Don’t Let Utilities Shut Off People’s Power
PSC decision allows utilities in Wisconsin to start disconnecting power as of July 25.
On June 11, the Public Service Commission (PSC) made a terrible decision: It allowed utilities in Wisconsin to start disconnecting power, as of July 25, from people who’ve fallen behind on their payments.
Gov. Tony Evers, to his credit, in March urged the PSC to issue a moratorium on such shut-offs, which it did, until July 25, on the assumption that the coronavirus pandemic would be under control by now and that our economy would be humming.
But neither is true. The pandemic is back with a vengeance, and the unemployment rate stands at 12 percent.
Many people simply can’t pay their utilities right now. To allow the utility companies to shut them off will be a disaster.
It’ll deprive thousands of their ability to get on the Internet and thereby interfere with their ability to get or hold a job.
It’ll also likely have a disproportionate negative effect on people of color, who already are facing the brunt of this pandemic and this recession.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is joining with the Sierra Club, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, and other nonprofit groups in urging the Public Service Commission to reverse its decision and to the moratorium until next April.
We are also urging utilities to have a heart and to not shut off power to people who need it to stay healthy, safe and connected.
Utilities are big players in the influence peddling game in the state capitol.
Over the last ten years, they’ve contributed almost $3 million to candidates and committees ($2,947,733). This includes large individual, PAC, and corporate contributions. About 72 percent went to Republicans and 28 percent to Democrats.
Here’s a list of the top six recipients:
Former Gov. Scott Walker, $583,297
Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, $322,483
Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, $294,896
State Senate Democratic Committee, $153,901
Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, $119,483
Gov. Evers, $116,025
Please contact the PSC commissioners and urge them to change their minds on this issue and to extend this much-needed moratorium.
Here’s how you contact them: PSCConsumerAffairsMail@wisconsin.gov.
Matt Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: Milwaukee Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak In State, Gap Widening - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 15th, 2020
- Data Wonk: Why Wisconsin, U.S. Failed Against COVID-19 - Bruce Thompson - Jul 15th, 2020
- Op Ed: Don’t Let Utilities Shut Off People’s Power - Matt Rothschild - Jul 15th, 2020
- The COVID-19 Child Care Chasm - Erik Gunn - Jul 15th, 2020
- City Business: South Side Tailor Now Makes Masks - Juan Miguel Martinez - Jul 15th, 2020
- Baldwin Helps Introduce $430 Billion Coronavirus Relief Legislation to Address National Child Care and Education Crises as Democrats Urge Republicans to Act on Bold COVID-19 Relief - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jul 15th, 2020
- Why Are Bars Still Open? - Graham Kilmer - Jul 14th, 2020
- City Hall: Don’t Call 911 On City Mask Mandate - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 14th, 2020
- Milwaukee Cares Mask Ordinance to Go into Effect July 16 - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jul 14th, 2020
- Johnson Opposes More Economic Stimulus Funding - Rob Mentzer - Jul 14th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Op-Ed
-
UWM Must Take Student Protests SeriouslyJul 13th, 2020 by Rachel Ida Buff
-
The Tale of Two MilwaukeesJul 12th, 2020 by Yui Hashimoto
-
State High Court Nullifies 2018 ElectionJul 12th, 2020 by James Rowen