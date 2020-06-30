Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin reported its second-biggest one-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon.

Data from the Department of Health Services indicates that 601 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have a positive case of the disease over the past 24 hours.

The new cases come as labs across the state processed 12,781 tests in the past 24 hours, the largest total since 14,227 tests were processed on June 9th. Over the past 30 days, labs in Wisconsin have processed an average of 9,990 tests per day.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that returned a positive result, was 4.70 percent over the past 24 hours. It’s the lowest percentage reported in the past six days and is below the seven-day average of 5.14 percent, but above the 14-day average of 4.18 percent. Both the seven-day and 14-day averages increased.

State health officials are looking for the percentage to trend downward and an average of over 12,000 tests per day to be processed, but the percentage has climbed in the past two weeks and the number of tests processed has declined. New hotspots for the disease, including Dane County, have emerged.

Testing totals might see a slow down in the coming days. The community testing sites staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard will be closed from July 2nd to July 5th. DHS reports that labs across the state have a combined capacity to process 18,425 tests per day, a figure that continues to grow.

A total of 28,659 Wisconsin residents have now tested positive for COVID-19. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

A two-day streak where zero new COVID-19 deaths from the disease were confirmed was snapped. A total of 784 Wisconsin residents have now died from COVID-19, an increase of seven over the prior day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that 242 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, an increase of six people from yesterday and two over the past seven days. The figure remains near the prior lows reported in early April.

A total of 39 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours. An average of 29 people have been newly hospitalized in each of the last 30 days.

A citywide mask mandate is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council and will be reviewed on July 2nd.

According to DHS data, 1,190.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,175.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,111.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,102.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,105.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,087.4).

Kenosha (892.9), Walworth (559.2), Rock (534.1), Dodge (522.9), Lafayette (442.2), Forest (432.5), Trempealeau (394), Winnebago (393.7), La Crosse (366.6), Dane (353.5) and Fond du Lac (304) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 496 (up from 485.6).

There are currently 965 ventilators and 320 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 395 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/30/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/30/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,446 12% Never hospitalized 16,722 58% Unknown 8,491 30% Total 28,659 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/30/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/30/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/30/2020 Deaths as of 6/30/2020 <10 950 27 2 0 10-19 2,195 51 3 0 20-29 6,505 203 26 8 30-39 5,031 283 37 8 40-49 4,438 416 91 23 50-59 4,021 574 132 59 60-69 2,701 709 206 133 70-79 1,432 607 149 204 80-89 924 419 76 193 90+ 462 157 28 156 Total 28,659 3,446 750 784

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county