Number of new cases in past 24 hours at highest level in 28 days.

The growth rate in the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin is accelerating.

The state Department of Health Services reported 520 newly-confirmed cases on Friday, the largest single-day total since May 30th. The total came from 9,127 tests processed, a positive case rate of 5.70 percent, the highest since May 27th.

The seven-day positive case rate now stands at 3.99 percent, with the 14-day positive rate at 3.51 percent. Both rates have climbed since June 19th. The seven-day figure now exceeds all values reported since June 3rd, the 14-day figure is still below the most recent high of 3.30 percent recorded on June 9th.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 262 and has now grown by 21 over the past week, but is still near a low last seen in the first days of April. A total of 25 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 31.

The death toll from the disease stands at 766, with no new deaths confirmed in the past day.

A total of 26,747 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 1,133.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,118.6) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,097.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,087). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,053.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,038.5).

Kenosha (861.4), Walworth (542.6), Rock (511.2), Dodge (509.3), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (394.4), Winnebago (376), Trempealeau (360.1) and La Crosse (314.8) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 462.9 (up from 453.9).

There are currently 953 ventilators and 343 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 398 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/26/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/26/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,351 13% Never hospitalized 15,681 59% Unknown 7,715 29% Total 26,747 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/26/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/26/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/26/2020 Deaths as of 6/26/2020 <10 875 25 2 0 10-19 2,015 51 3 0 20-29 5,740 186 26 8 30-39 4,750 271 37 8 40-49 4,218 404 91 23 50-59 3,823 562 130 58 60-69 2,594 696 204 127 70-79 1,388 592 146 200 80-89 892 410 74 190 90+ 452 154 28 152 Total 26,747 3,351 741 766

Number of positive cases and deaths by county