac 513 13,579 6 501.4 1%
Forest 57 870 4 632.1 7%
Grant 303 8,291 14 584.6 5%
Green 121 4,354 1 328.2 1%
Green Lake 50 2,256 0 266.6 0%
Iowa 56 3,410 0 237.1 0%
Iron 68 921 1 1189.9 1%
Jackson 43 4,903 1 209.7 2%
Jefferson 535 11,848 4 632.0 1%
Juneau 114 5,633 1 431.5 1%
Kenosha 2,341 25,436 51 1390.7 2%
Kewaunee 106 2,292 2 520.6 2%
La Crosse 762 16,288 1 646.6 0%
Lafayette 101 2,079 0 603.5 0%
Langlade 38 1,922 1 198.3 3%
Lincoln 56 2,954 0 201.1 0%
Manitowoc 272 9,399 1 342.5 0%
Marathon 518 11,252 4 383.0 1%
Marinette 257 6,385 3 634.0 1%
Marquette 67 1,723 1 440.6 1%
Menominee 18 1,590 0 393.1 0%
Milwaukee 18,769 163,551 429 1967.0 2%
Monroe 192 6,556 1 422.0 1%
Oconto 154 5,433 0 410.1 0%
Oneida 74 4,104 0 209.4 0%
Outagamie 1,008 23,136 12 545.6 1%
Ozaukee 494 9,774 16 559.6 3%
Pepin 41 919 0 564.6 0%
Pierce 159 4,279 0 382.2 0%
Polk 105 5,408 2 242.2 2%
Portage 327 8,101 0 463.2 0%
Price 18 1,710 0 133.4 0%
Racine 3,011 40,335 75 1541.0 2%
Richland 22 2,523 4 125.4 18%
Rock 1,325 22,501 26 819.1 2%
Rusk 13 1,172 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 319 11,613 3 501.6 1%
Sawyer 27 2,399 0 164.9 0%
Shawano 139 5,719 0 338.9 0%
Sheboygan 558 14,256 5 484.4 1%
St. Croix 424 9,696 2 482.3 0%
Taylor 42 1,625 0 206.3 0%
Trempealeau 281 4,557 1 954.5 0%
Vernon 51 3,540 0 167.1 0%
Vilas 25 2,006 0 115.8 0%
Walworth 1,103 13,697 21 1070.7 2%
Washburn 14 1,674 0 89.2 0%
Washington 747 12,769 22 555.2 3%
Waukesha 3,284 44,936 49 823.3 1%
Waupaca 334 7,083 14 649.2 4%
Waushara 89 4,906 0 369.0 0%
Winnebago 978 23,922 16 575.5 2%
Wood 189 8,317 1 257.9 1%
Total 51,049 851,391 911 883.4 2%

