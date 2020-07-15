Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Milwaukee Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak In State, Gap Widening

821 new cases reported in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

By - Jul 15th, 2020 02:57 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Milwaukee County’s COVID-19 outbreak remains the worst in the state on a per-capita and total number basis. But of greater concern, data released Wendesday by the state Department of Health Services shows that the county is now pulling away from the other 71 Wisconsin counties.

On a per-capita basis twice as many residents in Milwaukee contracted COVID-19 in the past two week than Brown County, which has the second greatest per-capita rate since the start of the outbreak.

Milwaukee County has logged 340 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, bringing its total to 1,538.3 per 100,000 residents. Brown County has logged 170 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks (1,288 overall), the 11th highest figure in the state. Racine, which has the third-greatest outbreak (1,237), has recorded 120 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, the 26th highest total.

Milwaukee has only had the worst outbreak since June 20th, the day the state started a now 26-day upward trend in the positive case rate from test results.

The news comes as Wisconsin continues to set new highs in new COVID-19 cases.

Six times in the past week Wisconsin has recorded over 750 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 750-case threshold is one the state had never crossed before this week.

What are the other counties with state-leading spreads currently? By-and-large small counties. Trempealeau County, population 29,442, recorded 260 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks. Marquette County, population 15,434, recorded 39 new cases in the past week, a total sufficient to boost its total by 250 cases per 100,000 residents.

The fourth-place county is a large one though. Dane County recorded 240 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks. It now has the eighth-worst outbreak in the state over the length of the pandemic.

The activity level report, updated every Wednesday by DHS, comes as the department reported 821 people tested positive for the disease from 13,925 positive tests in the past 24 hours, a positive case rate of 5.90 percent.

The 14-day positive case rate, on a 26-day upward trend since hitting a low 2.69 percent on June 19th, now stands at 6.61 percent. The seven-day average is 6.9 percent.

The number of people actively hospitalized is trending upward since hitting a three-month low of 235 on July 4th. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that 295 people are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease. A total of 31 people were newly admitted with a positive case in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 29.

The number of people hospitalized with a test pending, 177, is up by 27 in the past week.

DHS reported one new death, with the statewide total now at 827.

The majority of new cases remain concentrated in individuals under the age of 40 who have a lower hospitalization rate and lower death rate.

A total of 38,727 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 15,795 in the past 30 days and 5,573 in the past week.  DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.

According to DHS data, 1,538.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,509) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,288.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,272.9). Racine County has 1,237.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,223.7).

Kenosha (1,087.7), Walworth (791.2), Rock (668.2), Trempealeau (659), Dane (611.9), Dodge (611.8), Forest (543.4), La Crosse (524.4), Lafayette (501.9), Winnebago (473.1), Waukesha (470.8) and Jefferson (453.6) are the only other counties with more than 450 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 670.2 (up from 656 yesterday).

There are currently 978 ventilators and 329 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 946 ventilators and 388 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/15/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,923 10%
Never hospitalized 22,132 57%
Unknown 12,672 33%
Total 38,727 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization with age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/15/2020 Negative as of 7/15/2020 Deaths as of 7/15/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/15/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/15/2020
Adams 45 1,885 2 224.2 4%
Ashland 8 1,167 0 50.9 0%
Barron 54 4,246 1 119.3 2%
Bayfield 11 1,437 1 73.4 9%
Brown 3,348 35,851 44 1288.8 1%
Buffalo 21 1,203 2 159.5 10%
Burnett 5 1,106 1 32.8 20%
Calumet 165 4,257 2 331.3 1%
Chippewa 145 7,930 0 227.9 0%
Clark 121 2,776 7 350.8 6%
Columbia 129 7,246 1 226.5 1%
Crawford 46 2,778 0 282.4 0%
Dane 3,242 88,640 33 611.9 1%
Dodge 537 12,450 5 611.8 1%
Door 65 3,274 3 236.9 5%
Douglas 64 3,329 0 147.5 0%
Dunn 59 4,223 0 132.6 0%
Eau Claire 351 10,989 1 340.8 0%
Florence 5 470 0 115.3 0%
Fond du Lac 405 11,613 6 395.8 1%
Forest 49 696 3 543.4 6%
Grant 223 6,903 13 430.3 6%
Green 110 3,610 1 298.4 1%
Green Lake 43 1,957 0 229.2 0%
Iowa 47 3,095 0 199.0 0%
Iron 21 514 1 367.5 5%
Jackson 37 4,247 1 180.4 3%
Jefferson 384 8,746 4 453.6 1%
Juneau 59 4,377 1 223.3 2%
Kenosha 1,831 20,372 47 1087.7 3%
Kewaunee 86 1,880 1 422.4 1%
La Crosse 618 14,208 0 524.4 0%
Lafayette 84 1,636 0 501.9 0%
Langlade 11 1,588 1 57.4 9%
Lincoln 24 2,319 0 86.2 0%
Manitowoc 167 7,671 1 210.3 1%
Marathon 312 8,937 1 230.7 0%
Marinette 126 5,163 3 310.8 2%
Marquette 55 1,428 1 361.7 2%
Menominee 10 1,392 0 218.4 0%
Milwaukee 14,679 131,661 403 1538.3 3%
Monroe 145 5,686 1 318.7 1%
Oconto 101 4,359 0 268.9 0%
Oneida 38 3,075 0 107.5 0%
Outagamie 719 18,695 9 389.2 1%
Ozaukee 340 7,631 16 385.1 5%
Pepin 18 705 0 247.9 0%
Pierce 113 3,335 0 271.6 0%
Polk 74 4,367 2 170.7 3%
Portage 260 6,816 0 368.3 0%
Price 9 1,218 0 66.7 0%
Racine 2,418 32,119 65 1237.5 3%
Richland 17 1,898 4 96.9 24%
Rock 1,081 18,542 24 668.2 2%
Rusk 12 967 1 84.6 8%
Sauk 191 8,413 3 300.3 2%
Sawyer 15 2,040 0 91.6 0%
Shawano 104 4,805 0 253.6 0%
Sheboygan 326 11,175 4 283.0 1%
St. Croix 297 7,889 2 337.8 1%
Taylor 25 1,281 0 122.8 0%
Trempealeau 194 3,927 0 659.0 0%
Vernon 42 3,097 0 137.6 0%
Vilas 17 1,511 0 78.7 0%
Walworth 815 11,325 18 791.2 2%
Washburn 6 1,349 0 38.2 0%
Washington 510 10,217 19 379.1 4%
Waukesha 1,878 33,394 40 470.8 2%
Waupaca 196 5,715 13 381.0 7%
Waushara 48 4,105 0 199.0 0%
Winnebago 804 20,898 14 473.1 2%
Wood 112 6,475 1 152.9 1%
Total 38,727 686,299 827 670.2 2%

