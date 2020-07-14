Jeramey Jannene will interview Brostoff about state issues, his participation in George Floyd protests and more. Don't miss it.

On July 23 at 5:30 p.m., Urban Milwaukee President Jeramey Jannene and State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff will virtually sit down together to chat about Brostoff’s current position in state government, and his recent and dedicated actions during the George Floyd protests, and we want our members to join in on the conversation.

Brostoff has represented the 19th District Assembly since 2014. Since then he has served on state Assembly committees focusing on family support and care, aging and long-term care, and mental health. In his free time he is also a member of the Bay View Neighborhood Association, the Historic Water Tower Neighborhood Association, Planned Parenthood and the Urban Ecology Center. And most recently, he has been an active protester and live-streamer in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

To listen in on what Rep. Brostoff has to say about these topics and then ask some questions of your own, click here and reserve your spot.

Once your ticket is confirmed, click on the link in the confirmation notification to download your zoom link. Then on the day of the event, click the link and tune in! It’s that easy.

