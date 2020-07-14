Why Are Bars Still Open?
They are key spreaders of COVID-19. So why are city and county health officials okay with bars being open?
The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating right now. So much so that the City of Milwaukee just passed an ordinance mandating the wearing of masks in all public spaces. But bars, pointed to by many experts as the leading culprits for this latest spike in disease, remain open.
Top health officials in the area have warned against going to a friend’s house, or coming in contact with people outside of your household. But bars and restaurants remain open.
The state has posted record numbers of new cases of COVID-19 in recent days. By Tuesday afternoon, the state saw 964 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, a new record. It was the fourth time in recent days that the state set a new record high, with state officials saying the numbers were not the result of increased testing.
“We have not been successful in flattening the curve,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. He said the city took “measured” steps to allow businesses to open up. “But if we’re gonna continue to have the businesses open, then we as residents, have to take additional steps to make sure that we can be out in circulation.”
The city’s new mandate requires a mask anytime someone is in a public space and within six feet of other people. As Jeanette Kowalik, the Health Commissioner for the City of Milwaukee, put it: “Essentially what this means is, whenever you’re outside of your house or wherever you live, you need to wear a mask.”
However, the mandate allows exceptions for both eating and drinking. So it won’t apply to someone drinking in a bar.
Urban Milwaukee asked the area’s top public health officials during a media briefing Tuesday if they thought bars and restaurants should remain open. Dr. Ben Weston, director of emergency medical services for Milwaukee County, declined to answer. Kowalik said the health department is comfortable with bars and restaurants remaining open with the modifications to capacity, spacing and sanitizing that are in place under the city’s order. If they were still operating as they did before the pandemic hit, she said, then no, they should not be open.
Kowalik and Weston said during the same briefing that being exposed to people outside of your household is not safe right now.
Weston said, “Yeah, unfortunately, having friends over in your house for dinner, it’s just not something that’s safe to do right now.”
Said Kowalik: “It’s the point of, being exposed to people outside of your household that is the concern, because you can quickly be exposed and then everyone in your household can possibly be compromised.”
“I think wearing masks, changing your activities is a sacrifice everybody should be making,” Weston said.
It’s young people that are the major driver behind the massive spike in cases right now. And it’s young people, primarily, that are frequenting the bars in Milwaukee right now.
Younger populations are less likely, statistically, to develop serious symptoms or die from COVID-19. But Kowalik noted that some areas are beginning to see increasing numbers of young people in their intensive care units.
And, Kowalik said, ‘recovering’ from COVID-19 just means you’re not testing positive for the virus anymore. After ‘recovering’ someone may still be left with damage to organ systems, their heart or lungs, among other complications.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
