Dimitrijevic Introduces Milwaukee Mask Mandate
Mayor Barrett and Common Council President Johnson endorse concept.
Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, chair of the Common Council’s Public Safety & Health Committee, has introduced a proposal that would require the wearing of masks in public spaces in the city of Milwaukee.
The proposal will first be heard at a July 2nd meeting of the Public Safety & Health Committee.
“The science on face coverings is clear, as they help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. When you wear a face mask during this pandemic, you are demonstrating care for our community. The fastest way to reopen our economy safely and return to a new normal is by covering your mouth and nose in public,” said the alderwoman.
Dimitrijevic, first elected in April, told Urban Milwaukee she had been working since last week. A group of 75 businesses sent a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson calling for a mandate to be instituted on Tuesday morning.
Barrett said he was open to the idea on Tuesday afternoon, and said he thought in order for a mandate to withstand legal challenge it needed to originate within the Common Council.
Johnson endorsed the idea of a mandate in a text message to Urban Milwaukee on Monday night.
Wisconsin is one of four states that does not have any state or local mask regulations according to Masks4All.
A draft file, pending in the city’s Legistar legislative management system, does not contain details on exceptions or requirements. The file is dated May 27th and was introduced June 29th.
