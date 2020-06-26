COVID-19 Spread Accelerating in Wisconsin
Number of new cases in past 24 hours at highest level in 28 days.
The growth rate in the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin is accelerating.
The state Department of Health Services reported 520 newly-confirmed cases on Friday, the largest single-day total since May 30th. The total came from 9,127 tests processed, a positive case rate of 5.70 percent, the highest since May 27th.
The seven-day positive case rate now stands at 3.99 percent, with the 14-day positive rate at 3.51 percent. Both rates have climbed since June 19th. The seven-day figure now exceeds all values reported since June 3rd, the 14-day figure is still below the most recent high of 3.30 percent recorded on June 9th.
The death toll from the disease stands at 766, with no new deaths confirmed in the past day.
A total of 26,747 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
According to DHS data, 1,133.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,118.6) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,097.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,087). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,053.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,038.5).
Kenosha (861.4), Walworth (542.6), Rock (511.2), Dodge (509.3), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (394.4), Winnebago (376), Trempealeau (360.1) and La Crosse (314.8) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 462.9 (up from 453.9).
There are currently 953 ventilators and 343 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 398 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/26/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/26/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,351
|13%
|Never hospitalized
|15,681
|59%
|Unknown
|7,715
|29%
|Total
|26,747
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/26/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/26/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/26/2020
|Deaths as of 6/26/2020
|<10
|875
|25
|2
|0
|10-19
|2,015
|51
|3
|0
|20-29
|5,740
|186
|26
|8
|30-39
|4,750
|271
|37
|8
|40-49
|4,218
|404
|91
|23
|50-59
|3,823
|562
|130
|58
|60-69
|2,594
|696
|204
|127
|70-79
|1,388
|592
|146
|200
|80-89
|892
|410
|74
|190
|90+
|452
|154
|28
|152
|Total
|26,747
|3,351
|741
|766
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/26/2020
|Negative as of 6/26/2020
|Deaths as of 6/26/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/26/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/26/2020
|Adams
|14
|1,397
|2
|69.7
|14%
|Ashland
|3
|720
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|32
|3,471
|0
|70.7
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,035
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,738
|30,396
|41
|1053.9
|1%
|Buffalo
|7
|937
|2
|53.2
|29%
|Burnett
|2
|808
|1
|13.1
|50%
|Calumet
|96
|3,179
|2
|192.7
|2%
|Chippewa
|78
|4,584
|0
|122.6
|0%
|Clark
|67
|2,003
|6
|194.3
|9%
|Columbia
|76
|4,868
|1
|133.4
|1%
|Crawford
|32
|2,298
|0
|196.5
|0%
|Dane
|1,446
|59,681
|32
|272.9
|2%
|Dodge
|447
|9,635
|5
|509.3
|1%
|Door
|43
|2,655
|3
|156.7
|7%
|Douglas
|22
|2,124
|0
|50.7
|0%
|Dunn
|34
|3,311
|0
|76.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|180
|7,673
|1
|174.8
|1%
|Florence
|3
|370
|0
|69.2
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|306
|9,169
|6
|299.1
|2%
|Forest
|38
|511
|3
|421.4
|8%
|Grant
|141
|5,096
|12
|272.1
|9%
|Green
|84
|2,748
|1
|227.9
|1%
|Green Lake
|29
|1,604
|0
|154.6
|0%
|Iowa
|27
|2,167
|0
|114.3
|0%
|Iron
|3
|347
|1
|52.5
|33%
|Jackson
|26
|2,303
|1
|126.8
|4%
|Jefferson
|211
|6,186
|4
|249.3
|2%
|Juneau
|31
|2,390
|1
|117.3
|3%
|Kenosha
|1,450
|16,175
|41
|861.4
|3%
|Kewaunee
|52
|1,403
|1
|255.4
|2%
|La Crosse
|371
|10,787
|0
|314.8
|0%
|Lafayette
|66
|1,231
|0
|394.4
|0%
|Langlade
|7
|1,260
|0
|36.5
|0%
|Lincoln
|9
|1,493
|0
|32.3
|0%
|Manitowoc
|83
|5,743
|1
|104.5
|1%
|Marathon
|140
|6,270
|1
|103.5
|1%
|Marinette
|49
|4,117
|3
|120.9
|6%
|Marquette
|12
|1,024
|1
|78.9
|8%
|Menominee
|5
|1,087
|0
|109.2
|0%
|Milwaukee
|10,812
|99,247
|382
|1133.1
|4%
|Monroe
|59
|4,299
|1
|129.7
|2%
|Oconto
|52
|3,150
|0
|138.5
|0%
|Oneida
|18
|2,180
|0
|50.9
|0%
|Outagamie
|436
|14,151
|8
|236.0
|2%
|Ozaukee
|214
|6,113
|15
|242.4
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|527
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|64
|2,482
|0
|153.8
|0%
|Polk
|43
|3,298
|1
|99.2
|2%
|Portage
|117
|5,047
|0
|165.7
|0%
|Price
|2
|884
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,144
|24,143
|61
|1097.2
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,427
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|827
|14,506
|23
|511.2
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|716
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|98
|6,329
|3
|154.1
|3%
|Sawyer
|12
|1,723
|0
|73.3
|0%
|Shawano
|74
|3,552
|0
|180.4
|0%
|Sheboygan
|190
|8,014
|4
|164.9
|2%
|St. Croix
|150
|5,609
|1
|170.6
|1%
|Taylor
|10
|942
|0
|49.1
|0%
|Trempealeau
|106
|3,207
|0
|360.1
|0%
|Vernon
|32
|2,248
|0
|104.9
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|1,069
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|559
|8,141
|18
|542.6
|3%
|Washburn
|4
|1,080
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|337
|8,332
|15
|250.5
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,085
|22,375
|38
|272.0
|4%
|Waupaca
|104
|4,664
|6
|202.2
|6%
|Waushara
|20
|2,523
|0
|82.9
|0%
|Winnebago
|639
|16,309
|11
|376.0
|2%
|Wood
|39
|4,625
|1
|53.2
|3%
|Total
|26,747
|507,168
|766
|462.9
|3%
