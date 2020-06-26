Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Spread Accelerating in Wisconsin

Number of new cases in past 24 hours at highest level in 28 days.

By - Jun 26th, 2020 07:07 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The growth rate in the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin is accelerating.

The state Department of Health Services reported 520 newly-confirmed cases on Friday, the largest single-day total since May 30th. The total came from 9,127 tests processed, a positive case rate of 5.70 percent, the highest since May 27th.

The seven-day positive case rate now stands at 3.99 percent, with the 14-day positive rate at 3.51 percent. Both rates have climbed since June 19th. The seven-day figure now exceeds all values reported since June 3rd, the 14-day figure is still below the most recent high of 3.30 percent recorded on June 9th.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 262 and has now grown by 21 over the past week, but is still near a low last seen in the first days of April. A total of 25 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 31.

The death toll from the disease stands at 766, with no new deaths confirmed in the past day.

A total of 26,747 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 1,133.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,118.6) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,097.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,087). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,053.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,038.5).

Kenosha (861.4), Walworth (542.6), Rock (511.2), Dodge (509.3), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (394.4), Winnebago (376), Trempealeau (360.1) and La Crosse (314.8) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 462.9 (up from 453.9).

There are currently 953 ventilators and 343 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 398 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/26/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/26/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,351 13%
Never hospitalized 15,681 59%
Unknown 7,715 29%
Total 26,747 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/26/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/26/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/26/2020 Deaths as of 6/26/2020
<10 875 25 2 0
10-19 2,015 51 3 0
20-29 5,740 186 26 8
30-39 4,750 271 37 8
40-49 4,218 404 91 23
50-59 3,823 562 130 58
60-69 2,594 696 204 127
70-79 1,388 592 146 200
80-89 892 410 74 190
90+ 452 154 28 152
Total 26,747 3,351 741 766

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/26/2020 Negative as of 6/26/2020 Deaths as of 6/26/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/26/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/26/2020
Adams 14 1,397 2 69.7 14%
Ashland 3 720 0 19.1 0%
Barron 32 3,471 0 70.7 0%
Bayfield 3 1,035 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,738 30,396 41 1053.9 1%
Buffalo 7 937 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 2 808 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 96 3,179 2 192.7 2%
Chippewa 78 4,584 0 122.6 0%
Clark 67 2,003 6 194.3 9%
Columbia 76 4,868 1 133.4 1%
Crawford 32 2,298 0 196.5 0%
Dane 1,446 59,681 32 272.9 2%
Dodge 447 9,635 5 509.3 1%
Door 43 2,655 3 156.7 7%
Douglas 22 2,124 0 50.7 0%
Dunn 34 3,311 0 76.4 0%
Eau Claire 180 7,673 1 174.8 1%
Florence 3 370 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 306 9,169 6 299.1 2%
Forest 38 511 3 421.4 8%
Grant 141 5,096 12 272.1 9%
Green 84 2,748 1 227.9 1%
Green Lake 29 1,604 0 154.6 0%
Iowa 27 2,167 0 114.3 0%
Iron 3 347 1 52.5 33%
Jackson 26 2,303 1 126.8 4%
Jefferson 211 6,186 4 249.3 2%
Juneau 31 2,390 1 117.3 3%
Kenosha 1,450 16,175 41 861.4 3%
Kewaunee 52 1,403 1 255.4 2%
La Crosse 371 10,787 0 314.8 0%
Lafayette 66 1,231 0 394.4 0%
Langlade 7 1,260 0 36.5 0%
Lincoln 9 1,493 0 32.3 0%
Manitowoc 83 5,743 1 104.5 1%
Marathon 140 6,270 1 103.5 1%
Marinette 49 4,117 3 120.9 6%
Marquette 12 1,024 1 78.9 8%
Menominee 5 1,087 0 109.2 0%
Milwaukee 10,812 99,247 382 1133.1 4%
Monroe 59 4,299 1 129.7 2%
Oconto 52 3,150 0 138.5 0%
Oneida 18 2,180 0 50.9 0%
Outagamie 436 14,151 8 236.0 2%
Ozaukee 214 6,113 15 242.4 7%
Pepin 1 527 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 64 2,482 0 153.8 0%
Polk 43 3,298 1 99.2 2%
Portage 117 5,047 0 165.7 0%
Price 2 884 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,144 24,143 61 1097.2 3%
Richland 15 1,427 4 85.5 27%
Rock 827 14,506 23 511.2 3%
Rusk 11 716 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 98 6,329 3 154.1 3%
Sawyer 12 1,723 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 74 3,552 0 180.4 0%
Sheboygan 190 8,014 4 164.9 2%
St. Croix 150 5,609 1 170.6 1%
Taylor 10 942 0 49.1 0%
Trempealeau 106 3,207 0 360.1 0%
Vernon 32 2,248 0 104.9 0%
Vilas 10 1,069 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 559 8,141 18 542.6 3%
Washburn 4 1,080 0 25.5 0%
Washington 337 8,332 15 250.5 4%
Waukesha 1,085 22,375 38 272.0 4%
Waupaca 104 4,664 6 202.2 6%
Waushara 20 2,523 0 82.9 0%
Winnebago 639 16,309 11 376.0 2%
Wood 39 4,625 1 53.2 3%
Total 26,747 507,168 766 462.9 3%

