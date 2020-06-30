Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, chair of the Common Council’s Public Safety & Health Committee, has introduced a proposal that would require the wearing of masks in public spaces in the city of Milwaukee.

The proposal will first be heard at a July 2nd meeting of the Public Safety & Health Committee.

“The science on face coverings is clear, as they help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. When you wear a face mask during this pandemic, you are demonstrating care for our community. The fastest way to reopen our economy safely and return to a new normal is by covering your mouth and nose in public,” said the alderwoman.

Dimitrijevic, first elected in April, told Urban Milwaukee she had been working since last week. A group of 75 businesses sent a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson calling for a mandate to be instituted on Tuesday morning.

Her proposal, known as MKE Cares, is intended to resemble the mask ordinance instituted by the City of Los Angeles s. The business group letter does not advocate call for a specific policy, instead asking broadly for a mask mandate to protect workers and the public.

Barrett said he was open to the idea on Tuesday afternoon, and said he thought in order for a mandate to withstand legal challenge it needed to originate within the Common Council.

Johnson endorsed the idea of a mandate in a text message to Urban Milwaukee on Monday night.

Wisconsin is one of four states that does not have any state or local mask regulations according to Masks4All.

A draft file, pending in the city’s Legistar legislative management system, does not contain details on exceptions or requirements. The file is dated May 27th and was introduced June 29th.