Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Testing Surges, But Positive Case Rate Still Increasing

14-day average continues to tick upward as Wisconsin records second-biggest one-day case increase.

By - Jun 30th, 2020 02:37 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin reported its second-biggest one-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon.

Data from the Department of Health Services indicates that 601 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have a positive case of the disease over the past 24 hours.

The new cases come as labs across the state processed 12,781 tests in the past 24 hours, the largest total since 14,227 tests were processed on June 9th. Over the past 30 days, labs in Wisconsin have processed an average of 9,990 tests per day.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that returned a positive result, was 4.70 percent over the past 24 hours. It’s the lowest percentage reported in the past six days and is below the seven-day average of 5.14 percent, but above the 14-day average of 4.18 percent. Both the seven-day and 14-day averages increased.

State health officials are looking for the percentage to trend downward and an average of over 12,000 tests per day to be processed, but the percentage has climbed in the past two weeks and the number of tests processed has declined. New hotspots for the disease, including Dane County, have emerged.

Testing totals might see a slow down in the coming days. The community testing sites staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard will be closed from July 2nd to July 5th. DHS reports that labs across the state have a combined capacity to process 18,425 tests per day, a figure that continues to grow.

A total of 28,659 Wisconsin residents have now tested positive for COVID-19. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

A two-day streak where zero new COVID-19 deaths from the disease were confirmed was snapped. A total of 784 Wisconsin residents have now died from COVID-19, an increase of seven over the prior day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that 242 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, an increase of six people from yesterday and two over the past seven days. The figure remains near the prior lows reported in early April.

A total of 39 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours. An average of 29 people have been newly hospitalized in each of the last 30 days.

A citywide mask mandate is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council and will be reviewed on July 2nd.

According to DHS data, 1,190.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,175.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,111.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,102.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,105.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,087.4).

Kenosha (892.9), Walworth (559.2), Rock (534.1), Dodge (522.9), Lafayette (442.2), Forest (432.5), Trempealeau (394), Winnebago (393.7), La Crosse (366.6), Dane (353.5) and Fond du Lac (304) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 496 (up from 485.6).

There are currently 965 ventilators and 320 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 395 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/30/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/30/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,446 12%
Never hospitalized 16,722 58%
Unknown 8,491 30%
Total 28,659 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/30/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/30/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/30/2020 Deaths as of 6/30/2020
<10 950 27 2 0
10-19 2,195 51 3 0
20-29 6,505 203 26 8
30-39 5,031 283 37 8
40-49 4,438 416 91 23
50-59 4,021 574 132 59
60-69 2,701 709 206 133
70-79 1,432 607 149 204
80-89 924 419 76 193
90+ 462 157 28 156
Total 28,659 3,446 750 784

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/30/2020 Negative as of 6/30/2020 Deaths as of 6/30/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/30/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/30/2020
Adams 19 1,467 2 94.7 11%
Ashland 3 765 0 19.1 0%
Barron 34 3,528 1 75.1 3%
Bayfield 3 1,065 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,873 31,914 42 1105.9 1%
Buffalo 7 974 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 3 855 1 19.7 33%
Calumet 108 3,428 2 216.8 2%
Chippewa 84 4,885 0 132.0 0%
Clark 72 2,105 6 208.8 8%
Columbia 85 5,419 1 149.2 1%
Crawford 33 2,354 0 202.6 0%
Dane 1,873 63,139 32 353.5 2%
Dodge 459 10,387 5 522.9 1%
Door 44 2,767 3 160.4 7%
Douglas 25 2,214 0 57.6 0%
Dunn 37 3,472 0 83.1 0%
Eau Claire 229 8,249 1 222.3 0%
Florence 3 424 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 311 10,053 6 304.0 2%
Forest 39 564 3 432.5 8%
Grant 154 5,335 13 297.1 8%
Green 89 2,883 1 241.4 1%
Green Lake 32 1,677 0 170.6 0%
Iowa 31 2,351 0 131.2 0%
Iron 6 364 1 105.0 17%
Jackson 27 2,464 1 131.7 4%
Jefferson 236 6,643 4 278.8 2%
Juneau 36 2,704 1 136.3 3%
Kenosha 1,503 16,960 43 892.9 3%
Kewaunee 56 1,487 1 275.0 2%
La Crosse 432 11,887 0 366.6 0%
Lafayette 74 1,319 0 442.2 0%
Langlade 8 1,340 0 41.7 0%
Lincoln 10 1,589 0 35.9 0%
Manitowoc 94 6,244 1 118.4 1%
Marathon 168 6,624 1 124.2 1%
Marinette 56 4,296 3 138.1 5%
Marquette 13 1,094 1 85.5 8%
Menominee 7 1,191 0 152.9 0%
Milwaukee 11,358 103,873 390 1190.3 3%
Monroe 66 4,498 1 145.0 2%
Oconto 59 3,524 0 157.1 0%
Oneida 19 2,308 0 53.8 0%
Outagamie 476 15,240 9 257.6 2%
Ozaukee 229 6,607 15 259.4 7%
Pepin 1 544 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 68 2,662 0 163.4 0%
Polk 48 3,519 1 110.7 2%
Portage 142 5,272 0 201.1 0%
Price 2 920 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,171 25,716 63 1111.1 3%
Richland 15 1,483 4 85.5 27%
Rock 864 15,239 24 534.1 3%
Rusk 11 757 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 107 6,904 3 168.2 3%
Sawyer 12 1,807 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 78 3,973 0 190.2 0%
Sheboygan 208 8,637 4 180.5 2%
St. Croix 164 6,121 1 186.5 1%
Taylor 12 1,000 0 59.0 0%
Trempealeau 116 3,344 0 394.0 0%
Vernon 35 2,378 0 114.7 0%
Vilas 10 1,136 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 607 8,790 18 589.2 3%
Washburn 4 1,122 0 25.5 0%
Washington 368 8,982 15 273.5 4%
Waukesha 1,175 24,434 38 294.6 3%
Waupaca 113 4,910 7 219.7 6%
Waushara 25 3,419 0 103.7 0%
Winnebago 669 17,031 11 393.7 2%
Wood 51 4,909 1 69.6 2%
Total 28,659 539,539 784 496.0 3%

